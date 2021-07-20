Many Central Vermonters would describe Noah McLane as the heart and soul of the community.
He is known for his kind and outgoing personality. And McLane is obviously passionate about sports.
“High school sports were something that meant a lot to me,” the recent U-32 graduate said. “There was a lot of hard work as well as winning and losing. It was something that provided me with friendships and taught me life lessons.”
McLane competed for the Raiders in soccer, baseball, track and field and basketball. Even though he enjoyed all four sports, basketball is his favorite because of the competitive nature and team camaraderie. His love for hoops grew stronger his sophomore year when U-32 traveled to play Mill River during the Division II quarterfinals.
If they won the quarterfinal, the Raiders would advance to the semifinals and play at the Barre Auditorium. McLane’s dream since he was 6 years old was to play at the Aud, but U-32 lost the game and suddenly its season ended.
“The moment of realization came when we lost in the quarterfinals,” McLane said. “After the game, I broke down pretty hard. It was a moment where I realized I didn’t want the season to end.”
One year later, McLane earned the opportunity to fulfill his dream of playing at the Aud. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the outcome was not what McLane or any of his teammates expected. After winning both regular-season games against Montpelier, U-32 lost to the Solons by double digits in the D-II semifinal.
“I was broken,” McLane said. “It was even worse than the quarterfinal loss. I wanted nothing more but to win a championship with those boys. We all supported each other. And that really showed how much our friendship meant to each other.”
This was more than just basketball for the Raiders. It was about team chemistry and being there for each other through the good times and the challenging ones.
“When you win, that’s the easy part,” McLane said. “But you show your true colors when you lose. It shows who’s really going to be there for you, and who is just there only for when times are good.”
Despite disappointment with the basketball team, McLane more than made up for it by being a part of the baseball team that won the first championship in program history. It was an emotional moment last spring for McLane and the Raiders, whose title dreams finally became a reality 49 years after the team’s first season.
The D-II Raiders got off to a slow start during the 2021 campaign and wound up losing to a trio of D-III opponents. But they rose to the occasion during playoffs, thanks to hard work and determination.
“Our goal, from Day 1 was to win a state championship,’’ McLane said. “We said from Day 1, ‘We have the talent to do it. But we have got to actually go out and execute.’”
Participating as an athlete is not the only way McLane connects with sports. He is also passionate about the broadcasting side of things.
Since his sophomore year, McLane has done a course study of calling a variety of high school events across Central Vermont. His body of work includes play-by-play duties for lacrosse, soccer, baseball and basketball games.
“I guarantee I’m not getting into a lot of the schools that I got into with just a 3.2 GPA,” McLane said. “It’s 80-plus hours behind the mic. I’ve been given so many opportunities — it’s all these little things that I’ve been so fortunate to have been taught.”
The past 16 months following the start of the pandemic have allowed McLane to realize how his passion for sports, community and broadcasting can make a big difference.
Fans were unable to attend games in person during serval portions of his senior year due to Covid. McLane’s broadcasting work helped viewers follow the action online, and he was inspired by comments from the community about how good he was at calling the games and the impact he was making locally.
Following one contest, McLane was approached by a woman who commented on his coverage of boys basketball. She told McLane how a player from an opposing team has a grandmother that is blind who listens to her grandson play basketball.
Typically, the grandmother would get frustrated because other announcers would talk the entire time and not paint the picture of the action. But she listened to McLane and knew exactly what was going on during the game because he described the play-by-play details with such precision and joy.
“She would sit there with everyone else and would have a huge smile on her face while she was watching the game and they’ve never seen it like that before,” McLane said. “To me, making a difference for people in the community is pretty special.”
McLane is working for the Vermont Mountaineers this summer before he goes to college. His duties include camera and film work, announcements with the PA announcer as well as some play-by-play with fellow U-32 alum Quintin Pelzel.
“I grew up going to those games,” McLane said. “And being able to go back now and give back to a stadium, fans and a team that gave me so much is something that feels really good.”
His favorite part of broadcasting for the Mountaineers this summer is interacting with the fans. Part of what motivates him is being able to share his passion and joy with other people.
“I can be silly,” McLane said. “I control what goes on. I have the mic and the ability to do what I think is best for the situation.”
McLane will attend the University of Rhode Island this fall. He plans to major in sports media and communications. He will be studying the elements of media, sports broadcasting and journalism.
“The end goal is to become a sports broadcaster with a lot of experience in journalism and media,” he said.
