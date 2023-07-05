Some competitors take baby steps during moving day at golf tournaments.
But Wednesday's upward trajectory by one of Rutland's top golfers at the Vermont Am was undeniably major.
After firing a 5-over 76 during the opening round, Max Major figured he had nothing to lose on the penultimate day of the 72-hole tournament at the Country Club of Barre. Five birdies and one bogey on the front nine helped him skyrocket back into contention with a 32. And then he carded two straight birdies that were followed by an eagle on the back nine, setting the stage for an eye-popping score of 8-under 63.
That mark tied the course record that was set nearly two decades ago by hometown golfer Mike Coakley, who also made the cut at this year's Am.
Now Major is tied for first place with Day 1 leader Eric Lajeunesse at 3-under for the tourney. Lajeunesse recorded five birdies and five bogeys to remain at the top of the heap, while fellow CCB member Bryson Richards sits at 2-under following rounds of 71 and 69.
"I have experience in this event and I've finished second, third, fourth and fifth in this event," Major said. "And I lost in the Mid-Am last year in the finals in five extra holes. So that was a really good experience being under the gun. And I'm just waiting for the table to turn. I haven't won a big championship and I've just been knocking on the door like crazy."
With 36 holes left to play, it's unlikely that any lead will be safe during the homestretch. Former Rice golfer Michael Walsh is fourth at 1-under. The rising Lafayette College junior has been the picture of consistency, opening with an even-par 71 and then registering two birdies and a bogey for a 1-under round Wednesday.
Sitting in fifth place at even-par is 2013 and 2014 Am champ Evan Russell, who was a teammate alongside Major at the University of Hartford 10 years ago. Russell has yet to record a double-bogey at this year's Am, opening with a 1-under 70 and then carding four bogeys and three birdies Wednesday for a 1-over 72.
"There's a ton of good players up there on the leaderboard and a ton of guys who have won this championship before," Major said. "So there's definitely a hurdle there."
Cody Semmelrock kicked off the Am with a 69, which was good enough for second place behind Lajeunesse. He opened with a birdie Wednesday but lost some ground while settling for three bogeys during a five-hole stretch and finished with a front-nine 38. After a bogeys on No. 11 and No. 13, he got back on track by recording a birdie on the 17th hole and wound up with a 3-over 74, leaving him in sixth place at 1-over.
According to Richards, CCB course superintendent Bill Evans set up some especially tough pin placements for this year's Am. And while some competitors were left scratching their heads, others embraced the challenge.
"I think Billy's goal was to have the cream of the crop rise to the top - and I think that's exactly what's happening right now," Richards said. "I think the best players are right in it - and even the guys who are 1- or 2-over par. Cody, who I played with, struggled a little bit. But he's right in it as well and he's a phenomenal player. It's not as spread out as I thought it was going to be. But you have four, five or six guys at the top of the leaderboard who have plenty of experience at this tournament, so it's going to be a fun day (Thursday)."
A three-group pack in seventh place at 2-over features Cory Jozefiak, Taylor Bellemare and Austin Giroux. Garren Poirier, the 2020 Am champ, is currently 10th at 3-over. Nick Ojala, Troy Evans and Lucas Politano are also in the hunt at 4-over.
It's clear that anything can happen with 11 players trailing Major and Lajeunesse by seven shots or less. But Major is content to be tied for the lead, especially after facing a 9-stroke deficit after Day 1.
"I finished pretty poorly (Tuesday) and I made a double, so that was extremely frustrating," Major said. "With the way the course is playing, it's been pretty tough out there. So I would have taken 3-under, for sure."
Major was a four-year varsity standout for Rutland High School and served as the captain of his team during his junior and senior year when RHS captured the Division I team championship. He transferred to play at Johnson & Wales (Miami) after his freshman year at the University of Hartford and he's been a perennial contender at the Am for the past decade.
After starting things out with a birdie Wednesday, Major was in a good spot on the second hole before ending up with a bogey. With temperatures approaching 90 degrees, he got on a heater midway through the front nine and rattled off four straight birdies by sinking crucial putts.
"All of them were inside 10 feet with minimal break," Major said. "It just felt like I was hitting it to the right spots. I had a lot of good looks and was able to capitalize on some."
Major made the turn at 4-under for the day and quickly got back to work on the back nine. He served up birdies on the 12th and 13th holes and then grabbed a share of the lead by sinking a relatively easy eagle putt on the 14th green.
"I had a ton of good looks on the (back) nine and didn't make some," Major said. "But I didn't miss a green on the back and I had some longer putts and I actually had a couple nice lag putts. I went driving iron, driving iron on the par-5 (14th hole) and I hit it to 3 feet and made the putt, so that was a huge boost. I just had control of the golf ball and felt like I was in a much better place than I was (Tuesday). After the first round I went to the range and had to figure something out. It was more of a golf waggle and just a feeling to eliminate some of the bad thoughts."
After zooming up the leaderboard all afternoon, Major found himself with a 15-foot putt for birdie on the 18th hole. His uphill bid drifted a half-inch left of the cup, spoiling his bid to set a new course record. But Major tapped in for par and walked off the green with more momentum than anyone else.
His 8-under round was nearly as impressive as his third-round 60 at the 2020 Am when he wound up sixth at Stowe Country Club. He also fired a third-round 66 at the 2021 Am in Williston and finished in a tie for third overall.
