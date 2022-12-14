During the past three decades Montpelier girls soccer has become synonymous with success.
Opponents fear the Solons. Fans adore them. And coaches from every pocket of Vermont know that, above all, you have to respect the Capital City program.
This year, senior Sienna Mills and her teammates carried on that tradition while leaving everything out on the field. Averaging over four goals per game, the Solons put on a fireworks show from start to finish while winning over any skeptics who think that soccer can be a bit dull.
After leading the team in scoring four years in a row, Mills cemented her legacy as one of the top players in school history. At times she carried the squad on her back, but her reputation as a team player who cared most about the group is what set her apart from many other star strikers. Selecting Mills as the Times Argus Player of the Year was only fitting before she hands over the keys to the next class of title contenders.
The explosive forward helped MHS go a combined 43-12-4 over the course of her varsity career. During that span she singlehandedly tallied more goals (55) than some schools score as a team. This fall the 14-3 Solons finished with a winning record for the 18th time in the past 19 years, reaching the semifinals for the 15th time since 1999.
While most high school athletes grow into their role on a team, Mills burst onto the scene as a freshman and recorded 10 goals and five assists. She showcased nerves of steel while burying the game-winner in a 1-0 victory over Milton and scored in a 2-1 win over Rice. Mills also netted a clutch goal in a 1-1 tie with North Country that season as the Solons pieced together a 12-2-3 record under coach John Dellipriscoli.
Mills finished with 10 goals again in 2020, but that figure was even more impressive because Montpelier (7-2) only played nine matches due to Covid restrictions. The sophomore accounted for two-thirds of her team’s offensive output under new coach Brent Englund, and her ability to produce tide-turning goals was invaluable. She scored a last-minute goal to spark a 1-0 victory over Peoples Academy and recorded a hat trick in a 3-0 win over St. Johnsbury. Mills broke through for a clutch goal vs. U-32 later that fall before assisting teammate Melanie Winters for the game-winner against the Raiders with 10 seconds on the clock. She also netted two goals during a 2-0 playoff victory over Middlebury.
Coach Jay Geibel took over the reins at MHS in 2021 and leaned heavily upon Mills, who contributed 15 goals and 10 assists for the 10-5-1 Solons. The junior recorded multiple goals during a 5-0 victory over Randolph, a 6-0 victory over Peoples Academy, a 5-1 victory over GMVS and a 6-2 playoff romp over Springfield. She also stepped up against U-32, registering one goal and one assists in a 2-1 victory.
This year Geibel’s squad returned all 19 athletes from the 2021 roster. The on-field chemistry was undeniable as the Solons kicked off the season with eight straight victories. Mills opened the season with three goals and one assist during a 5-1 victory at Middlebury. She notched two assists in a 4-1 win at Randolph and scored twice during the final 17 minutes to fuel a 3-2 come-from-behind victory at Peoples Academy. She scored another big goal late in the match to help her team rally past U-32, 3-1.
Following a three-assist, one-goal performance in a 4-1 win at Lake Region, Mills tallied one goal and one assist during a 5-0 blowout over Thetford. One of the most satisfying results of the season was a 3-1 victory over Harwood, with Mills notching two assists. She recorded a hat track vs. GMVS and also contributed two assists, sparking a 9-1 victory.
Mills finished with one goal and one assist in a 9-0 win over Lyndon before recording a clutch assist in a 2-1 victory at Paine Mountain. She finished with another hat trick to go along with one assist during a 6-1 win at Lamoille. The Solons matched up against three-time defending D-III champ Stowe late in the season and Mills punished the Raiders with two goals and two assists during a 6-3 win.
After helping MHS shut out Hartford, 8-0, Mills scored twice in a 3-0 quarterfinal win over Stratton. She closed out her varsity career by scoring an equalizing goal vs. Rice before the Green Knights advanced to their sixth straight final with a 5-4 win during a penalty-kick shootout.
While Mills paced the Solons in goals once again, her playmaking abilities were instrumental in creating a well-rounded attack that spread the wealth every match. Teammates Grace Nostrant (18 goals, nine assists) and Estherline Carlson (14 goals, five assists) also finished with double-digit goal totals, while Anya Carlson (seven goals) and Anja Rand (six goals, six assists) weren’t far behind.
Here are 10 questions for Geibel about Mills and why she was an indispensable part of the Solons’ accomplishments:
TA: If you’re making the case for Sienna to be on the Twin State team, what are some of the bullet points that you’d mention to the coaches who hadn’t seen her?
Geibel: “Sienna is one of the best players in the state and she deserves any accolade that she will get. She scored 20 goals and had a ton of assists and made a big impact in every game. She was clearly on the top of the scouting report for every team we played. And this year she had a supporting cast that allowed her to not be a focal point at times, which was helpful. We were able to move her around and she was able to play really anywhere on the field. Just her ability on the ball sets her apart, especially among D-II teams. But I think she would easily walk on to any D-I field and still be a standout player.”
TA: She’s had three coaches in four years, which isn’t easy — especially with the Covid year. What were some of your first impressions during preseason last year when you got to witness Sienna’s play and what she brought to the table?
