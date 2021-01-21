GLOUCESTER, Mass. – Former Norwich University men's ice hockey coach Mike McShane was named the co-winner of the American Hockey Coaches Association's John MacInnes Award.
McShane won the 2021 award alongside his college teammate and coaching colleague Dick Umile, who served as the longtime head coach of the University of New Hampshire.
McShane will formally be presented the award at the annual AHCA National Convention, which takes place April 1 to May 1 in Naples, Fla.
McShane was named the 10th head coach in Norwich University men's ice hockey history in 1995. He led the Cadets to four NCAA Division III National Championships, including the school's first crown in 2000. The Cadets went all the way again during McShane's second-to-last season with a 4-1 win over Trinity (Conn.) in 2017.
Under McShane's guidance, Norwich won 19 of 20 New England Hockey Conference regular season titles. The run included an unprecedented streak of 17 titles in a row that ended after the 2014-15 season. Norwich made 16 NCAA Tournament appearances and 12 Frozen Four appearances with McShane behind the bench.
He wrapped up his Norwich career by winning back-to-back New England Hockey Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2017 and 2018 to bring his total to 11. On top of leading the Cadets to the 2017 title, McShane also guided the Maroon & Gold to national championships in 2003 and 2010.
Norwich won the NEHC Tournament crown 12 times under McShane, including three times in a row from 2010-2012. The NU coach finished his career with a 497-130-38 record. He became the program's all-time winningest coach during the 2008-09 season. The Cadets never posted a losing season with McShane at the helm.
In 37 years of college coaching, McShane received 25 "Coach of the Year" awards. He earned the Edward Jeremiah Award from the American Hockey Coaches' Association in 1997, 1999, 2000, 2010 and 2017 as the College Division "Coach of the Year."
A native of Wakefield, Mass., McShane graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1971. He was the third-leading scorer in Wildcats' history. He went on to earn a masters' degree from Boston University.
McShane made his coaching debut at New Hampton (N.H.) Prep School in 1972. He led the Huskies to three Division I Prep Championships in six years, recording a 122-25-6 record before becoming an assistant coach at Dartmouth College in 1978. In November 2010, McShane was inducted into the New Hampton Hall of Fame in 2010. During his two seasons at Dartmouth, the Big Green won a pair of Ivy League titles and advanced to the NCAA semifinals both years.
McShane was named the head coach at Division I St. Lawrence University in 1980. He led the Saints to a 95-65-6 record in five seasons, turning a struggling program into a national contender. He led the Saints to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 1983.
McShane left St. Lawrence in 1985 to become the head coach at Providence College. He led Providence to NCAA playoff bids in 1989, 1991 and 1992. He was named the New England "Coach of the Year" in 1989. He left Providence in 1994 to become a consultant for the NHL's Ottawa Senators before joining the Norwich program.
The John MacInnes Award was established by the AHCA in 1982 to honor the former Michigan Tech coach. The award recognizes those people who have shown a great concern for amateur hockey and youth programs. The recipients have had high winning percentages as well as outstanding graduation rates among their former players. The winners of this award have helped young men grow not only as hockey players, but more importantly, as men.
Norwich now boasts 18 AHCA major awards. McShane won five Ed Jeremiah National Coach of the Year awards, while former women's ice hockey head coach Mark Bolding won four Division III women's National Coach of the Year awards. Director of Athletics Tony Mariano and current men's hockey head coach Cam Ellsworthwon also won the Ed Jeremiah Award.
Norwich has had three Sid Watson National Division III Player of the Year award winners with 2001 graduate Keith Aucoin, 2005 graduate Kurtis McLean and 2020 graduate Tom Aubrun. The Cadets have also had two Laura Hurd National Division III Player of the Year award winners with 2012 grad Julie Fortier and 2020 grad Amanda Conway.
Former NU men's ice hockey head coach Don "Toot" Cahoon won the John "Snooks" Kelley Founders Award in 2014. Current men's ice hockey assistant coach Steve Mattson was named the Terry Flanagan Award winner the same year as the top assistant coach in the AHCA.
