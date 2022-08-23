U-32 football is shaping up as a team of rivals focussed on putting aside any past differences to help the Raiders end a 16-year title drought.
Athletes from seven Central Vermont high schools will compete for first-year head coach Kevin Richards, who replaces longtime coach Brian Divelbliss. Richards spent the last two years as an assistant coach with the program and has plenty of options this season with over 50 players in the mix. Students from U-32 make up roughly half the roster and will work alongside teammates from Harwood, Northfield, Williamstown, Montpelier, Twinfield and Cabot.
The Raiders have made eight straight playoff appearances, piecing together at least a .500 record in the regular season during each of those years. U-32 wound up at 8-3 last fall after suffering a 16-6 loss to Spaulding in the quarterfinals of the Division II playoffs.
The graduation of players like Cameron Comstock, Henry Beling and Charlie Haynes leave an undeniable void, but Richards is optimistic that his squad can pick up the pieces and reach new heights. Ismael Cruz is a senior receiver and corner who is poised for a breakout season. Junior linebacker and running back Daniel Yaeger and senior running back Crosse Gariboldi are two more top scoring threats. Cruz and Garibolidi will serve as captains along with classmates Cal Davis and Owen Duffy. Their team will test the waters at 5 p.m. Friday during a jamboree at South Burlington. Essex will also take part in the preseason action, with opponents executing 10 plays apiece before switching possession.
U-32 will kick off the season Sept. 2 with a 7 p.m. home game vs. Fair Haven. Richard’s squad will also host North Country on Sept. 16, Bellows Falls on Sept. 24 and Spaulding on Oct. 22. Following a road trip to Lyndon on Sept. 10, the Raiders will make the trek to Mount Anthony on Sept. 30. There will also be long bus rides to Brattleboro on Oct. 7 and to Mount Mansfield on Oct. 15.
Colchester is the lone D-II team that the Raiders will not face during the regular season. Bellows Falls went 11-0 last year and won the D-II championship with a 57-35 victory over Mount Anthony.
Christopher Cadorette returns as offensive coordinator for the Raiders and David White is back as defensive coordinator. Special teams coordinator Cooper Bushey helps round out the coaching crew along with assistants Ben Lozier and Steve Sheeler. Sean McGinnins is the head JV coach.
Richards was an All-State player for Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park, N.Y., and also helped the University of Albany win a pair of Northeast Conference championships. He excelled as a three-year starter and three-time All-Conference player for the Great Danes, who were ranked as high as No. 23 in the Division I-AA national polls. After graduating from Albany in 2009, Richards earned his Master’s Degree in Education a year later and is now a social studies teacher at U-32. The 35-year-old lives in Barre with his wife and three daughters.
Here are a handful of questions for the Raiders’ first-year head coach entering the second week of preseason:
TA: What would you say about being an experienced college player? There are some coaches who didn’t rise to that level, but do you feel like that factors into what you bring to the table?
Richards: “I do. I’ll say that any talk about me playing is just Glory Days talk, which we all have. But when it comes to coaching, I’ve just had the experience of being around some really great coaches. We’re not a college team. But a lot of the approach that we have — whether it’s film study or dedication in the weight room or doing an in-season workout program — if you call that a college program, then I guess so. But I just think it’s more about being around good coaches. Bob Ford was the head coach when I was there and his coaching tree speaks for itself. Jeff Hafley is the head coach at Boston College and he’s an Albany guy. And Dave Campo coached in the NFL. I played offensive line, so I know coach Haf but he probably doesn’t remember me. It’s less about me as a player contributing to any sort of experience for the kids or stuff like that. I think good coaching is where I learned that — and I was able to reconnect with some good coaches when I got into it myself. So that experience I’ve been grateful for.”
TA: What would you say, over the course of your lifetime, about how football has changed in general or specifically with the rules? And with all the question marks with the future of the sport?
