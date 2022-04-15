Spring is in the air and running season will heat up quickly during the upcoming weeks.
Two signature events are on tap as the Central Vermont Runners club prepares to host a packed slate of events. The 47th Annual Paul Mailman 10-Miler and 5-kilometer competition will take place Saturday at 8:45 a.m., with racers lining up at Montpelier High School for the start. The 24th Annual Mutt Strut will be held April 24 in Waterbury’s Little River State Park, featuring a 3-mile race for dogs and their owners.
Participants in the Paul Mailman race can park at the school, where the event starts and ends on the dirt track. Registration and number pickup will take place from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and the cost is $20. Awards for 5K finishers will take place at 10 a.m. prior to the 10-mile awards ceremony at 10:45 a.m.
Prizes will be handed out to the overall male and female 10-mile winners in addition to the top males and females in each 10-year age division. The top three overall finishers in each gender will receive awards for the 5k.
Montpelier High School standout Avery Smart won last year’s 10-mile event in 59 minutes, 3 seconds. Rounding out the men’s top 5 were Waterbury’s George Aitken (59:19), Stowe’s Neal Graves (59:51), Waterbury’s Stephen LaRock (1:01:43) and Waterbury’s Jeremy Huckins (1:04:17. The top female finishers were Burlington’s Maike Holthuijze (1:12:25), Montpelier’s Dylan Broderick (1:12:43), Burlington’s Jill Preston (1:16:59), Waterbury’s Nadia Fletcher (1:17:25) and Stowe’s Kelly Hadiaris (1:21:42). Waterford’s Andrew Thornton-Sherman was the men’s 5k winner in 21:02, while Montpelier’s Richarda Ericson claimed top female honors in 21:10.
The 10-mile dirt-road course is mostly flat and also includes rolling hills along Jones Brook Rd. The 5k course features flat out-and-back terrain. There will be aid stations near the 5k turnaround point as well as at mile markers 4.5 and 6. For more information: contact Andy Shuford at andy.cvr@myfairpoint.net.
Pre-registration for the popular Mutt Strutt is available online until midnight, April 22. The cost is $10, while race-day registration for $15 is also possible from 8:30-9:30 a.m. prior to the 10 a.m. start.
Awards will be presented to the first-place male and female runner in each 10-year age group. There will be separate categories for dogs weighing under 50 pounds and over 50 pounds. For more information, contact Maryellen Copping at melcopping@gmail.com.
The CVR spring schedule also includes the Adamant Half Marathon on May 8, the Barre Town Spring Run on May 21 and the Capital City Stampede on June 11. Summer racing will begin July 9 with the Bear Swamp Run in Middlesex. The Barre Heritage Trail 5K on June 30 will be followed by the Berlin Pond 5-Miler on Aug. 11, the Northfield Savings Bank 5K on Sept. 3, the Groton Forest Trail Run on Sept. 10 and the Sodom Pond 4-Miler on Sept. 21.
The 38th Annual Leaf Peepers Half-Marathon and 5K will take place Oct. 2. The Fallen Leaves 5K series will return to Montpelier High School for events Nov. 5, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19. The final CVR race of 2022 will be the New Year’s Eve 5K.
