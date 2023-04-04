Rebecca McKelvey started her high school career by helping Spaulding record the first perfect season in the history of Vermont girls hockey.
Last month the end of her varsity playing days wound up bearing a striking resemblance to the beginning.
The senior forward showcased the heart of a warrior, the poise of a three-year captain and the smile of a champion as she celebrated with the championship trophy in hand at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The Crimson Tide seniors completed one of the most dominant four-year runs by any team while skating to a 4-1 victory over Burlington-Colchester in the final. It gave the Granite City program its first Division I crown and capped a 21-0-1 campaign after Spaulding breezed to a 7-0 semifinal win over Mount Mansfield-CVU.
The last hurrah marked a fairytale ending to a story that would have been impossible to script after the Tide finished at 2-17-1 in 2019. McKelvey and her classmates put the pieces back together during their unbeaten freshman season and will graduate this spring with a dizzying 69-4-2 record.
McKelvey had modest expectations as a ninth-grader, hoping to win five or six games a year. After going 22-0 three years ago, Spaulding carried a 30-game undefeated streak into the post-season during her sophomore season. The Tide outshot Rutland 22-15 in their quarterfinal showdown but surrendered a shorthanded goal in overtime to end the season at 7-1-1. Coach Dave Lawrence’s squad went 19-3 last winter and nearly upset BFA-St. Albans (21-0) in the title game before falling short, 3-2.
The Tide created a sign that said “Get to the Get” and placed it in their locker room before the start of this past season. The players tapped it before every game and used it as fuel to return to the final in order to take care of some unfinished business.
McKelvey opened the season by burying a dozen goals in the first four games, carrying a heavy scoring load while a big crew of freshman and eight-grade teammates adjusted to the speed of the varsity action. But McKelvey also stood out as a pure giver who ranks among the top playmakers in New England, feeding her linemates with pinpoint passes and creating a slew of opportunities for other players to cash in with rebound goals.
The combination of take-charge finishing ability and unselfish distribution made it tricky for any opponent to neutralize McKelvey, despite the glaring bulls-eye placed directly on her back. And while some athletes have their up-and-down stretches, McKelvey’s reliability was unrivaled during the last four years. She tallied 45 points as a freshman after recording 29 goals and 16 assists. She finished with six goals and four assists for 10 points during her Covid-shortened sophomore campaign before a 50-point junior season that featured 27 goals and 23 assists.
McKelvey scored 45 goals and dished out 25 assists as a senior, finishing her career first in Spaulding history for assists and points while ranking third in goals. A whopping 107 goals and 68 assists gave her a total of 175 points, allowing McKelvey to pass the marks of Spaulding legends Jessica Scott (116 goals, 48 assists) and Sophie Leclerc (112 goals, 42 assists). The all-time list of program leaders also includes Julia Ormsby (80 goals, 55 assists), Nicolette Gosselin (41 goals, 49 assists) and Haley Arnold (46 goals, 38 assists).
Spaulding opened its 2022-23 schedule by outscoring opponents 22-0 during its first four games, setting a tone offensively and defensively that carried on throughout the next three months. McKelvey registered two goals and one assist in a season-openeing 3-0 win over the Kingdom Blades, who finished as runners-up this year in Division II. After tucking away five straight goals in a 6-0 win over Rice, McKelvey scored twice in a 6-0 win over Harwood and recorded hat tricks during a 7-0 win at U-32 and a 10-2 victory at nine-time champ Essex.
A one-goal, two-assist performance by the senior helped the Tide close out a 5-2 victory over Burlington-Colchester during one of the first real tests of the winter. McKelvey was unstoppable during the next two games, contributing two goals and one assists in an 8-0 win at Brattleboro before punishing Hartford with three goals and two assists in an 8-2 victory.
She was hot again vs. 11-time champ BFA-St. Albans, tallying one goal and one assist to help her team avenge last year’s finals loss with a 3-2 victory over the Comets. McKelvey notched two assists during a 3-1 win over Essex, recorded another hat trick in an 8-1 win over South Burlington and served up four goals and two assists during an 11-0 win over Rutland.
The Tide faced all they could handle during a rugged mid-season stretch, with McKelvey scoring two goals in a 4-3 win over CVU-Mount Mansfield. She also scored in a 1-1 tie with BFA-St. Albans before chipping in with one goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Essex. McKelvey’s hat trick sparked a 6-0 win over South Burlington and then she tucked away the game-winning goal during a 2-1 victory over Burlington-Colchester.
McKelvey scored her 100th goal and set program records in assists and points by erupting for one goal and two assists during an 8-0 win at Rutland. She closed out the regular season with a two-goal effort in a 3-1 win over Burlington-Colchester and a one-goal, one assist showing during a 3-0 victory over CVU-Mount Mansfield. The Tide matched up agains the CougarHawks again during the semifinals, and this time McKelvey treated Granite City fans to a hat trick as her team easily triumphed. She put the icing on the cake by scoring a timely insurance goal in front of thousands of fans during the final.
Here are 10 questions for coach Lawrence about McKelvey’s impact on the program:
TA: What were some of your first impressions of Rebecca during her freshman season?
Lawrence: “When I met Rebecca at our summer skates before her freshman year, she was quiet and wore these bright pink gloves and she said she was usually a defenseman. After one or two skates watching her, I said, ‘You’re not going to be a defenseman at Spaulding. You’re going to be a forward here.’ You could see she had a great shot and probably the best hands on the ice. She was a natural scorer who competed and fought hard for every loose puck. Her freshman year she became a massive problem for opponents and nearly scored 30 goals, including a five-goal semifinal performance.”
