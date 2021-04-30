Sage MacAuley and her Spaulding teammates kept their chins up and expectations high throughout a girls basketball season that was perpetually in flux.
The steady-handed point guard was a spark plug who pushed the tempo despite playing with a mask during the Covid-shortened campaign. Each team's fitness level was tested right off the bat after a five-week delay to preseason, and MacAuley's explosiveness and conditioning immediately stood out during the first few games.
The sophomore point guard established an energy level that everyone else attempted to match, giving the Crimson Tide a massive advantage against opponents who were still getting back in shape. Despite playing against mostly upperclassmen, MacAuley never backed down from a challenge while emerging as the 2021 Times Argus Player of the Year.
The offensive mastermind had a knack for jump-starting things in the opening quarter, especially when the Tide's outside shots weren't falling. Her smooth dribbling moves complemented a daring tendency to drive and dish, often resulting in assists or free throws.
In a season full of question marks, MacAuley's ability to dictate the pace was a sure thing.
She was the catalyst who could determine the trajectory of a game before halftime, helping the Tide go 6-6 despite playing in the powerful Metro Division. MacAuley averaged 13.3 points per game to pace the Granite City school, which advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2009.
The Crimson Tide competed in Division I from 1972-2019 before dropping down to D-II last season. Although D-II semifinals are traditionally held at the Barre Auditorium, this year the higher seed hosted due to Covid protocols. Spaulding missed out its first Aud appearance as a result, traveling to Fair Haven instead and suffering a 56-45 defeat.
There was no hiding the Tide's disappointment after the setback, but the program's forward momentum was also fully apparent. Spaulding only won a single game from 2017-19 before going 10-12 two years ago, so the current optimism is long overdue.
MacAuley was mentored on the courts by her older brother, Kolby, who was a standout for the Tide boys team before graduating in 2018. She made a point to watch every one of Kolby's games and still texts him after every contest of her own. According to the rising Tide star, her parents and brothers Kolby, Slade and Mitchell have been her biggest supporters.
MacAuley started playing basketball in third grade for Barre Town Elementary and competed for the Barre Swish AAU squad along with Tide teammates Autumn Lewis and Emily Poulin. After making varsity as a freshman, MacAuley helped the Tide win a playoff game for the first time in seven years during a 45-38 playdown victory over crosstown rival U-32
The multi-sport athlete made the varsity soccer roster last fall and wound up scoring in six of 10 games. She led Spaulding to a 5-3-2 record on the pitch to trigger another breakthrough season. The team's 1-0 victory over Brattleboro in the Division I playdowns marked the first time the program won a playoff match since 2012.
Day 1 of basketball preseason was initially pushed back to Jan. 18 at Spaulding, but that date was eventually changed to Jan. 11. Covid restrictions prevented athletes from having any contact during early training sessions, and a subsequent team pause in activities threw another wrench in the Tide's team-building process.
MacAuley hit the ground running Feb. 12 at St. Johnsbury, pouring in a team-high 15 points during a 46-34 loss. She supplied nearly half of her team's offensive output again three days later, tallying 19 points in a 61-42 loss to BFA-St. Albans. MacAuley contributed nine points and four steals against South Burlington, sparking a 51-41 victory.
A 13-point, seven-rebound effort by MacAuley wasn't quite enough for the Tide during an 85-55 loss to Essex. She followed that up with a 16-point performance in a 54-49 defeat at Burlington.
Spaulding started to climb up the rankings late in the season by piecing together a three-game winning steak. MacAuley chipped in with 12 points, five rebounds and four steals during a 44-35 victory over Colchester. She scored 15 points to trigger a 46-26 payback win against St. Johnsbury before adding 13 points during an 83-43 victory over Hazen. She reached double figures again with 10 points in a 66-29 loss to CVU.
The Tide earned the No. 4 seed for playoffs and were unstoppable during a 62-29 playdown victory over Lamoille. MacAuley (21 points) showcased her game-changing abilities in the first quarter to help her team shoot ahead 22-0. She didn't slow down in the quarterfinals, recording eight points, 11 rebounds and five steals in a 51-32 victory over Lyndon. MacAuley closed out the season with nine points and eight rebounds at Fair Haven.
The versatile athlete is currently shifting her focus to motocross season as she prepares for her first race of 2021 later this month. Here are a handful of questions for MacAuley, whose mother Tanya coaches Spaulding basketball:
TA: Did you guys have a basketball hoop at your house or did you play HORSE or anything growing up?
MacAuley: "Me and my brother Kolby would play and I was pretty psyched. He would always beat me, so I kept trying to beat him. We'd play HORSE and then he'd make me play 1-on-1. It was fun and it built a better bond between us."