Richards: “It’s something that coaches around the state are talking about, because I do think Vermont is unique in some of those challenges. The game is growing in certain parts of our country. And in Vermont, teams are struggling to get kids out. I’ve been lucky just being around great coaches and supportive families where the coaches coached, but it was always fun. For me, football has always just been an absolute blast. I think sometimes coaches can put football on a pedestal in a sense of you learn discipline and life skills and things that can’t be taught anywhere else. And I don’t necessarily buy into that. Because obviously life teaches you life. We’re dealing with kids from all over Central Vermont who all have different experiences. Some have tougher home situations than others — whatever that might look like. And it’s true that, for some people, football is an outlet where they can do that and they learn that discipline and we can hold them accountable and be a part of the team. But I think sometimes life in general does that. And honestly, football is not a unique sport in that regard either. Our cross country team is unbelievable and they work just as hard as we do. But what I would say is we have to make football fun: Because it is. There is nothing better than scoring a touchdown. I said to our parents the other night at a meeting: ‘Would you rather hit a home run in the World Series, game-winning shot in Game 7 of a NBA Championship or score a touchdown in the Super Bowl?’ And I’d rather block for a running back scoring touchdown at the youth Raider team. So I think in terms of growing the sport, it’s about going out and having fun. And I think that’s why we have big numbers. Kids are excited to get out there, they know the program, I’m a teacher in the school and I think they want to be there. Yeah, it’s hard work and we’re going to try to do everything we can to win and we’re going to practice discipline and we’re going to do all these things. But if you really boil it down, it’s about having a good time. And the more we can do that for the game, especially in Vermont, the better off the whole state will be in ultimately.”
TA: You were an assistant coach during that 7-on-7 Covid season. Can you describe any silver linings or lessons from that year and the progression up to this point?
Richards: “I thought with the 7-on-7, people were thinking about creative ways to get kids playing. And I just think it backfired. I didn’t think it was very productive at all. And I actually think some programs are still reeling from it — although we’re doing OK. That year was super tough and we got a little bit out of it. I think it was well-intentioned, for sure. But what I’m seeing now is just a little bit of hesitancy for some kids to get into contact, which is part of the game. And it’s going to take a few years to get these kids back. Our seniors, really when you think about it, have only had one season of contact football. So it created a longer growth period than you have thought. Looking back on that, that’s what I noticed. I was down at the Shrine game a couple weeks ago and those kids were playing hard and hitting hard. That was good football and I expect to see that some more, but it’s just taking some time because it was basically a year off. We have to be grateful that we got on the field, but it wasn’t the same.”
TA: After a full week of practice, are there some signs of strength that you can identify for your team early on and some areas where you need improvement?
Richards: “Most of our backfield is back and we’ve got some new additions there as well. So we’re going to be fast, which is obviously good in football. I think we’re going to be young and we’re going to have to rely on some young kids to step into some roles. But that also presents itself an opportunity. We’ll run in some new stuff and try to get on the perimeter a little bit — and then still complement that with the run. Our backfield — both offensive and defensive backfield — is a strength, for sure. And our youth is going to be a blessing, but it will be interesting to see how it turns out this year.”
TA: With kids on the team from seven schools, how would you describe that integration process so far?
Richards: “Sometimes it’s challenging. …We’ve got some returners that know the system and know what to expect and are good kids and helping out. A couple of the kids from Harwood have been with the program since they were in seventh grade. So they might be from Harwood, but they’re Raider football and they’re not necessarily bringing that stuff over. And I think It’s an opportunity to get to know their peers from around the state, and that’s the unique thing and that’s cool. We’ve done a lot of team-building and getting to know each other. And it’s been really pleasant and really fun and the kids do a great job of making it a welcoming place. And it’s a huge time commitment. We did workouts and early practices, and some of those kids are waking up before I do just to get to practice on time. I want it to be fun, but I said, ‘We’ve got to be disciplined and we’ve got to be strong.’ We’re doing preseason workouts and sometimes we’re working out early in the morning. But ultimately it’s more fun to win and it’s more fun to be successful. So if we can take care of business on our end and practice hard and do all the stuff in the weight room and execution-ing and watching film and doing it together, then it will be a lot of fun.”
TA: U-32 has made eight straight playoff appearances, but it’s an eight-team format and mostly everyone makes the playoffs. The program hasn’t won a title since 2006, so is getting to the title game on the radar right now?
Richards: “Especially now, it’s got to be every team’s goal to get there and win it all. We’ve all got a blank slate and there’s a lot of differences with each team. Some teams have a big weight room, some teams don’t. Some teams have a practice field and a game field, some teams have turf. …But we all have the same goal of winning a championship. And I think the way to get there is through a process. So we’re going to talk about different ways that we can be successful. We’re going to go out (Tuesday) at practice and are we winning Tuesday? Are we going to beat Tuesday? Or on Tuesday is there rain in the forecast and maybe thunderstorms? Are we going to let potentially an altered practice due to the weather hold us back? So if we can break it down into short-term, meaningful goals: whether it’s being in the weight room and hitting a number or working on a particular technique in practice that has been giving us fits. I’m going to be coaching the O-line, so I’ll say to the kids, ‘Just focus on your first step today. Or just focus on your hands.’ And if you can be successful and work on your hands and improve your hand placement on Tuesday, then that championship will come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.