"At the turn today I was in a position where I was like, 'Dude, you're still even-par for the tournament," Major said. "So you kind of get on that whole "all gas, no breaks" there and you don't tell yourself you're 5-under: You tell yourself you're even. It's a four-round tournament, so you need every day and you basically just chip away at it. So I needed something like that today to take care of (Tuesday's) round."
Richards also watched some putts barely miss the mark and was visibly frustrated by a double bogey on the 15th hole. However, the 2021 Am champ entered the tourney with the goal of hanging around near the leaders heading into the final day - and that's exactly where he's at.
"I definitely would have liked to close a little bit better today," Richards said. "I felt like I had all the momentum on my side, even after the double. And I thought that on 16, 17, 18 I might have been able to get one or two more (birdies). I might have got out ahead of myself a little bit and I made one more mistake coming in. But I'm right in it."
Richards recently completed his senior year the University of Rhode Island, where he excelled as a four-year standout for the Rams. In 2013 he qualified for the Am as a 13-year-old, tying the record for the youngest player to earn a spot in the elite tourney. He nearly shot a 29 during his first high school match for U-32, barely missing a putt on the ninth hole and recording a 5-under 30. He was the medalist at sectionals every year of his high school career and was also the individual champ and runner-up at the Division II state meet.
The former Raider prevailed by eight strokes during his 2021 victory at Williston Golf Club, but he's not expecting to run away with anything this time around.
"It's a different scenario," Richards said. "My scores were pretty similar at Williston, but it's a different golf course and different guys in the field. Everything is just a little bit different. So I'm going to play this place like I do every single day and see where the results take me."
Richards sank a routine par putt on the first hole before cashing in on back-to-back 15-foot birdie putts on the second and third holes.
"I hit it above the hole on the second hole and got lucky to make one from 15 feet," Richards said. "There was just a slight bend to it from left to right."
He barely missed a birdie attempt on the fourth hole and failed to save par on the fifth green.
"I was short of green and hit a lousy chip and made bogey, which halted the momentum a bit," he said.
He hit a shot right of the target and into the fescue on the sixth hole and saved par. He birdied the par-3 seventh hole and then made the turn at 2-under for the day following pars on the eighth and ninth holes.
"I hit an OK tee shot on No. 9 and caught a flier out of the rough over the back of the green," Richards said. "It was a tough spot and that back-left pin is one we haven't seen much. And long is really not the miss to that pin. But I hit a nice chip and hit a 4-footer, so I had a nice up-down-down there."
Richards caught a slight break on the 10th tee when he didn't make solid contact during his tee shot but watched the ball fly in the right direction. He wound up reaching the green in regulation from the rough and two-putted for par.
"I thought I hit a halfway decent shot, but I just clipped the rough in front of the tee box," he said. "So I had 230 in, which I have never had. And then I just kind of guessed and ripped out a 6-iron to the middle of the green. And after that tee shot, I'll take 4 there every single time and run."
Richards flirted with trouble again on the 11th tee box. And once again he found himself in a solid position after his ball settled near the car path to the right of the fairway.
"I hit 3-wood off the tee and it was perfect," Richards said. "It's a tricky pin when you're out to the right there. Normally when the greens are firm, you can't take the line I did going at the pin. But it was soft and I had a wedge in my hand. I hit a great shot in there and then just mis-read the putt a little bit."
A 5-foot putt on No. 12 dropped into the cup, setting in motion a string of three straight brides. He used a 7-iron on the 190-yard, par-3 13th hole and sent a towering shot toward the right portion of the green. Richards was left with a 35-foot birdie putt and attempted to play it safe by focussing on proximity. And to his delight, the putt dropped into the hole for an improbable birdie.
"There was really no wind at all and it was hot and I just took a little less club than I normally would and swung at one (from the tee)," Richards said. "And my putt was all speed. I had a good idea of the line - I've had that putt before. But as quick as the greens are right now, I was trying to get it anywhere within a 3-foot circle (of the cup). And as soon as it crested the hill, I was like, 'Oh, it looks kind of nice.' So it crept over to the right and then - luckily enough - crept into the left edge."
A so-so drive on the par-5 14th hole resulted in a second shot from the rough for Richards. He rose to the occasion by sending his 5-wood shot onto the green, with the ball coming to a stop 20 feet below the pin to set up a two-putt for birdie.
"Going into No. 14 I was getting pretty hot," Richards said. "I hit an iffy tee shot, but I hit an awesome 5-wood out of the left rough to within 20 feet. And it was just a routine two-putt."
Things unraveled quickly when Richards sent his tee shot into a hazard to the left of the tight fairway on the 14th hole. He nearly saved bogey but wound up three-putting from 25 feet for a double.
"On No. 15 I just made a bad swing at a bad time - there's really no other way around it," Richards said. "I hit 5-wood, and I usually hit 5-wood there. But I just fanned it straight out left. I didn't really commit to a target and made a bad swing."
Richards two-putted for par on the 16th and 17th holes before finishing the day with a bogey on No. 18. Although he was curious about the movement of other golfers during Wednesday's round, he's prepared to focus exclusively on his own game during Thursday's high-stakes affair.
"I'm just going to be locked in from the start," Richards said. "I've notoriously not played well in that third round. So I'm going to take from some past experiences and try to come out with a little better mentality."