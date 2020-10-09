BARRE — The Lyndon football team capped a season sweep over Spaulding with Friday’s 21-14 victory.
The Vikings jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead and survived a late comeback attempt by the Crimson Tide. Lyndon earned a 32-18 victory over Spaulding during the Tide’s season-opener.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 2, Milton 0
MILTON — A pair of first-half goals helped the Raiders break into the win column.
Natalie Beauregard scored on a pass from Cady Burgess in the first quarter. The Raiders doubled the lead in the second quarter when Caitlyn Fielder assisted Natalie Beauregard.
“It was really nice to finally get a win,” U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. “We dominated the game and we outshot them 20-2. Cady Burgess played center mid and really controlled the midfield. And Avery Fournier had an awesome goal-line save.”
U-32 will host Harwood at 10 a.m. Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Middlebury 4, Spaulding 0
BARRE — The Tigers improved to 4-0-1 Friday with a shutout victory over the Crimson Tide.
Middlebury advanced to the Division II final last season and has outscored opponents 23-2 this fall. The Tigers built a 2-0 halftime lead against Spaulding behind goals from Owen Connelly and Trey Bosworth.
“We had a good portion of the possession after the two-goal deficit,” Spaulding coach Ben Taylor said.
Connelly found the back of the net again in the second half and Edward Fallis capped the scoring with 15 seconds remaining.
“Tyler Glassford had a very strong defensive game, setting the tone with good tackles,” Taylor said. “And Trevor Arsenault and Ryan Glassford were all over the field creating some good offensive opportunities. This was, by far, our best game from defense to offense. We had a couple good opportunities to make it a 2-1 game. Kent Barcomb was solid in goal with nine saves. And the combination of Nathan Romeo and Daniel Kiniry did a good job of keeping us organized.”
Spaulding will travel to play Missisquoi at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 8, Otter Valley 0
FAIR HAVEN — The Slaters remained unbeaten Friday by defeating the Otters.
Brittney Love had two goals and three assists. The day before she had six assists in a 10-0 win at Mill River. Megan Ezzo and Lily Briggs scored twice, while Emma Briggs and Julia Carrara had one goal apiece.
Fair Haven (5-0) scored five of its goals in an 11-minute span after halftime. The Slaters will travel to play Mount Anthony next Saturday.
WINTER SPORTS
French speaks on sports
MONTPELIER — Secretary of Education Dan French spoke on progress of winter sports guidance during Gov. Phil Scott’s press conference on Friday.
French said officials have worked on guidance for the winter sports season.
Officials had hoped to publish the state’s guidance for winter sports by Oct. 15, but the guidance will now come at the end of the month.
French mentioned that practices likely won’t start until after Thanksgiving and game will likely begin after the first of the year.
He said the guidance will be similar to fall sports, where there will be general provisions for all sports, as well as specific guidance for individual sports.
French also said there likely won’t be a wrestling season. The same may be true for indoor track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.