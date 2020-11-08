Harwood's Ava Thurston pulls away from the field during the Division II girls cross-country running state championship at Thetford Academy. Thurston placed second Saturday during the Meet of Champions in St. Albans, leading the the Highlanders to a victory over Division I champion CVU and D-II champ U-32.
