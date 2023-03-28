Senior Coy Lyford and sophomore Elias Kalat have taken different paths in their wrestling careers, but each Spaulding standout wound up with the same state championship hardware in the trophy case.
The Crimson Tide duo set a high standard from Day 1 and never lowered those expectations during the ups and downs of a three-month season. The entire team faced a rebuilding process at the start of the winter following the graduation of four individual state champs last spring, and that task was even more challenging because of a jam-packed schedule that included eight out-of-state tournaments.
Early-morning bus rides and late-night returns to the Granite City were simply part of the normal routine from December through February. And for a crew relying on mostly young grapplers, it was a pattern that never grew old.
Lyford and Kalat wound up recording the most impressive results and reached the podium far more than their other teammates. But it was their ability to inspire everyone around them that helped one of Vermont’s most storied programs stay on the right track. After guiding Spaulding to a fourth-place showing at state championships, there’s no doubt that Lyford and Kalat are both equally deserving of Times Argus Wrestler of the Year honors.
“Coy was one of those kids who competed a lot at a young age and was locked in on wrestling before he ever entered junior high,” Spaulding coach Darren O’Meara said. “Elias didn’t really know he was a wrestler until the end of the seventh-grade season. Eli had dabbled in wrestling, played basketball, soccer and even tried Olympic luge when he was young. And he was a great baseball player. He found his love for wrestling just as he was coming into high school. They both lead by example more than being very vocal. It’s how they carry themselves during competition that our program benefits from the most. They were excited to compete and test themselves, even during big matches when athletes tend to get tight.”
Lyford finished his career with a 115-17 record to join an exclusive club of 100-victory wrestlers at Spaulding, following in the path of 2022 graduates Colton Perkins and Nick Pierce. That list of Tide royalty also includes Jerry Chaloux, Shawn Colbeth, Todd Gariboldi, Joe Hammond, Chris Hammond, Joe Tucker, Josh Gingras, Phil Kerin, Craig Gilman, Mike Berby, Jerimiah Gingras, Matt Thurston, Brian Bailey, Michael Baril, Bryant Cleveland, Reuben Stone, Kyle Edmunds, Brett Tremblay, Evan Bilodeau and Jon Lucey.
In the case of Lyford, reaching the century mark was even more difficult because his entire sophomore season was cancelled due to Covid. The 106-pound wrestler placed third in the state while competing for Randolph as a freshman and then played the waiting game as a sophomore before the Vermont Principals’ Association eventually ruled that wrestling matches and practices were too much of a health risk during the pandemic.
Last year Lyford joined the Spaulding squad, teaming up with some of his former rivals to help the Crimson Tide piece together a 15-0 record during dual meets. Lyford earned individual victories at the Essex and Plymouth Invitationals before his team accomplished the unthinkable by handing 34-time defending champ Mount Anthony its first in-state loss in 36 years during the Dual Meet Championships.
Lyford earned a quarterfinal bye at the 2022 state meet before pinning Springfield’s Noah Markwell in 55 seconds during the semifinal. Lyford matchup up against Mount Anthony standout Logan Davis in the final and brought fans to their feet with a 7-3 victory.
This past winter Lyford went undefeated against in-state competition for the second straight season. His only loss to a Vermont opponent during his entire varsity career was a defeat his freshman year against Spaulding’s Caleb Huntington. The former rivals turned into training partners last year and then Huntington joined the Tide coaching staff after graduating this past spring.
“Last year Coy and Caleb would each make improvements and get the better of the other, and then adjustments would be made to reverse the situation,” O’Meara said. “They got better fast. This year Caleb came back to continue his work with Coy as a coach and he did a great job. I don’t know if there are any two athletes who know each other better on the wrestling mat.”
Lyford competed with the Barre Youth Sports Association program since sixth grade and was one of the few BYSA veterans who continued to hone his craft through all of high school. He trained throughout the off-season for many years, but prior to this past season he took a short break from wrestling to recharge his batteries.
“When you wrestle that many years, from kindergarten through 12th grade, burnout can be a real thing,” O’Meara said. “There are very few athletes who make it through that grind. Wrestling has traditionally had a 40% attrition rate year over year — which means if you start with 20 kindergarteners, on average, only one will wrestle in sixth grade. And almost zero will make it to senior year. This is something our program has been working hard to address — and with some success. The time off for him meant we were likely to take some early-season losses to top New England kids, but it was well worth it. He was able to come into the season excited and remain grateful for the opportunity through the whole season.”
Lyford kicked off his senior campaign with second-place results at the Salem Tournament and the Noble Invitational. After being pinned by Brady Ouellette in 5:28 during the Noble final, he claimed payback by earning a 4-2 overtime victory over Ouellette at the Capital City Classic in Concord, N.H.
