MONTPELIER — The No. 2 Montpelier girls Ultimate team built an 8-3 halftime lead and was never seriously tested in the second half en route to Monday’s 15-6 quarterfinal victory over No. 7 Mount Mansfield.
The Solons’ top contributors were Pilar Abele (five goals, three assists), Sophia Jerome (three goals, one assist), Sophia Flora (three goals one assist), Grace Hall (three assists) and Finley Torrens-Martin (one goal, four assists). Montpelier’s zone defense held MMU scoreless for lengthy stretches during the opening half, allowing the Solons to breathe easily after the break.
“We were trying some different sets on defense that we started practicing last week, and I was actually really happy with the way they turned out,” Montpelier coach Andrew Keegan said. “We dedicated a couple days to practice and we had the JV boys team come out and kind of be like a scout team for us, so we could run our defense against an opponent — rather than doing it internally when half the team is on offense and half the team is on defense. We had enough that we could set up and we could pause. It wasn’t a scrimmage, but they were there as a scout team. So that was very helpful to have them practice against someone in that safe space. And I was happy with the defense today. I think we need to do a better job on offense of moving the disc around the whole team. There were flashes of it, but we relied on a lot on the people we’ve relied on the whole season. MMU is a good team with good coaches and they’re very athletic. But I think that South Burlington and Burlington are on a different level. And Burlington is even on a different level.”
Ruby Moorehead (one goal, one assist), Elsie Mcdermet (one goal), Mira Pompei (one goal) and Anna Blackburn (one assist) helped round out the scoring for the Capital City crew, which will host No. 3 South Burlington during Wednesday’s 3:30 p.m. semifinal.
“We love South Burlington and we combined with them to go to (the Pioneer Valley Invitational),” Keegan said. “So we’re friends with them, they have a great coach, they’re super athletic and they’re a super good team. But we just can’t make silly mistakes, because they will capitalize. And if we’re good enough and lucky enough to make it past South Burlington, Burlington is even another level up. And you can’t make mistakes against teams like that: They’re just too good.”
Montpelier will take on South Burlington for the third time this spring after sweeping the Wolves during the regular season. Keegan has been encouraged by his team’s progress during the past six weeks, but he knows there won’t be much leeway for committing silly mistakes in a win-or-go-home semifinal.
“We’re still working on the offense, and it will be a good test against South Burlington,” Keegan said. “But Burlington and South Burlington are not teams that give you multiple chances at the end zone. So we really need to clean that up. We can’t say, ‘Oh, that’s fine. We’ll get it back in the same position, roughly, another throw or throws later. And we’ll have multiple chances to punch this in.’ We need to put it in when we have it.”
The Solons had only been outside for a few weeks when they earned an 11-7 victory on a rainy day in South Burlington at the beginning of May. Abele (four goals, three assists), Torrens-Martin (one goal, three assists), Moorehead (two goals, one assist) and Flora (one goal, two assists) led the way for MHS that afternoon.
According to Abele, the quick switch to playing outdoors is a perpetual struggle during preseason in Central Vermont. But some off-season work this year helped ease that awkward transition.
“This winter a couple of us played a lot with the boys inside,” Abele said. “We would go to weekly pickups with them. And that helped me develop my personal skills a lot by playing with them. …But it’s hard to build endurance in the gym and wind is a big factor. I get used to that wonderful feeling of no wind and being able to throw. And then suddenly I’m outside and it just gets taken away by the wind.”
The Wolves and Solons had a much closer game two weeks ago, with MHS hanging on for a 13-12 victory on Universe point. The Capital City crew relied on its core of standouts once again, with Abele (five goals, four assists), Torrens-Martin (five assists) and Flora (one goal, three assists) powering the offense.
One of Keegan’s biggest goals during the past month has been to spread the wealth more in the scoring column. But the Solons coach also knows how fortunate he is to have a handful of ultra-reliable contributors who record multi-point games virtually every time they step out on the field.
“Sophia has been playing for the last three years,” Keegan said. “Pilar just joined last year. But with (Youth Club Championships) and winter league and just playing every opportunity she gets, their growth has been phenomenal. It’s great to have those experienced players to rely on in those key situations. If I need to call a line and it’s Universe point, they’ve been in situations in other sports like that and they’re not going to blink. So that’s a huge asset for the team.”
The Solons shot out to a 3-0 lead against the Cougars and relied on some of their rising stars to finish the job in the second half.
“Mela (Landis-Marinello) had some filthy cuts — just perfect timing, perfect spot,” Abele said. “And Ruby played a little bit of youth league this summer and she’s been a really great person to bring up and she’s doing really well.” Flora echoed that sentiment after watching some of the team’s underclassmen excel during the second half of the season.
