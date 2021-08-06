BARRE — Craftsbury Common’s Stephen Martin prevailed in one of the closest championship battles in recent Thunder Road history by winning the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series finale at Cody Chevrolet-Cadillac Night on Thursday.
Martin stole the lead from his father Michael during the closing stages of the 75-lap Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger feature to win both the race and the Triple Crown title in one fell swoop.
The 19-year-old entered the night as one of eight drivers within 12 points of the Triple Crown lead. With eight points between himself and co-leaders Robert Gordon, Kelsea Woodard, and Jaden Perry, Martin knew he had to perform at his best. After starting the feature sixth and biding his time during the early stages, Martin went to work and took the third spot from Cameron Ouellette with 19 laps complete.
By that time, front-row starters Michael Martin and Tanner Woodard had opened a huge lead over the field. The younger Martin finally made a move after Adam Maynard spun in turn four with 45 laps complete. Ouellette, Jason Pelkey and Mike Billado all slid into the accident, with Ouellette cutting a tire.
On the restart, Stephen Martin and Derrick Calkins got past Tanner Woodard. Kelsea Woodard was also in the mix, holding down the fourth spot. Stephen Martin chased his father father for several laps before getting underneath him on the back straightaway with 24 laps remaining. The Martins then swapped the lead back and forth several times, each knowing a victory in the race would all but assure them the title. It was Stephen who had his bumper out front when Colin Cornell and Pelkey looped it to bring out the final caution with 15 laps remaining. Stephen quickly jumped in front on the restart as it became apparent the handling had gone south on his dad’s car. Michael Martin, who entered the night leading the season-long point standings, was forced to play defense against Calkins for second.
This let Stephen Martin speed away to the biggest win of his Flying Tiger career. By capturing the Triple Crown victory, Martin won the series championship by three points over Kelsea Woodard, who slipped beneath Perry in the final corner for a fourth-place finish on the night.
Michael Martin successfully held off Calkins to retain his overall Tigers point lead. Robert Gordon, Sam Caron, Tanner Woodard, Joel Hodgdon and Rich Lowrey finished sixth through 10th, respectively.
Barre’s Jason Corliss rebounded from a Midseason Championship disaster by grabbing the win in the 50-lap Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model feature. His last-place finish on double-points night due to a wreck meant the two-time champion started sixth in the 23-car field. Corliss waited out an early dogfight between Chip Grenier and Cooper Bouchard for the second spot. He then drove like he was shot out of a cannon, running down pole-sitter Chris Roberts to take the lead on lap 20.
The new leader wasn’t out of the woods yet, though. With 14 laps to go, Brandon Lanphear and Matthew Smith got together as part of a multi-way battle for third. Lanphear spun in third three to bring out the caution and both drivers went to the rear for the restart. One lap later, Brendan Moodie got crossed up on the backstretch, and Trampas Demers went up in a shower of sparks after making contact with Moodie.
The two yellow flags allowed Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke, who had roared from 13th to second, to erase the huge deficit behind Corliss. Pembroke hung on the outside of Corliss for several laps after the race got going again. Once Corliss cleared him for the lead, Pembroke remained stapled to the leader’s rear bumper. But Corliss was unfazed and sped to his fourth Thunder Road win of the year.
Points leader Christopher Pelkey, who was barely hanging onto the top-10 before the pair of cautions, made a late run to finish third. Brendan Moodie edged out Stephen Donahue for fourth after a brief tussle. Tyler Cahoon, Derrick O’Donnell, Marcel J. Gravel, Conner Martel and Darrell Morin rounded out the top-10.
Hometown racer Jeffrey Martin sped to his third RK Miles Street Stock win of the year after a wild homestretch battle. The former champion rolled off 10th in the 25-lap feature and restarted fifth following a lap-10 caution for Trevor Jaques’ spin. When the green came out, Martin deftly sliced to third, then patiently waited for a battle between Berlin’s Scott Weston and Williamstown’s Kyle MacAskill to sort itself out.
MacAskill eventually got the break on the outside for the lead with eight laps to go, and Martin quickly followed him around Weston for second. Martin then attempted to speed inside MacAskill coming to the five-to-go signal, but he broke loose off turn four and needed a great save just to hang on. One lap later, Weston and rookie Taylor Hoar made contact while racing for third, with Hoar bending all out of shape entering turn one. The field scrambled and Kasey Collins got the worst of it, bringing out the caution with four laps remaining. Martin made the most of his second chance, getting the jump over MacAskill on the restart and earning his 12th career victory.
MacAskill matched his season-best result in second. Williamstown’s Josh Lovely darted to third after Hoar spun out of the spot with less than three laps to go. Berlin’s Kyler Davis took fourth while Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher closed on the point lead with his fifth-place effort. Weston took sixth in a backup car after his primary machine had mechanical woes during practice. Dean Switser Jr., Justin Blakely, Jaques and Luke Peters also earned top-10 finishes. Graniteville’s Paige Whittemore picked up her first career victory in the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors. Whittemore ran down early leader Matt Ballard to take the lead with three laps remaining in the 20-lap feature. One circuit later, Jamie York, Jason Kirby, and Burt Duffy all tangled in turn two to bring out the race’s only caution.
That set up a green-white-checkered finish with Northfield’s Josh Vilbrin and Graniteville’s Frank Putney in row two behind Whittemore and Ballard. Vilbrin got under Ballard for second on the restart but could not mount a charge against Whittemore. It was the first win for a female in the Road Warriors since the division returned during the 2017 season. The victory also came on one day’s notice after the Warriors were a late addition to the racing program.
Vilbrin was second, with Williamstown’s Ballard a career-best third. Nate Brien, Putney, Fred Fleury, Dan Garrett Jr., Mark Beaulieu, Nicholas Copping and Kirby completed the top-10.
The 37th Bolduc Metal Recycling Enduro 200 rolls at Thunder Road this Sunday at 6 p.m. The winner will receive $3,000 and there are more than 100 cars expected for “The People’s Race.” The Street Stocks open the evening with their annual 50-lap special.