“Caleb would often send me texts about things he needed to try with Coy and adjustments that needed to be made to avenge losses,” O’Meara said. “After Coy lost to the Noble kid in the finals of the Noble Tournament, they went to work on the position he got beat in. And in the Concord finals, Coy avenged the loss in overtime. And the Noble kid took fifth at New England’s. It was pretty cool to see Caleb in Coy’s corner for the state finals. They both made huge sacrifices to be part of the program and came away with an incredible bond.”
Lyford also claimed first place at the Minickiello Tournament in Keene, N.H., and prevailed at the Michael J. Baker Classic in Essex. He locked up his 100th career victory during the NVAC Championships against Colchester’s Mason Shelta before winning the Plymouth Tournament. After devoting lots of time improving his technique from the bottom position, Lyford’s hard work paid off and he made a habit of pinning most opponents in the first round.
“Coy is an animal out of the gate,” O’Meara said. “He can end a match in the first period with regularity. His goal was to win a second state title and get on the podium at New England’s, and he was very close to achieving that.” Lyford earned a first-round bye at the state meet and pinned Mount Anthony’s Aaron Collette in 1:35 during the quarterfinals. He downed St. Johnsbury’s Hannah Keithan in 1:03 during the semis and cruised to a 9-1 major decision victory over Sheltra in the final.
“For most of Coy’s life, he was probably the best guy in the room,” O’Meara said. “He definitely likes to have fun and keep the mood light, which is good for new kids. His largest impact was probably on the group of eight-graders, who are going to make some noise next year. …And Coy’s legacy is bigger than his wins. He really showed kids how to compete, how to improve, how to be grateful, how to handle wins and losses and how to enjoy the sport.”
A few weeks ago Lyford and Kalat represented the Tide at New England Championships, where wrestlers from 167 schools hit the mat. Lyford was in a dogfight with Whitman-Hanson grappler Charlie Lussier during the opening bout at New England Championships and trailed 9-8 before being pinned in 4:29. He bounced back by building an insurmountable 18-3 lead over Winnisquam’s Ryan Cormier to prevail by technical fall. The following day Lyford and Connecticut standout Ben Fournier faced off and were in a tight battle after the first round. Lyford was clinging to a 2-0 lead when he pinned his RHAM opponent in 2:32. Lyford was in control from start to finish during a 9-1 victory over Central Catholic’s Cole Glynn before his day ended when Andover’s Yandel Morales recorded a second-round pin.
“Both Eli and Coy have great family support with great parents, siblings and grandparents who want to see them achieve their goals,” O’Meara said. “Coy’s father Jeremi coached Coy all through youth and his ninth-grade year. Eli’s father Mark spent many Saturdays last summer bringing Eli to tournaments all over New England. It is really hard to achieve high wrestling goals without solid family support.”
Kalat went the distance in both of his New England matches but wound up on the losing end of two-point minor decisions. He earned a first-round bye before suffering an 8-6 loss to Montville’s James Linder Jr. He returned to action against Coventry Sebastian Armstrong and fell short, 9-7.
“Elias is very good on his feet now,” O’Meara said. “A year ago this was the biggest hole in his game, and that speaks to the effort he put into learning positions and attacks. His goals were similar to Coy’s, and he was right there to place at New England’s as well.”
Kalat placed second at the Noble Invitational and stood atop the podium after triumphing at the Minickiello Tournament. He won the Michael J. Baker Classic by pinning opponents from Mansfield and CVU during the final two bouts. Kalat won the Plymouth Tournament, was fifth at the Capital City Classic and pinned Colchester’s Michael O’Callaghan at 145 pounds after bumping up a weight class during NVAC Championships.
“Elias is very early still in his journey and he is very focused on improving daily,” O’Meara said. “He is hungry, and he has big goals that go beyond high school wrestling. Elias took almost every opportunity available in the off-season. He was training at Norwich, wrestling at club, going to tournaments. He even competed at an elite national level event in Pennsylvania in the fall.”
Kalat and Lyford both relied on strong arm bars from the top position and used their single-leg attacks in the neutral position to gain an upper-hand. They also set the stage for a handful of takedowns by using a dominant Fireman’s Carry to throw their opponent toward the mat.
“Elias really improved in every position this year, but his takedown game made the biggest jump,” O’Meara said.
Kalat pieced together a 76-20 record during the past two seasons and will be one of the top returning grapplers next winter. He matched Lyford by going 3-0 at the state championships, securing two pins and a minor-decision victory. He downed St. Johnsbury’s Tyler Demas in 1:16 during the quarterfinals and pinned MSJ’s Kingston Cotter in 4:20 during the semis. Kalat faced off against Mount Anthony’s Asa Reis in the final and left nothing to chance during a 7-1 victory.
“The breakout year for Eli was 2020 when he started to fall in love with wrestling,” O’Meara said. “We knew then that he would be great, and that he just needed mat time. His passion for the sport — and the willpower to do the things necessary to improve — are the reasons he won a title as sophomore. …And he prepares for his matches like he is getting ready for war. I expect Elias to continue with daily improvements from now until next season. I am excited to see how far he can take this sport and I’m interested to see who he brings with him along the way.”
