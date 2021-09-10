Montpelier waited 24 years before capturing its second boys soccer title in school history last fall.
The defending champs will begin their long road to a title defense at 1 p.m. Saturday with a home match against Spaulding. The season opener is later than normal, but the lead-up to the cross-town clash has involved a lot more than just rest and relaxation.
Scrimmages against Division I giants Mount Mansfield and Burlington exposed some weaknesses of the D-II Solons, giving coach Eric Bagley a better sense of what's working and what's not. After training together for nearly four weeks of preseason, the Montpelier players can't blame any mistakes Saturday on a lack of preparation.
The most noticeable change to the 2021 Solons will be a defense with four new starters. Will Bruzzese is the lone returner on the back line and leads a seven-player senior class. Ben Collier, Sina Fellahi, Brooks Duprey, Patryk Harris, Milo Centers and Felix Seiler will also attempt to graduate next year with another championship in hand.
Juggling the playing time and positions of eight juniors will be a nice problem to have for Bagley. Ronnie Riby-Williams, Noah Samuelsen, Olin Duggan and Tyler Thomas power the class along with Cameron Cook, Cale Ellingson, Aidan Quinn and Sam Van Hoy.
Maclay Ericson, Ben Wetherell and goalie Brio Levitt made the roster as sophomores. They'll team up with freshmen Clayton Foster and Carter Bruzzese.
Levitt takes over for 2020 keeper Max Weinstein, who was selected to play for the New England Revolution Academy team in Foxborough, Mass. Last year Weinstein and the Solons shut out Lyndon, Paine Mountain, Randolph, Missisquoi, Lake Region and eventual D-III champ and Peoples Academy.
Will Bruzzese scored the game-winning goal during a quarterfinal penalty kick shootout against Harwood. Samuelson and Duprey also converted PKs against the Highlanders along with former seniors Bela Hughes and Quinn Mills.
Ronnie Riby-Williams tallied two goals and one assist during a 3-0 semifinal victory over Lake Region. His older brother Leo scored in the 79th minute of the title game, fueling a 2-1 victory over No. 1 Milton. Duprey tucked away the Solons' opening goal against the Yellowjackets, who outscored opponents 51-4 prior to the final.
Montpelier finished last year with a 9-3 record and won it all as the No. 6 seed. The Solons' offense averaged close to two goals per match last year, but scoring even more will be a huge focus for 2021. With a defense that's slightly green, MHS will have to maximize its offensive potential to stay in the black.
Here are a handful of questions for Bagley heading into Saturday's opener:
TA: How was the overall turnout for preseason between JV and varsity?
Bagley: "We have about 40, so really good numbers for us - which is great. We have a good, strong JV team and lots of competition to make the varsity, which always makes a difference."
TA: Did you have some contact with the guys or some sense of how things were going to look mid-summer?
Bagley: "We tried to get the guys together a couple days a week throughout the summer. With everything opening up, it was kind of hit or miss as to who was around and who was in town. So we got up to 12 guys in any session. It was small, but it was good training."
TA: With the upperclass returners, did you know that you had that luxury of a pretty solid foundation here?
Bagley: "We had a good number of guys that returned: a lot of guys who played a big part in the success that we had last season. It's always nice to be able to rely on a good core of seniors coming back. There's a lot of leaders in that group. And then a good core of juniors who are really good players and great teammates."
TA: What would you say about the rebuild on defense?
Bagley: "Obviously we're really proud of Max and what he's accomplished. But we're extremely fortunate that we have Brio as our goalkeeper. He does a really good job in goal and we shouldn't miss a beat there. It's going to be a new-look back line. We have Will back there who started and played just about every minute last year. And Patryk is back as a senior who will play in the back. And then a handful of new guys that are coming. There are a couple freshmen who are going to play in the back. And Ben Wetherell is a sophomore who will play in the back as well. And Kale Ellingson and Sam Van Hoy will also play in the back."
TA: In terms of scoring ability, does it seem like you've got quite a few options out there?
Bagley: "We've got a good midfield and we've got good players up front. We've got a lot of variety in players and how they play and their strengths as players."
TA: Last year you had at least three or four days in between games, but this year there's a handful of games where you only have one day of rest. What would you say about the grind?
Bagley: "We're starting pretty late and a lot of teams will have one - if not two - games by then. So it's important that we get our preparation right. And we will have to focus on the recovery in between games when we have just that one day of rest in between matches. And it's also important that we have a good amount of depth this year. A lot of the new guys coming in will be pushing the guys that played last year for starting spots, which will always help when we have those multiple games and a short rest."
TA: You only had eight games in the regular season last year, compared to 14 this fall. So are there about six teams that you haven't seen and don't have a great scouting report on this year?
Bagley: "We've got Spaulding and Hazen coming into the league, so it will be challenging for us. We've got a lot of players to integrate into the team. We have almost an entirely new back five, with our back four and our goalkeeper. But it will be fun and the guys are pumped."
TA: Compared to the last few years, is there a noticeable difference with the expectations or the pressure on you as defending champs?
Bagley: "The expectations within the group are high. The returning players along with the guys that graduated last year really helped push the program to the next level, where we're seen as a really strong program. In the past, maybe we've been seen as strong teams that weren't able to push on and really cement themselves. So the expectation for the guys is that they need to really maintain that level. And what I've seen in training is really competitive. The new guys are coming in and have a done a great job of meeting those expectations so far."
