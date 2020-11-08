VERMONT MEET OF CHAMPIONS

CROSS-COUNTRY RUNNING RESULTS

NOV. 7, 2020

AT HARD'ACK/ST. ALBANS

GIRLS RESULTS

1 Abby Broadley, Bellows Falls, 18:42.27
2 Ava Thurston, Harwood, 18:51.51
3 Scarlet Stimson, Essex, 19:20.71
4 Emily Bloom, Rice, 19:28.97
5 Maggie McGee, Lamoille, 19:30.89
6 Jasmine Nails, CVU, 19:35.86
7 Natalie Preston, Essex, 19:53.92
8 Loghan Hughes, BFA St. Albans, 20:00.04
9 Julia Thurston, Harwood, 20:02.49
10 Stephanie Ager, Bellows Falls, 20:02.52
11 May Lamb, U-32, 20:03.31
12 Rebecca Cunningham, Burlington, 20:10.58
13 Sierra Fisher, South Burlington, 20:13.12
14 Camille Bolduc, Craftsbury, 20:14.98
15 Alicia Veronneau, CVU, 20:18.97
16 Holly Margulius, South Burlington, 20:21.34
17 Alice Larson, CVU, 20:25.10
18 Rachel Horner-Richardson, Mid Vermont, 20:39.07
19 Amy Felice, U-32, 20:43.36
20 Shams Ferver, U-32, 20:49.57
21 Lana Page, U-32, 20:52.32
22 Heidi Stewart, Essex , 20:54.63
23 Lila Taylor, CVU, 20:54.97
24 Charlie Flint, Harwood, 20:59.02
25 Mckenna Paxman, Harwood, 20:59.25
26 Maive Fairfax, Burlington, 21:09.57
27 Seina Dowgiewicz, Middlebury, 21:12.55
28 Britta Zetterstrom, Harwood, 21:13.97
29 Adelle MacDowell, Lamoille, 21:15.13
30 Madeleine Larson, Essex, 21:20.17
31 Tess Drury, Mt. Mansfield, 21:20.60
32 Addy Budliger, U-32, 21:21.6
33 Caitlyn Dasaro, BFA St. Albans, 21:22.98
34 Jane Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 21:26.37
35 Quincy Fournier, BFA St. Albans, 21:26.94
36 Jordyn O'Brien, Burlington, 21:28.91
37 Finnegan Mittelstadt, CVU, 21:30.61
38 Sofia Stefani, Middlebury, 21:30.78
39 Gretta White, CVU, 21:37.90
40 Ruby Dasaro, BFA St. Albans, 21:38.08
41 Caelyn McDonough, Harwood, 21:40.29
42 Garceau Lauren Kate, BFA St. Albans, 21:42.22
43 Victoria Bassette, Bellows Falls, 21:43.68
44 Tara Ditch, BFA St. Albans , 21:49.41
45 Jane Kakalec, South Burlington, 21:53.70
46 Snow Lindemuth, Mt. Mansfield, 22:01.65
47 Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 22:06.61
48 Emma Blanchard, South Burlington, 22:15.30
49 Maggie Clark, South Burlington, 22:16.53
50 Lydia Hodgeman, BFA St. Albans, 22:23.80
51 Paige Poirier, South Burlington, 22:24.71
52 Sofia Troland, Milton High School, 22:26.37
53 Ella Landis, Middlebury, 22:26.66
54 Avery Murray, CVU, 22:39.67
55 Sabrina Brunet, South Burlington, 22:42.48
56 Aya Goldstein, Burlington, 22:44.27
57 Elizabeth Crawford, Burlington, 22:52.83
58 Tanisha Gerg, Essex, 23:00.52
59 Emma Boudreaux, Essex, 23:01.48
60 Charis Love, Mt. Mansfield, 23:14.69
61 Tessa Ades, Mt. Mansfield, 23:33.04
62 Abigail Bergeron, Essex, 23:50.93
63 Greta Kilburn, Burlington, 23:51.70
64 Maya Standard , Burlington, 23:52.04
65 Natalie Start, Lamoille, 24:06.60
66 Luna Hall, Mt. Mansfield, 24:11.90
67 Birgess Schemm, Bellows Falls, 24:29.70
68 Helen Goodyear, Mt. Mansfield, 24:35.34
69 Anlu Thamm, Harwood, 24:46.43
70 Anna Gale, Lamoille, 25:15.85
71 Lily Ware, Bellows Falls, 25:30.23
72 Megan Balparda, Middlebury, 25:45.87
73 Molly Hodsden, Bellows Falls, 26:02.65
74 Mary Conklin, Middlebury, 26:36.99
75 Sara Sargent, Lamoille, 29:38.15
76 Shelby Stoodley, Bellows Falls, 31:14.69

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Harwood 78
2. CVU 87
3. U-32 90
4. Essex 109
5. BFA-St. Albans 145
6. South Burlington 159
7. Burlington 172
8. Bellows Falls 180
9. Lamoille 228
10. Mt. Mansfield 246
11. Middlebury 246