TA: How would you describe her role on the team three seasons ago when you went 22-0 after a 2-17-1 record the year before?
Lawrence: “Rebecca’s main role from the beginning was goal scorer. That was a big ask of her as a freshman. The nice part about Rebecca’s development was, at the time, fellow freshman Cami Bell was on the team too. And outside of the power play or really specific situations, I would keep them on separate lines. The thought was that it would help alleviate some of the pressure on both of them, as freshman, to score. It didn’t all have to fall on one line or one person. And the other team now had to pick and choose when to put out their best defenders. I think not having to always be the main target from Day 1 helped build her confidence in her role early on.”
TA: Were there a few specific ways that Rebecca took her game to the next level during her sophomore and junior years?
Lawrence: “Her game really started to improve when she started using her legs and body to beat people and did less trying to stick-handle through defenders. She stopped over-handling the puck. She made one simple move left or right and then drove by the defender with power. And she also really worked on her game down low and along the boards. That kind of physical domination became hard to stop and also made it easier for her.”
TA: How did Rebecca prepare for the hockey season, especially when she was so busy all fall with soccer?
Lawrence: “Rebecca plays on a split-season hockey team in the fall, so that helps to get in ‘hockey shape’ — as they say. But I honestly think playing soccer helped her as much, if not more. Being a soccer goalie, it was great for her to be in those high-pressure situations. Communication is key as a soccer goalie, so she got to work on that and her leadership skills. Rob (Moran) is a good soccer coach. And playing in tight games and playoffs, that mean something for your community and the school. So that was great preparation for our season.”
TA: Did her hot start to this season surprise you and the coaching staff considering you only returned six skaters from last year?
Lawrence: “I wouldn’t say her performance surprised us, but you just never know how it’s going to go. Scoring is deeply rooted in being confident while playing loose, so it helped build confidence that six of our first eight games were against Division II teams. I think that allowed us as a team — and with Rebecca’s scoring — to find a rhythm before we played the tougher Division I schedule the rest of the way.”
TA: Are there a handful of games or moments that really stand out as highlights for Rebecca from the regular season?
Lawrence: “Obviously her 100th goal was a special moment. But for me the moment that really stood out was the semifinal game against CVU-MMU. The first time we played them was a mess. Rayna (Long) bailed us out and Rebecca had a lot of penalties. The second time we played them was an improvement, but she was still in the penalty box too much. We had to have serious sit-downs and conversations with our leaders, including Rebecca, about how the team needed to handle pressure-cooker moments. And sure enough, we ended up drawing CVU-MMU in the semifinal. And Rebecca and the whole team played outstanding. It was arguably our most dominant game of the season. We stayed out of the box, and Rebecca had a hat trick. The hat trick was the reward for her play from what she learned leading up to that moment. That was growth and leadership on her part. I was so proud of her that night.”
TA: How would you rate Rebecca’s performance during power plays and penalty kills?
Lawrence: “She does a great job. I try to pick my spots for her on the penalty kill. But on the power play she’s always a threat. She’ll get good looks for shots. And if they don’t go in, her heavy shot creates rebounds for her teammates.”
TA: Did Rebecca change her mentality or approach at all for playoffs?
Lawrence: “For the entire team, the playoff success was tied directly to what we went through with CVU-MMU. It was a harsh reminder to Rebecca to realize it doesn’t matter how good or skilled you are individually or as a team — if you can’t handle the mental pressure of the game and let it get the best of you, the dream is over. And Rebecca didn’t want to go out like that. Everyone learned and adjusted. And ultimately that pressure or frustration they felt at times in the regular season was no longer overwhelming in the playoffs. But that doesn’t happen as a team if the leadership on the team, including Rebecca, doesn’t embrace the message and the challenge. “
TA: For her final varsity game, what are some things you’ll remember most about Rebecca and the senior class in general during the championship?
Lawrence: “She’s a great person on and off the ice. Whether it’s a fist bump or hug, she brought a smile to the rink every day and helped set the example in practice and games on just how hard you need to compete. All of the seniors care about each other and the team so much and they were the most coachable bunch. They wanted to outwork everyone for each other. It showed in how they play. Every game nothing is slow or tentative or soft. They go 100% and hate to lose. I always say there are kids who play hockey and there are hockey players. And they are true hockey players. And at the same time they are just nice, friendly, funny young ladies that are fun to be around. I will miss Rebecca and the seniors.”
TA: With so many eighth-graders and freshmen on this year’s roster, how do you think Rebecca’s leadership this winter will carry over for future Spaulding teams?
Lawrence: “I think it can have a tremendous impact. I hope that despite graduating a ton of goals and shutouts that returning players — especially the younger players — realize the next chapter still needs to be written with the same intensity, will to compete and pride that Rebecca and all of the seniors had. I hope the younger kids embrace what they’ve helped accomplished as well and how it happened because it’s their own story that they’ve got to continue writing now. Rebecca, Molly (Parker), Hannah (King), Mattie (Cetin) and Rayna, I hope their example this season empowers the returning players to want to continue to grow into powerful young women with strong voices who can accomplish anything. If they’re willing to put in the hard extra work and pick up that torch the seniors have lit, it can be a pretty good guide for them moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.