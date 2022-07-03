Flying Tigers driver Adam Maynard earned his first victory after competing at Thunder Road for over 20 years by outlasting Cameron Ouellette during Sunday's event.
Over 90 cars in four classes entered the pit area to help celebrate the Independence Day holiday. Late Model driver Chris Pelkey, Street Stock racer Jaime Davis and Road Warriors competitor Frank Putney triumphed in front of a big crowd.
The Late Models were led to the point by Waterford’s Andy Hill and Westford’s Darrell Morin in the 50-lap main event. he two underdogs battled hard for the top spot until the first caution at lap 20. Hill went around in turn two, leaving rookie Keegan Lamson with nowhere to go but up and over the hood of Hill’s machine.
Morrisville’s Brandon Lanphear took over the top spot from Morin on lap 26, using the outside lane before a broken right-front wheel sent Lanphear into the turn-4 wall on lap 31. On the restart, Pelkey took the top spot from Morin as Barre’s Nick Sweet and Wolcott’s Marcel Gravel followed in hot pursuit. Pelkey won the feature and was trailed by Gravel, who barely edged Sweet at the line.
The Flying Tigers started off rough when an accordion affect sent several back markers into the infield. Following a quick reshuffle, the collection of Vermont’s wildest drivers went for 28 green-flag laps until the spinning Phil Potvin resulted in the second caution of the feature.
Maynard set the pace the whole way, holding off Barre’s Cam Ouellette and West Burke’s Colin Cornell until the end. After competing in the Flying Tigers division at Thunder Road since 1999, Maynard took down his first win. Ouellette and Cornell rounded out the podium.
Former Street Stocks champion Jamie Davis and longtime racer Thomas Peck led early in the 25-lap Street Stock feature. Kyle Gravel made his way alongside Davis before taking over the top spot. Gravel crossed the finish line first and was followed by Davis and Barre’s Tyler Whittemore. Post-race inspection found an illegal A-Frame in the right-front of Gravel's Ford Mustang, giving Davis the win. Whittemore placed second and the violation bumped up rookie Cameron Powers for third.
Road Warriors racer Jeremiah Little got a little loose coming off turn four in his first Thunder Road attempt, moving up frequent flyer Tayler Sayers into the tire barrier in turn one. Just after the restart, Robert Catchapaw took his Dukes of Hazzard-inspired ride for a ride through the oncoming pack and into the grass. In the end, Graniteville’s Frank Putney took the win followed by ‘Flyin’ Fred Fleury and Ryan Sayers.
Thunder Road returns to action Thursday for the second round of the Myers Container Service Flying Tiger Triple Crown Series. The Flying Tigers will compete during their second extra-distance event of 2022 alongside regular feature action for the Late Models, Street Stocks and Road Warriors. Post Time is set for 7 p.m.
