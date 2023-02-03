Defending state champ Coy Lyford entered a pressure-cooker atmosphere Thursday and joined an elite list of 100-victory athletes for the Spaulding wrestling program.
The 106-pound grappler was one of six Crimson Tide athletes who prevailed during a tense NVAC Championship showdown against Colchester. Although the Lakers walked away on top 36-34, Spaulding coach Darren O’Meara identified a number of positive takeaways with three weeks remaining before the state meet.
“The crowd was amazing and we are grateful for that,” O’Meara said. “It was definitely the largest wrestling crowd I have ever seen for a Vermont match. It definitely ratchets the pressure up to 10 when you have that many people right on top of you. It can drain your energy and make you wrestle tight. But when you can embrace it, it’s fun.”
Gavin Winnie, Leo Johnson, John Marcellus, Elias Kalat and Phil Maurice also triumphed for O’Meara’s team, which kept things close until the finish. The Tide faced a rebuilding process at the start of the season after graduating state champs Caleb Huntington (113 pounds), Nick Pierce (126 pounds), Ryan Glassford (138 pounds) and Colton Perkins (185 pounds). Despite the obvious voids, Lyford and Kalat helped carry the torch this winter as their team competed at out-of-state tournaments during most weekends.
“Colchester has a very good team this year,” O’Meara said. “And on paper, this was supposed to be a blowout. But our boys showed a lot of guts out there. With Coy and Elias being the only two returning starters from last year, our young team showed how much they can improve in a short period of time.”
Lyford was a huge reason behind the Tide’s success last winter, emerging as an individual champ with a 7-3 victory over Mount Anthony’s Landon Davis. He picked up right where he left off this season, winning a handful of tourneys while competing against some of the best athletes in New England. He had his hands full Thursday against Colchester’s Mason Sheltra, who is the second-ranked wrestler in Vermont. Lyford remained in command during all three periods to earn a major-decision victory over the Lakers standout.
“For Coy, 100 wins, Senior Night, NVAC Championship and your whole family there to watch you, that’s pressure,” O’Meara said. “As an athlete, I know what it’s like to crumble under that kind of pressure. And I am in awe of these guys putting it on the line like they did.”
Kalat also faced off against the No. 2-ranked grappler in the state, and he changed weight classes to give Marcellus a chance to collect extra points for their team. Despite taking on a bigger opponent, Kalat wound up pinning Michael O’Callaghan to fire up the home crowd.
“Elias is currently ranked No. 1 at 138, but he bumped up to take on the No. 2 guy at 145,” O’Meara said. “And he pinned him, so that took a lot of courage. …Coy and Elias definitely rose to the occasion.”
Winnie pinned Aiden Perren at 126 pounds, while Jonson pinned Tyler Blanchard at 132 points. Marcellus had big shoes to fill at 138 points and delivered the goods by pinning Dylan Jacobs.
“Those pins were huge for us,” O’Meara said. “And we had to fight some adversity on all of them.”
Maurice capped the night with a pin against heavyweight foe RJ Collins.
“Big Phil closed the show with a dramatic pin and celebration,” O’Meara said. “The place went crazy for him. It was quite a show and the fans definitely got their money’s worth.”
The Lakers capitalized on victories via forfeit at 113 and 120 pounds to hold off the Tide in the team results. Rounding out Spaulding’s lineup were Max Laperle (152 pounds), Gabe Hoar (160 pounds), Landin Larrabee (170 pounds), Coalby Reid-Lamonde (182 pounds), Alex Poczobut (195 pounds) and Rueben Metzier (220 pounds).
“Gavin, Leo and John — as well as Landin, Reuben and Coalby — all only started wrestling about 15 months ago,” O’Meara said. “And look how far they have come. …Max, Landin and Coalby all wrestled tough. They were right there in those matches, but just need to tweak a few positions to win them. They did a great job holding those matches to a decision and not giving up any bonus points. …Alex and Gabe are both first-year guys, and they both had to wrestle ranked opponents. Gabe went up a weight class to wrestle the No. 1 guy at 160. They were obviously outmatched in experience but they went out to help the team anyway — and that shows great character.”
Spaulding will return to action Saturday at the Plymouth Invitational. The Tide will compete at the Vermont Dual Meet Championships on Feb. 11 before traveling to Vergennes for the state meet Feb. 24-25.
RESULTS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.