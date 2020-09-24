BARRE — Goggles will be replaced by masks, games will be divided into quarters and there will be no timeouts this field hockey season.
Coach Tabitha Lord has learned to take things in stride during her seven seasons at Spaulding, leading the Crimson Tide to winning records five of the last six years. There have been a lot of changes already this fall, and at times the extended preseason was defined by obstacles. But Lord and her players have embraced change at every turn as they gear up for Wednesday’s opener at Missisquoi.
Tuesday’s announcement that games can finally be played is prompting Vermont coaches and athletic directors to swiftly finalize their rosters and schedules. Adjusting on the fly will be especially crucial for the Tide, whose regular season consists of six games in 17 days. Spaulding will face a quick turnaround before playoffs, which begin Oct. 20.
The Tide are six-time champs, boasting Division I crowns from 1983, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1997 and 1998. Lord’s team finished 8-4-2 last season after falling to Burr & Burton, 3-0, in the D-II quarterfinals.
This year’s home opener is slated for Oct. 2 against an up-and-coming Montpelier squad. The Tide will visit North Country on Oct. 6 before hosting Stowe on Oct. 8. An Oct. 12 road trip to U-32 will be followed by a home clash against Harwood on Oct. 16.
Senior Kiernan Krasofski and Olivia Rousse are three-year varsity standouts along with junior Zoe Tewksbury. Krasofski leads the forward line, Tewksbury patrols the midfield and Rousse plays defense.
Senior Isabelle Druzba is another veteran defender, while junior Samantha Donahue returns to the midfield. Molly Bombard and Lexie Royce are returning juniors who will team up offensively with Krasofski. Sophomore Isabella Bevins was a go-to scorer last season and is especially crafty on penalty corners.
Sophomores Samantha Plemons and Abigail Geno share goalie responsibilities. Geno was the primary goalie for Spaulding’s JV squad in 2019. Plemons also played JV last year in addition to serving as a backup for varsity.
Lord answered a variety of questions about the unique season as she prepares to solidify roster spots in the upcoming days:
TA: Olivia, Kiernan and Zoe will all be three-year varsity players for you. To have three girls with that much experience, does it feel like it’s a good nucleus to start with?
Lord: “Yeah, we have several strong returning players. Our JV squad last year had a very successful season. So this year you are going to see many 9th- and 10th-graders on our varsity roster. We did have a couple juniors who moved away, so we’re down to only four juniors on the squad.”
TA: What would you say about the group of freshmen and sophomores who are new to varsity this year?
Lord: “We certainly have lot of talented athletes that were on junior varsity last year that were pulled up at some point to varsity last year. And they will full-time on the varsity roster this year. And the talent we having coming in with the freshmen is something else. So overall the squad looks really great.”
TA: How would you describe the momentum from 2019? You guys were in a few tough defensive battles last year, but there were some games when you opened the floodgates and really started scoring.
Lord: “The momentum is a little different this year because of the pandemic and the restrictions we ended up facing. We weren’t able to participate in our summer league competitions. And we also weren’t able to participate in summer activities or team gatherings. So the team-building and getting-to-know-each-other piece had to happen within the last couple of weeks, versus some time in the summer when it generally happens. So the momentum is different, but it’s still strong and it’s still there. Everybody is just ready to start playing.”
TA: Were some girls getting together to work on stick skills or conditioning in the spring or summer?
Lord: “Judging by the people coming in, they certainly spent some time on their own working on getting and being in shape. And also they certainly came in with skills. So it’s clear they were doing something — I just don’t know what.”
TA: You’ve coached at Spaulding since 2014. Have you seen the program evolve much since those early days?
