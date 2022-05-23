The second-ranked Middlebury women’s lacrosse team (20-1) earned a trip to the NCAA Semifinals for the third straight season with a 12-2 victor over eighth-ranked Colby.
The Panthers will square off against No. 4 Gettysburg on Saturday in Salem, Virginia, with a trip to the national championship on the line. The other semifinal matchup features No. 7 College of New Jersey and No. 3 Tufts. The Mules finish their season with a 16-4 record.
The Panthers jumped on the scoreboard 55 seconds into Sunday’s contest when Erin Nicholas fired the ball into the upper-right corner on a nice pass from Grace Getman. The Mules tied the game with 11:20 left in the first quarter when Cami McDonald collected a ground ball just outside the crease and fired the ball into the right side of the net. The hosts regained the lead for good when Jane Earley dodged her defender and ripped a shot into the upper-right corner with 7:50 on the clock.
The Panther defense held the Mules without a goal for a span of 44:48 covering the second, third and fourth quarters. Middlebury increased its lead to 3-1 on a quick-stick score from Anna Spehr at 13:28 of the second quarter. Hope Shue made it 4-1 just over three minutes later on a pass from Spehr. Goals by Susan Rowley and Shue in the waning minutes sent Middlebury into halftime with a 6-1 lead.
Nicholas fired in her second goal of the contest at 12:40, while Earley pushed the advantage to 8-1 on a dodge from the right side six minutes later. Kelcey Dion picked up a ground ball on a rebound and scored, while Shue worked her way from left to right and scored for a 10-1 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Colby’s Grace Toner recorded the second goal for the visitors when she picked up a loose ball and scored with 11:32 on the clock, making it a 10-2 game. Shue answered three minutes later, cutting to the goal for her fourth tally of the contest. Niki Mormile capped the offensive outburst for the Panthers, driving from the right side and tucking the ball just under the crossbar with 5:15 remaining.
Shue paced the Panther offense with four goals to give her 52 on the season. Earley added two scores and an assist to go along with five draw controls. Nicholas finished with a pair of goals, while Maggie Coughlin added two assists. Goalie Annie Enrietto (14-0) had a huge day for the Panthers, recorded seven of her 11 saves in the fourth quarter.
Eliza Dean collected three draw controls for Colby and Tess Krensky scooped up four ground balls. Mules goalie Emily Podgorni (13-4) made seven saves.
The Panthers set a single-season record on Sunday with their 12 goals, giving them 334 as a team. That mark eclipses the previous total of 330 set in 2019. Middlebury entered the weekend with the fifth-best defense in Division III while allowing 6.26 goals per game. The Panthers surrendered a combined six goals during their two victories in the regional round.
