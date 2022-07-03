Flying Tigers driver Adam Maynard earned his first victory after competing at Thunder Road for over 20 years by outlasting Cameron Ouellette during Sunday's event.

Over 90 cars in four classes entered the pit area to help celebrate the Independence Day holiday. Late Model driver Chris Pelkey, Street Stock racer Jaime Davis and Road Warriors competitor Frank Putney triumphed in front of a big crowd.

  The Late Models were led to the point by Waterford’s Andy Hill and Westford’s Darrell Morin in the 50-lap main event. he two underdogs battled hard for the top spot until the first caution at lap 20. Hill went around in turn two, leaving rookie Keegan Lamson with nowhere to go but up and over the hood of Hill’s machine.

Morrisville’s Brandon Lanphear took over the top spot from Morin on lap 26, using the outside lane before a broken right-front wheel sent Lanphear into the turn-4 wall on lap 31. On the restart, Pelkey took the top spot from Morin as Barre’s Nick Sweet and Wolcott’s Marcel Gravel followed in hot pursuit. Pelkey won the feature and was trailed by Gravel, who barely edged Sweet at the line.

The Flying Tigers started off rough when an accordion affect sent several back markers into the infield. Following a quick reshuffle, the collection of Vermont’s wildest drivers went for 28 green-flag laps until the spinning Phil Potvin resulted in the second caution of the feature.

Maynard set the pace the whole way, holding off Barre’s Cam Ouellette and West Burke’s Colin Cornell until the end. After competing in the Flying Tigers division at Thunder Road since 1999, Maynard took down his first win. Ouellette and Cornell rounded out the podium.

Former Street Stocks champion Jamie Davis and longtime racer Thomas Peck led early in the 25-lap Street Stock feature. Kyle Gravel made his way alongside Davis before taking over the top spot. Gravel crossed the finish line first and was followed by Davis and Barre’s Tyler Whittemore. Post-race inspection found an illegal A-Frame in the right-front of Gravel's Ford Mustang, giving Davis the win. Whittemore placed second and the violation bumped up rookie Cameron Powers for third.

Road Warriors racer Jeremiah Little got a little loose coming off turn four in his first Thunder Road attempt, moving up frequent flyer Tayler Sayers into the tire barrier in turn one. Just after the restart, Robert Catchapaw took his Dukes of Hazzard-inspired ride for a ride through the oncoming pack and into the grass. In the end, Graniteville’s Frank Putney took the win followed by ‘Flyin’ Fred Fleury and Ryan Sayers.

Thunder Road returns to action Thursday for the second round of the Myers Container Service Flying Tiger Triple Crown Series. The Flying Tigers will compete during their second extra-distance event of 2022 alongside regular feature action for the Late Models, Street Stocks and Road Warriors. Post Time is set for 7 p.m.

Thunder Road Results

July 3, 2022

Late Models

1. 64VT Chris Pelkey Graniteville
2. 86VT Marcel J. Gravel Wolcott
3. 40VT Nick Sweet Barre
4. 0VT Scott Dragon Milton
5. 2VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville
6. 17VT Darrell Morin Westford
7. 27VT Kyle Pembroke Montpelier
8. 01VT Stephen Martin Craftsbury Common
9. 38VT Tyler Cahoon Danville
10. 3VT Chris Roberts Washington
11. 42VT Matt White Northfield
12. 9VT Chip Grenier E. Barre
13. 8VT Anthony Hill Waterford
14. 7VT Cooper Bouchard Hinesburg
15. 04VT Matt Smith Fairfax
16. 55VT Keegan Lamson Berlin
17. 67MA Jared Curtis Rutland, MA
18. 14VT Phil Scott        
19. 16VT Brandon Lanphear Morrisville

Flying Tigers

1. 45VT Adam Maynard Milton
2. 90VT Cameron Ouellette Barre
3. 35VT Colin Cornell E. Burke
4. 01VT Michael Martin Craftsbury, Common
5. 68NH Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr.
6. 20VT Robert Gordon Milton
7. 67VT Kevin Streeter Waitsfield
8. 15VT Derrick Calkins Hinesburg
9. 07VT Sam Caron Milton
10. 36VT Joel Hodgdon Craftsbury Common
11. 44VT Justin Prescott Williston
12. 64VT Jason Pelkey Barre
13. 3VT Michael MacAskill Williamstown
14. 56VT Chris Laforest Barre
15. 5VT Tyler Austin East Calais
16. 8VT Mike Billado Grand Isle
17. 18VT Kaiden Fisher Shelburne
18. 25VT Kevin Boutin Jr. Fairfax
19. 2VT Eric Johnson Randolph
20. 33VT Matt Ballard Williamstown,VT
21. 92VT Jaden Perry Hardwick
22. 08VT Phil Potvin Underhill
23. 11VT Jacob Roy Danville

Street Stocks

1. 43 Jaime Davis Johnson
2. 74 Tyler Whittemore Barre
3. 30 Cameron Powers E. Montpelier
4. 47 William Hennequin Morrisville
5. 68 Kyler Davis Berlin
6. 26 Luke Peters Groton
7. 16 Dean Switser, Jr. Waterford
8. 7 Kyle MacAskill Williamstown
9. 3 Michael Gay S. Burlington
10. 8 Jeffery Martin Barre
11. 17 Justin Blakely Graniteville
12. 48 Taylor Hoar South Hero
13. 0 James Dopp Northfield
14. 96 Thomas Peck Waterbury
15. 34 Patrick Tibbetts Plainfield
16. 9 Zachary Audet Morrisville
17. 79 Juan 'Paco' Marshall Pittsfield
18. 71 Jesse Laquerre Berlin
19. 29 Gary Mullen Tunbridge
20. 68 Kyler Davis Berlin
21. 24 Todd Raymo Swanton
22. 6 Eric MacLaughlin Milton
23. 11 Mark Beaulieu Essex Jct.
24. 33 Curtis Franks Williamstown
25. 73 Paige Whittemore Graniteville
26. 57 Trevor Jaques Milton
27. 2 Haidyn Pearce Chelsea
28. 1 Jaime Laquerre E. Montpelier
29. 54 Josh Lovely Williamstown
30 04 Scott Weston Berlin
DSQ 5 Kyle Gravel Wolcott

Road Warriors

1. 88 Frank Putney Graniteville
2. 99 Fred Fleury Graniteville
3. 94 Ryan Sayers Barre
4. 8 Ryan Foster Waterbury
5. 19 Neal Foster Moretown
6. 44 Chris Couture Barre
7. 77 Josh Vilbrin Northfield
8. 95 Taylor Sayers Barre
9. 10 Rodney Campbell Worcester
10. 50 Nick Copping Barre
11. 14 Brian Preston Montpelier
12. 38 Jamie Buick E. Barre
13. 96 Bill O'Connor S. Washington
14. R2R Kevin Hansley 
15. 16 Nate Brien Williamstown
16. 21 Jeremiah Little Hardwick
17. 03 Robert Catchapaw Waterbury