TA: Is your style of play similar to Kolby's?
MacAuley: "Our mind-sets are very similar and we both like to drive. We're more drivers than shooters. And we like to take it strong to the hole."
TA: What's it like playing for your mom? Does it feel like extra pressure?
MacAuley: "I grew up with her being my coach for my entire life. It can be difficult at times. But I'm very thankful for it, because I know that she's just pushing me to be better."
TA: In middle school, were you pretty successful with the Swish or with Barre Town?
MacAuley: "For Barre Town, my seventh-grade year I played with the eighth-grade girls. And we did pretty good. Our eighth-grade year, we were alright for Barre Town. And our AAU team was always successful. We came in second for the 10th-grade A division, and we didn't have any 10th-graders on our team. So we were playing up and we did pretty good."
TA: Is there ever a fear factor for you when you get intimidated playing against girls who are two or three years older?
MacAuley: "No. It just makes me push more and more."
TA: Do you do a lot of strength-and-conditioning work?
MacAuley: "This past summer I was working with Brian Hickey up at Barre Town two days a week for a few hours. And we were doing a bunch of drills that helped us train and strengthen."
TA: How would you describe last year's breakthrough season for basketball?
MacAuley: "The way that everyone pushed through more was a big change. They were trying harder and they just weren't giving up. And we worked more as a team than Spaulding ever had."
TA: Last spring and into the summer, how did things go with your training regimen and the mask-wearing and all the limitations for organized sports?
MacAuley: "We were wearing masks. And we were conditioning a lot so that we could get used to running with masks inside. When I was training with Brian Hickey, we did conditioning and then we did some layups and shooting at the Barre Town outdoor courts. And also some muscle strengthening. And most of the time I'd come from soccer practice and go train. It started in the summer and we did it until mid-November."
TA: How did it play out in late November and all through December when you were waiting to get the green light to play basketball?
MacAuley: "It was very stressful and nerve-racking thinking that we might not have a season. And that I put all the hard work in this summer, just to not have a season."
TA: What did it look like when you were finally able to physically-distant practices in early January?
MacAuley: "It was very different. We had to do one drill that had no contact with anything. And then we could have done something with a ball. We couldn't actually scrimmage, because we couldn't have any contact."
TA: Was that difficult having zero scrimmages before your first game of the season at St. Johnsbury?
MacAuley: "Yeah, we only had one or two practices before that. Because we all had to quarantine after someone tested positive. So we weren't able to practice the entire week leading up to our game. And we just got thrown into the game."
TA: You set the tempo a lot early in games and brought a lot of energy in the first and second quarter. Was that something you prided yourself on?
MacAuley: "Yeah. A lot of my teammates said that they feed off what I put out. So I try not to put out a bad vibe, because sometimes it brings down the team."
TA: Was there a morale change mid-season when you beat South Burlington, Colchester and St. Johnsbury?
MacAuley: "Beating St. J that second time we played them was the turnaround point. We all started believing in ourselves more, knowing that we could beat some of those tougher teams."
TA: Was the lack of a locker room a factor this year?
MacAuley: "It did impact us a little bit. Because locker rooms are where we got hyped up before games. You could be loud and cheer. But some of the times we went to the gyms, they didn't really have locker rooms. So we couldn't get hyped up with our team."
TA: What are some of the differences between D-I and D-II for basketball.
MacAuley: "The game pace. They can push the ball up really quick, which makes us have to transition faster to not allow them to score."
TA: What are memories from that first playoff game against Lamoille?
MacAuley: "We were a little nervous going into it. But I feel like we were more confident than nervous, which gave us more energy to go into the game."
TA: Was the quarterfinal game pretty challenging to finally get over the quarterfinal hump?
MacAuley: "It was definitely a more challenging game. It was very tense and was more of a fast-paced game than when we played Lamoille. They were stronger."
TA: Even though you didn't get to play at the Aud, did it feel like a big accomplishment just to get to the semis?
MacAuley: "It didn't feel like I was at the Aud because we were playing on somebody else's court for the semifinals. But it did still feel good knowing that Spaulding went to semis for the first time in a long time. It will definitely make me want to push more and more to get to the Aud."
TA: You're pretty highly ranked for motocross. How did that come about?
MacAuley: "My brother Slade is a big motor head. He got a dirt bike and just really wanted me to have one. Last year we raced at Canaan (N.H.) and I placed first in the women's class there and fifth in the boys class. And this is my second year racing."
TA: Is there any comparison between motocross and your other sports?
MacAuley: "You've got to have a strong mindset for all of them. In motocross you get a really good adrenaline rush. …And I grew up with four-wheelers and snowmobiles my entire life."