BOYS RESULTS

1 Brady Martisus, Essex, 16:02.15
2 Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury, 16:28.40
3 Caleb Nye, CVU , 16:36.74
4 Ollie Hansen, U-32, 16:39.67
5 Austin Beard, U-32, 16:42.07
6 Ethan Mashtare, BFA St. Albans, 16:45.09
7 Evan Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury, 16:46.52
8 Jacob Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 16:49.13
9 Patrick Cioffi, U-32, 16:50.76
10 Carson Beard, U-32, 16:58.83
11 Jed Kurts, U-32, 17:02.62
12 James Cilwik, North Country, 17:03.05
13 Ben Huston, Vergennes, 17:04.59
14 Leo Cioffi, U-32, 17:04.72
15 Gabe Praamsma, Vergennes, 17:04.83
16 Thomas Buckley, Colchester, 17:10.39
17 Declan Kervick, Burlington, 17:14.71
18 Charlie Krebs, Craftsbury, 17:14.85
19 Wyatt Harte, Burlington, 17:15.13
20 Matthew Servin, CVU, 17:15.40
21 Brady Geisler, Rutland, 17:16.35
22 David Poulin, Spaulding, 17:18.35
23 Jacob Tremblay, BFA St. Albans, 17:21.82
24 Braden Anthes, St. Johnsbury, 17:23.61
25 Kai Hillier, CVU, 17:24.93
26 Calvin Storms, BFA St. Albans, 17:26.47
27 Hale Boyden, St. Johnsbury, 17:28.66
28 Andrzej Prince, Lyndon Institute, 17:32.10
29 Carlton Cummiskey, Harwood, 17:34.17
30 Vaughn Larkin, South Burlington, 17:35.10
31 Taite Magoon, Spaulding, 17:38.01
32 Matthew Ireland, CVU, 17:39.46
33 Atticus Phinney-Anderson Essex, 17:39.76
34 Nathan Lenzini, St. Johnsbury, 17:41.46
35 Luke Miklus, Essex, 17:44.31
36 Luke Chadderdon, St. Johnsbury, 17:51.79
37 Benjamin McAuliffe, CVU, 17:55.91
38 Braden Cummings, Essex, 17:56.93
39 Porter Hurteau, BFA St. Albans, 18:03.65
40 Owen Drury, Mt. Mansfield, 18:03.94
41 Drew Buley, CVU, 18:10.69
42 Shea White, Mt. Mansfield, 18:11.29
43 John Viens, Richford, 18:11.41
44 Avery Smart, Montpelier, 18:12.12
45 Mason Davis, St. Johnsbury, 18:13.24
46 Sky Valin, South Burlington, 18:13.42
47 Zed McNaughton, Woodstock, 18:13.52
48 Ebbe Lillis, Harwood, 18:15.30
49 Jackson Haugh, Burlington, 18:17.92
50 Kris Laverty, Essex, 18:19.37
51 Joel Roberts, Mid Vermont, 18:19.51
52 Luke Groom, Harwood, 18:21.61
53 Taige Tomlinson, Burlington, 18:32.25
54 Corey Hart, Burlington, 18:34.87
55 Brennan Militello, CVU, 18:42.49
56 Karver Butler, Rutland, 18:42.94
57 Willem Smith, Mt. Mansfield, 18:43.08
58 Peter Searls, Danville School, 18:44.32
59 Matthew Toborg, Spaulding, 18:44.99
60 Jacob Allen Spaulding, 18:46.80
61 Alan Moody, Craftsbury, 18:46.85
62 Will Hughes, BFA St. Albans, 18:46.91
63 Kai Donnelly, Burlington, 18:50.36
64 Davis Rock-Jones Burlington, 18:55.71
65 Kelton Poirer, Essex, 18:57.31
66 Noe Lindemuth, Mt. Mansfield, 18:58.07
67 Carl Laverty, Essex, 18:59.87
68 Owen Dube-Johnson, Rutland, 19:00.06
69 James Debay, Mt. Mansfield, 19:02.12
70 Matthew Califano, Craftsbury, 19:02.71
71 Alexander Califano, Craftsbury, 19:05.91
72 John Lackey, Stowe High School, 19:10.41
73 Vincent Spina, Harwood, 19:11.74
74 Wyatt Sigler, Stowe High School, 19:13.92
75 Case Bradbury, Stowe High School, 19:15.40
76 Thomas Nevins, Middlebury, 19:15.64
77 Tyler Silveria, Harwood, 19:17.64
78 Carl Nelson, Mt. Mansfield, 19:19.50
79 Jack Lund, Stowe High School, 19:27.68
80 Rye MacCurtain, Harwood, 19:28.00
81 Orion Cenkl, Craftsbury, 19:31.79
82 Ethan Woodbury, Rutland, 19:33.89
83 Max McCalla, Rutland, 19:38.24
84 Bennett Bridges, South Burlington, 19:39.88
85 Samuel Kay, Rutland, 19:48.75
86 Ethan Choularton, Stowe High School, 19:49.38
87 Ben Nardin, Harwood, 19:53.57
88 Carson Cowhig, Milton High School, 19:57.77
89 Linden Stelma-Leonard, Craftsbury, 20:14.09
90 Cj Fisher, BFA St. Albans, 20:41.42
91 Manny Chiappinelli, BFA St. Albans, 20:42.02
92 Sean McEleney, Stowe High School, 20:43.87
93 Ethan Foster, Middlebury, 20:51.24
94 Ryan Callaghan, St. Johnsbury, 20:56.64
95 Alexander Maurice, Spaulding, 21:04.73
96 Ollie Cloutier, South Burlington, 21:23.11
97 Emmett McMahon Spaulding, 23:25.09
98 Lane Shelton, Rutland, 25:55.79

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. U-32 36
2. CVU 97
3. St. Johnsbury 108
4. Essex 129
5. BFA-St. Albans 130
6. Burlington 152
7. Craftsbury 182
8. Spaulding 217
9. Mt. Mansfield 227
10. Harwood 228
11. Rutland 257
12. Stowe 323