Lord: “Yes. When I first started coaching at Spaulding, it was a struggle to get enough girls interested in order to have a junior varsity squad. So in many cases we were traveling with a varsity squad only and we only had maybe a 7-vs.-7 or 9-vs.-9 game for the JV squad. But through the years we’ve really worked to build up the program and make it something that people are proud to be a part of. And our numbers over the last few years have just continued to rise. We started out with 40 girls signed up prior to this season and we didn’t have to do any cuts. The pandemic did cause some changes, and we had several people that had to move. And several people had to make decisions between work and school and that kind of thing. So it dropped down to 30 as fast as we could blink our eye. But we still have more than enough for a varsity and JV team.”
TA: How would describe the consistency of the program? A lot of teams may be good for a year or two, but field hockey has had some of the most sustained success out of all the sports at Spaulding. Do the girls take a lot of pride in playing for the Tide?
Lord: “Yeah, I think the consistency comes from the pride in the program and the pride in the school. All of the athletes spend a lot of time helping this program. We do fundraisers, we do clinics for the youth. We do so many things and try to support our field hockey community.”
TA: And a lot of times you and your team will do the Northfield Labor Day 5K or one of the Barre Town 5K races, right?
Lord: “We always try to do things that are outside of the ordinary. We’ve done the Northfield 5K, we’ve done the Turkey Trots, we go on hikes together. We do some team building, and sometimes that involves going to Ben & Jerry’s. We just have a program where we have a lot of fun. We work hard and we play hard.”
TA: There was a lot of unpredictability at the start of this season, but what were some of the first thoughts that crossed your mind during that opening week of practice?
Lord: “We spent the first week just evaluating the athletes to get a feel for where everybody was as far as fitness and strength. And then figuring out where everybody was at skills-wise. And right off the bat I was very impressed by everybody coming in: the returners to varsity, the returners to JV and the incoming freshmen.”
TA: Can you single out a couple things in terms of team strengths this year?
Lord: “I am very confident that we have a strong forward line. And our midfield is right there. After we get a couple games in, we’ll be a forward and mid force to be reckoned with.”
TA: And are there some areas where you’re not as experienced? Are there a couple facets where you’ll have to get up to speed quickly here in the first few weeks?
Lord: “Defensively, we’ve got a few things to work on. Those changes might take a little longer, but we made some adjustments to the lineup and how we’re doing things. So we’re hoping that it’s going to help utilize each of the athlete’s skills in a better manner.”
TA: What are your overall thoughts on the schedule?
Lord: “It’s such a short season and it’s so hard to gauge. We didn’t get the opportunity to even scrimmage other schools. There are so many differences and so many changes that you just don’t know what to expect right now.”
TA: Did your team talk about shorter-term or longer-term goals before the season?
Lord: “Obviously every athlete in the program wants to make it to the finals every year. And so we start a lot of practices out by saying, ‘OK, what do we need to do today to get where we want to go?’ And some of those goals are small. It might be, ‘Today, we really want to focus on defense. We want to get this down, or we want to get that down.’ And so we focus on that. And that way it allows the girls to take some of the learning and the planning into their own hands. And without just being a coach and saying, ‘Here, do this.’”
TA: The Division II powerhouses are so spread out around Vermont that’s it’s tough for you guys to see the other teams that will probably be in the quarterfinals. You have Otter Valley, Burr & Burton, Mount Abe and Hartford, and you guys haven’t played any of those teams in the regular season lately. Is there a lot of mystery when you finally do go into D-II playoffs?
Lord: “Yes and no. We have a great coaching network, so the coaches communicate across divisions and we share film with each other. So we have the opportunity to look and see what other teams are doing. Even though we haven’t necessarily played against them ourselves, we can get an idea by looking at films and seeing some pieces.”
TA: So you’re not going to have any scrimmages before your first game at Missisquoi, you’re going to be on the bus for an hour and a half and you’ll be wearing masks for the first time in a full-sided game. Does it seem like there will be a lot of question marks going into the next few weeks?
Lord: “Everything is so different this year that it all feels very new. I’m hoping that maybe this is enough of a difference for what the girls need to re-spark. Sometimes change is good, so I’m hoping it will be for the positive. It’s going to be a new version of us and we’re going to find a way to light that fire.”
