Flying Tigers driver Michael MacAskill and Street Stocks Tommy Smith racer beat the rain and the rest of the competition to walk away as the big winners during rain-shortened action Thursday night at Thunder Road.
Following misty annoyances throughout the night, heavy rain finally descended upon the track after 35 laps of the Flying Tigers event to bring things to a premature halt during Casella Waste Management Night. MacAskill and Smith still found a way to serve up victories, while Late Model drivers were forced to wait another week before racing again.
The Street Stocks led the feature list for their 25-lap main event. After being pulled off the track twice when rains were deemed too dangerous for racing, drivers held their breath. With successful track drying, the Street Stocks returned to the action and made it through the all-important halfway-point. At lap 21, the precipitation picked up again and the race was ruled to be official. Smith added to his Street Stock all-time wins list and was followed by Justin Blakey in second and Taylor Hoar with her second consecutive third-place finish.
The Flying Tigers drove onto the track when the rain started to subside again. After another successful round of track drying, reaching the halfway mark was once again on everyone’s mind as threatening clouds filled the sky.
Charging from a fourth-place start, MacAskill battled hard against pole-sitter Kevin Streeter. The two duked it out for 35 laps, with MacAskill making some bold moves on the outside of Streeter nearly every lap.
In the blink of an eye, intense rain poured over the track and officials raised the yellow flag, ending the night. MacAskill made it two wins in 2022 and was trailed closely by Streeter and sophomore driver Tanner Woodard.
The New England Antique Racers started the night off early in attempt to outrun the threatening clouds with 15 coupes, early Modifieds and outdated Late Models making up two fields for their annual visit for two caution-free events.
Mike Rollins earned the Sportsman victory, while Curt Snow was the top Modified racer and took home the Cho Lee Memorial Award. Lee was a longtime researcher, statistician and historian for Vermont stock car racing.
The Late Model portion of the program will be run next week with a special 6:30 p.m. post time. The packed slate will also include the $1,000-to-win R&R Race Parts Street Stock Open Series 75 in addition to the Marvin Johnson Memorial Non-Winners Race for Street Stocks.
Thunder Road Results
Flying Tigers
1 3VT Michael MacAskill Williamstown 2 67VT Kevin Streeter Waitsfield 3 68NH Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 4 07VT Sam Caron Milton 5 8NH Rich Lowrey South Hero 6 92VT Jaden Perry Hardwick 7 15VT Derrick Calkins Hinesburg 8 31VT Logan Powers Middlesex 9 56VT Chris Laforest Barre 10 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 11 8VT Mike Billado Grand Isle 12 20VT Robert Gordon Milton 13 18VT Kaiden Fisher Shelburne 14 44VT Justin Prescott Williston 15 64VT Jason Pelkey Barre 16 5VT Tyler Austin East Calais 17 2NC Eric Johnson 18 08VT Phil Potvin Underhill 19 90VT Cameron Ouellette Barre 20 01VT Michael Martin Craftsbury, Common 21 45VT Adam Maynard Milton 22 35DG Colin Cornell E. Burke 23 33VT Matt Ballard Williamstown
Street Stocks
