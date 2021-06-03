Vermont's track and field teams have come a long way the past few months after waiting almost two years to return to action.
For Northfield, a two-hour bus ride to Friday's Division IV championships will give athletes one last chance to get mentally prepared for another title run.
The Marauders will attempt to defend their boys crown at Knapp Field in Manchester after winning the 2019 state meet by 54 points. The Northfield girls lost to reigning champ Green Mountain by 16 points two years ago but return a solid contingent from that runner-up squad.
A girls victory two weeks ago at the Spaulding Dirt Track Classic reinforced Northfield's reputation as a perennial title contender. The Marauders captured girls crowns in 2012, 2016 and 2018, and this year's results have backed up the hype.
Experience in championship events is at a premium after last year's season was canceled due to the pandemic. But the Northfield girls have it in spades, led by four seniors who stepped up in 2019 as underclassmen.
Emily Van Dyke won long jump (14 feet, 1.5 inches), was fifth in the 100 (14.01 seconds) and ran the first leg for the winning 4x100 team (57.12 seconds) at the state meet two years ago. Tess Ayres was sixth in both the 400 (1 minute 8.84 seconds) and 3,000 (13:35.25). Bella Martel placed third in the 800 (2:37.52) and the 1,500 (5:24.52) and joined Ayres on the winning 4x800 team (11:10.15). Molly Yacavoini won discus (88 feet, 4 inches) and was fifth in shot put (26 feet, 5 inches).
All four varsity veterans continued to make big strides in 2021. Martel is ranked third in the division in the 800 and fourth in the 1,500. Yacavoni ranks second in discus, Ayres is fifth in high jump and Van Dyke is third in the 100.
Ayres, McKenna Knapp, Rebecca Dupere and Eden Morris form the team to beat in the 4x400 relay. Van Dyke, Morris, Isabel Humbert and Greta Smith are ranked first in the 4x100 relay team (57.42 seconds).
Dupere has recorded the second-fastest D-IV times in the 200 and the 400. Morris ranks fifth in the 200, fourth in the 400, first in the 300 hurdles and third in long jump. Knapp is fifth in the 800, third in the 1,500 and third in the 3,000. Fellow Marauder Kylee Bolding is ranked fifth in the 3,000.
Green Mountain sprinter Grace Tyrrell is a versatile athlete who also excels in the 100 hurdles and high jump. Teammate Berkley Hutchins is a podium contender in shot put and discus.
Caftsbury's Camille Bolduc is a distance specialist who will be tough to beat in the 800 and 1,500. Anita Miller gives White River Valley a strong presence in the distance races. Wildcats standout Jillian Barry has set the bar this season in long jump, triple jump and high jump. She is also a high-level pole-vaulter and sprinter.
Two years ago the Northfield boys posted a winning score of 141 points to easily hold off runner-up Leland & Gray (87) and third-place Arlington (82). The majority of the Marauders' top performers were juniors and seniors, but Grey Kramer and Ethan Monmaney-Utton are back for more following breakout sophomore seasons. Monmaney-Utton was second in the 110 hurdles (18.45 seconds) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.25 seconds) at state championships. Grey Kramer won the 200 in 24.56 seconds.
This time around Monmaney-Utton ranks second in four events, the 100, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and discus. Grey Kramer is ranked first in shot put, fourth in the 200, third in the 400 and fifth in the 300. Devin Audette, Grey Kramer, Ian Kramer and Garrett Miller have joined forces as the top team so far in the 4x400 relay.
Audette, Miller, Ian Kramer and Hayden Sargent are the No. 1 squad to date in the 4x800 relay. Audette is ranked fourth in the 400, third in the 800 and second in high jump.
Sargent is fourth in the 3,000, while teammate Hayden lily is fifth in high jump. Owen Motyka is third in long jump for Northfield, which won its first crown in 2016.
Craftsbury's Cormac Leahy is the favorite in the 1,500 and 3,000. The Chargers face a three-hour drive but have a strong chance to improve on their sixth-place showing from 2019.
West Rutland's Tyler Serrani has a shot at winning long jump and triple jump. He could also score points in the 200, javelin or high jump. Hunter Fillion leads Leland & Gray in the throwing events. Arlington and Sharon's runners will also be athletes to watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.