“All of our new additions to the team have been working so hard and I’m really proud,” Flora said.
Mount Mansfield finishes up at 1-11, while Montpelier improves to 11-2. The Solons earned a rematch with South Burlington (9-5) after the Wolves outlasted Burr & Burton, 11-8, in a quarterfinal clash.
Top-seeded Burlington (11-0) will face either CVU (5-5) or Middlebury (3-7) in the other semifinal. The Seahorses claimed last year’s crown by grinding out a 14-13 semifinal victory over South Burlington and then winning by the same score during a finals showdown with St. Johnsbury. This spring Burlington earned a 13-9 victory over MHS on April 18 before triumphing, 15-8, during the rematch two weeks ago.
“If we’re playing Burlington, I get pretty nervous,” Abele said. “I think I also get a little nervous if I’ve played with some other players on their team. I get nervous about playing against them after playing with them.”
Abele and Flora are two of the Solons who compete at the club level for the Vermont Equinox, so they’re well-acquainted with some of the other standouts from across the state. Flora is the lone returning player from Montpelier’s championship campaign two years ago under former coach Nolan Benoit. The Solons extended their winning streak to 25 games that season by cruising to a 15-7 victory over Burlington in the title game.
“People don’t realize how competitive and athletic (Ultimate) really is,” Flora said. “A lot of people compare it to disc golf more often. But being a soccer play, personally I think that’s helped me develop my Ultimate skills a lot.”
This past fall Abele and Flora were soccer standouts for a Solons side that went 14-3. The Solons went to a semifinal penalty-kick shootout against Rice and suffered a 5-4 loss in front of a massive crowd. The Green Knights advanced to the championship for the sixth straight year and claimed their second consecutive title.
“Soccer players coming into Ultimate is a pretty easy switch,” Abele said. “You have that endurance and that quick direction change and everything. I think it’s a really nice crossover.”
Even though the MHS girls have won more championships than any other Ultimate squad in the state, there have been times when some Montpelier players felt overshadowed by other teams at the school. “It’s very under-appreciated,” Flora said. “And there’s definitely a difference between the boys and the girls team. Today we had a good audience, but people don’t show up for girls Ultimate.”
The Solons recorded a boys-girls championship sweep in 2019, with the boys defeating Burlington and the undefeated girls securing a 15-7 victory over CVU. Last year the MHS girls earned the No. 4 seed for the playoffs and were eliminated in the quarterfinals during a 13-11 loss to the Redhawks.
“The boys probably do a little more flashy-play style with lots of big deep throws and skying,” Abele said. “So I think that brings a little bit more audience than for us.”
This year’s championship is tentatively scheduled to take place Saturday on the turf field at South Burlington High School. There is a chance that the Montpelier boys and girls could play back-to-back games for a chance to repeat their magic from four years ago. “It’s nothing like soccer where turf is going to make a huge difference,” Abele said. “(South Burlington) has some very nice turf, so turf-burn from bidding isn’t really a huge factor. I think (playing) under the lights brings the energy up a lot, which is helpful. We played (South Burlington) under the lights and we had a lot of good energy. From both sides, there was a lot of energy. And I think that helped our team out.”
BOYS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15,
Leland & Gray 5
TOWNSEND — The No. 5 Solons established an 8-1 halftime lead against the No. 4 Rebels and never looked back during Monday’s quarterfinal victory. “We knew we were likely the more experienced and talented team and showed it throughout the game,” Montpelier coach Cameron Mack said. “We took good care of the disc and tried to stay true to our offensive identity.”
Montpelier’s Evan Benoit contributed three goal and three assists while forcing a trio of defensive turnovers. Teammate Beorn Morrow-Caron caused two defensive turnovers and chipped in with three goals and two assists. Ethan Borland scored four times, while senior classmate Gabriel Hall added three goals and didn’t commit any turnovers as his team’s primary handler.
The Solons will face either No. 8 Burlington or No. 1 South Burlington in the semifinals. The Wolves earned a 10-6 victory over the Seahorses during last year’s title game.
“We’re geared up for what likely will be our toughest competition of the year in a semifinal matchup against either South Burlington or Burlington,” Mack said. “Right now we are flying high and we feel confident — like we can beat anyone, anywhere, any time. Cale Ellingson is one of our senior captains and he hadn’t played in a month while recovering from a dislocated shoulder. But he is slowly reintroducing himself to the field, so that has given our team the jolt it needed at the perfect time of the season.”
