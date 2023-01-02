The Spaulding wrestling team placed 10th out of 37 teams while holding its own against some of the top powerhouses in New England during the 2022 Noble Invitational in North Berwick, Maine.
“Noble has a rich wrestling tradition,” Crimson Tide coach Darren O’Meara said. “And with a feisty crowd and a mat lamp, it’s a pretty hostile environment. We loved it. It’s what wrestling should look like.”
Bishop Hendricken triumphed with 203 points, fending off runner-up Massabesic (200 points) and Noble (186.5 points). The Crimson Tide finished with a score of 102.5 points after a handful of Granite City grapplers advanced deep into the 32-athlete brackets. Senior Coy Lyford and sophomore Elias Kalat both recorded runner-up individual results to pace Spaulding. Mount Mansfield wound up 21st with 70 points, while Lake Region (32nd, seven points) also represented the Green Mountain State.
“This team is young and short on experience, but we are pretty excited about their trajectory,” O’Meara said. “They were all right back at practice after getting home late, and they put together a great practice.”
Lyford pieced together a 3-1 record while competing at 106 pounds during the two-day event. Lyford kicked things off in the Round of 16 by pinning Belfast’s Isaac Cummings in 35 seconds. The Spaulding standout needed 34 seconds to close out a victory over Noble’s Hannah Perro in the quarterfinals. Lyford matchup up against Bishop Hendricken’s Mikhail Hulkow in the semifinals and secured a 7-1 victory over his Rhode Island opponent. The finals featured a showdown against Noble’s Brady Ouellette, and both wrestlers were tied at 5 entering the third period before Ouellette served up a takedown at 5:38.
“Coy lost a hard-fought battle in the finals,” O’Meara said. “The match started out great. Coy got the first takedown and nearly pinned his opponent from Noble, but the kid clawed his way back through the match.”
Kalat competed at 138 pounds and showed no fear against upperclass competitors while going 6-1 at the tourney. He prevailed in the Round of 32 via a technical fall after building a 15-0 lead in the first two rounds against Sanford’s Connor Pickering. Kalat easily outlasted Biddeford’s Drew Wedgewood, 10-2, in the Round of 16 before pinning Belfast’s Ryker Evans in 1:58 during the quarterfinals. Following a 10-3 semifinal victory over Camden Hills opponent Michael Rollins, Kalat recorded the first takedown during his title bout against Noble’s Kaden Dustin. However, Dustin quickly recovered and walked away victorious with an 8-2 decision.
“Coy and Elias both showed some great skill and leadership,” O’Meara said. “These early losses are great to learn from and build practices around. Elias put in a ton of effort in the offseason and it’s showing. Coy continues to improve and address problem areas. He is going to be hard to beat in March.”
Freshman Max Laperle was another standout for the Tide, going 4-3 at 152 pounds to place sixth.
“With a couple of technical corrections, Max could have taken third for sure,” O’Meara said.
Senior Reuben Mentzer walked away with a 4-2 record at 285 pounds for Spaulding.
“Reuben has come a long way and he’s hungry to get better,” O’Meara said.
Tide sophomore Landin Larabee went 3-2 at 160 pounds.
“Landin showed some great guts,” O’Meara said. “He was winning matches late and digging deep.”
Spaulding will return to action with a 7 p.m. meet at Essex on Wednesday. The Tide and Hornets have consistently been two of the top finishers in Vermont during recent years behind 33-time defending champ Mount Anthony. Many of the former Tide wrestlers joined the coaching ranks this winter to mentor some of the up-and-coming athletes.
“We have a new group of young, hungry coaches this season,” O’Meara said. “There are some familiar names with Hunter Quero, Caleb Huntington, Nick Pierce, Jon Maurice and Ryan Glassford, who have all committed to paying it forward. We couldn’t be more grateful.”
TEAM SCORES
1. Bishop Hendricken 203 2. Massabesic 200 3. Noble 186.5 4. Wells 149 5. Camden Hills 147 6. Sanford 143 7. Plymouth 127.5 8. Windham/Westbrook 126.5 9. Mt. Valley 107 10. Spaulding 102.5 11. Belfast 101.5 12. Skowhegan 91 12. Mattanawcook 91 14. Mt. Aarat-Brunswick 88 15. Bonny Eagle 87 16. Dirigo 85.5 17. Excel 80 18. Biddeford 77 19. Marshwood 76 19. Kennebunk 21. Mt. Mansfield 70 22. Nokonis 56.5 23. Spaulding (N.H.) 61.5 24. Scarborough 44 25. Dexter 41 26. Lawrence 40 27. Gardiner 24 28. Portland 28 29. Hampden 22 30. Fryeburg 21 31. Sacoee 19 32. Lake Region 7 33. Lisbon Oak 0 33. Noble JV 0 33 RVHS 0 33. PVS 0 33. Traip 0