Geibel: “It’s exciting to immediately see a player that you know is a standout and has the skill that she does. She was clearly one of the first ones that I checked off the list, not knowing any of the players at all. My immediate thought was, ‘How can I get her to the level that she can be at and wants to be at?’ And that was really the challenge. The role that I wanted to play is to give her the tools to develop the potential that she has from these couple of seasons. I know I can only have so much impact on her as a coach in a couple years. And I knew that she was on a trajectory that she could be playing anywhere she wants. So my goal was just trying to get out of her way a little bit, but give her the tools that she needed to succeed. On one hand it’s easy to coach someone like Sienna because you know she has the raw talent. But it’s also almost intimidating because you want to help her see her potential. And I think she did, especially this year: She stepped up. But I still think she could be challenged more. If she plays at the next level, I think she’ll take some huge steps pretty quickly. How it works with Vermont players is they’re a big fish in a small pond in Vermont. And where they go next, they find themselves stepping into a bigger field. And so I’m excited to see that for her.”
TA: She’s one of the fastest players on the team and in the area, so where was she most dangerous? You didn’t want to her to be an island, but did you try to get her in a lot of 1-on-1 situations where she could do her thing?
Geibel: “Yeah, we often started her in the middle of the field at the No. 9. And because she drew so much attention, we found that then getting her out wide moved her around a little bit. And especially when she was double-teamed, dragging that second defender out wide and getting her in a little bit more space. She was really good at getting down the line and cutting across and putting good services into the box. A lot of the assists she got was getting around the outside and then cutting back and finding runners. It was always looking for 1-on-1 matchups with her. I think she’s going to learn to use her pace more and be confident in that. She’s always looking to cut across the top of the box and find those open shots, which is where she scored a lot of her goals. She just has an ability to control the ball and put it on goal from anywhere.”
TA: Did you leave the set piece situations up to committee, or was Sienna a designated free-kick taker?
Geibel: “I left it a bit up to committee. Corner kicks fell on Anja Rand. We talked through a couple of free-kick options for Sienna, Grace and Anja. I basically said, ‘Any of you are capable of putting it on goal. So the three of you stand on the ball and then here’s a couple of options. But I don’t care who takes it.’ And they did a pretty good job of giving each other opportunities. Between the three of them, I really put it to them as far as who’s feeling it at any moment.”
TA: With Sienna drawing so much attention for the last four years, did you guys talk about about if she needed to keep a level head or not get riled up with defenders being so physical with her?
Geibel: “Never. She was never really rattled. One time in the season she jogged over to the sideline and said, ‘Hey, they’re double-teaming me.’ And I said, ‘Great, that’s what we want. That’s what we expect.’ But she’s a very level-headed kid and I never felt like she got flustered or got out of her game in that way. When we didn’t utilize her enough, as a team we weren’t putting her in great situations. But her approach and her attitude never changed.”
TA: With Sienna being the go-to scorer for four straight years, was she getting a lot of offside calls? Or did she do a pretty good job of knowing when the other team was holding a high line?
Geibel: “We played her so much more often as that No. 10 underneath. Especially with the way that Esther has stepped into that striker role this year, it made sense for her to be that No. 10 or an outside mid. So she really wasn’t put in that situation to be dancing on the line, trying to stay onside. Really when she broke through, it was because she beat a couple players and just outran them. So we really didn’t have too many issues with her being offside all that often. She was kind of coming from underneath.”
TA: A lot of the girls were out there training together all summer. What would you say about Sienna being the star but not stealing the spotlight and helping to keep that big group of 19 players to come back for another season?
Geibel: “Her attitude is that she’s consistent, she’s calm, she’s relaxed, she doesn’t demand the attention that she deserves. She never once came across asking for the ball more or asking to be put in more opportunities. She never seemed concerned about her stat sheet or her status on the team, which was great to have. Sometimes you almost want a little more of that with a star player like her to step into that star role. But she didn’t really need to and didn’t have that expectation. So as a teammate, she was just right there among the ranks. Clearly the younger players looked up to her and saw her as a star. But when you put her in a room with them, she certainly did not put herself in that star role or try to stand out.”
TA: How do you think Sienna did in those big-game situations against teams like U-32, North Country, Harwood, Rice and Spaulding when the pressure was the highest?
Geibel: “I didn’t see her change — I didn’t see it faze her. I’m sure there was more going on in her head than you can see as a spectator or a coach. But her approach didn’t change. Her calmness was always her biggest asset. Because she knew the scope of these games and the pressure. Obviously, I’m sure she felt that it was on her shoulders. But she never changed the way she talked to her teammates or engaged with me.”
TA: With the Rice semifinal, Montpeler had lost 6-0 to them Sienna’s freshman year and then 6-0 her sophomore year in the playoffs. Last year you lost to them 3-1, so what did this year prove with it being a coin flip essentially by going to PKs?
Geibel: “Yeah, it’s sort of the coin toss or the rock-paper-scissors of high school soccer. It was tough to get there and no one initially thought that it felt like an improvement. I think we saw ourselves as the better team and the ones that would have a great shot at being in the finals and playing in a state championship this year. We were all thinking that it was good to face Rice again and we were aware of the history. But I don’t think anyone was really feeling like the trajectory of those results weighed in.”
TA: Lastly, what would you say about Sienna’s legacy for a program that’s had eight straight winning seasons?
Geibel: “Putting her at the head of the group of seniors that is leaving this year is the legacy. She’s had a tremendous career. And she was the most raw, talented player in this group of really strong players. She’s inspired a lot of younger girls who have watched her over the last four years. And I think that she stands out when they watch. But for me — and I think for the school — looking at the class that is graduating, it was a special group overall. And having her at the helm of it this year was really special. So right now it looks like and feels like an uphill battle to when we’re going to see another Sienna. I’ve been saying that someone like Anya Carlson has some of those attributes. But Sienna was a standout from the moment she stepped on the field when she was a freshman. We can only hope that the reward that we reap for that is all the girls that have looked up to her watching her play at Montpelier over the last few years.”
