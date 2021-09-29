HYDE PARK - As darkness loomed, sisters Essie and Phoebe Loomis found some daylight Wednesday for the Lamoille girls soccer team.
The Lancers served up the golden goal during the second overtime period, with Phoebe Loomis collecting a pass from her younger sibling and blasting a low shot into the left side netting for a 2-1 victory over Spaulding.
"We really just wanted to get the game done with because it was getting really dark," Phoebe Loomis said. "Our coach was just like, 'Put it in the back of the net.' …My sister got the ball and I was like, 'This is it. This is the end.' And she kicked it over and I was thinking, 'I know I can beat this girl.' And I got in front of her and I tried to keep it low and it went in."
Phoebe Loomis assisted Barrett Freeman for the opening goal in the 22nd minute. Spaulding's Chloe Mattson set up Sage MacAuley for the equalizer in the 34th minute. Both teams fired a potentially game-winning shot off the woodwork before the Lancers finally broke through in the 92nd minute.
Lamoille goalie Emily Hutchins stopped eight shots. Spaulding's Rebecca McKelvey made seven saves in goal.
"It was a well-deserved win and the girls fought all the way to the very end," Lamoille coach Amy Sparks said. "Their fitness came through for them, they kept their heads and we won."
The Lancers almost ended things in the 85th minute during a breakaway by Freeman. The junior dribbled into the penalty area and blasted a shot that rolled a few inches wide of the right post. Lamoille couldn't capitalize on a corner kick a minute later, leaving things knotted at 1 entering the final 10-minute overtime period.
"We were playing a little bit down to their level," Phoebe Loomis said. "The games before we'd been playing really good. So we were looking for a touch-and-send over (the top) so that we could get our players in behind."
Spaulding fired off a few shots during extra time but faced a tough defensive mission against the Lancer strikers. Phoebe Loomis only needed one chance to deliver the goods offensively, beating the Tide with a perfectly timed scoring bid.
"I saw their goalie come out a little, but then she hesitated and backed up," Phoebe Loomis said. "And that's when I shot it: when she was backing up."
Hannah LaRock and Essie Loomis led the Lancers back line along with Grace Kirk and Kaylee White. Hutchins refused to give the Tide any easy looks on corner kicks, repeatedly racing off the goal line to snag high-speed crosses.
"Emily was amazing," Sparks said. "She was solid, she caught everything, she had great punts tonight and she was talking. She's a rock back there for us. We'd never be where we are without her."
Spaulding threatened to score in the 14th minute when a cross by Paige Allen toward MacAuley and Portia Berard was cleared out of bounds. A corner kick by Allen a few moments later bounced toward the top of the 6-yard box before a hand-ball infraction by Spaulding ended the play.
Freeman took 40-yard free kicks in the 15th and 16th minutes, sending both toward the right post. McKelvey chased after the ball on each occasion to make the save.
Lamoille's defense played a high line at times, allowing Spaulding to break through for a few more decent attempts at goal. LaRock, Kirk and Essie Loomis destroyed the Tide's scoring chances with powerful clearances, setting the stage for the opening goal at the other end.
Phoebe Loomis was closely guarded on the left side of the penalty area and spun sharply with the ball at her feet to beat a Tide defender. The Lancers standout moved the ball away from pressure with a slick pass to Freeman, who hammered a low shot inside the left post.
"I thought we slightly had the better of (the play)," Sparks said. "But there were periods of time where they had it and we had to regroup, and then we would get it back. But possession-wise I think we had it a little bit more than they did."
Freeman launched a 22-yard shot over the iron midway through the first half and the Lancers failed to capitalize on a corner kick in the 28th minute. Hutchins raced toward the top the 18-yard box twice to spoil passes toward MacAuley in the 32nd minute. MacAuley was closely guarded two minutes later but still scored, using a combination of strength and soccer IQ to knock a quick shot inside the near, right post.
"They certainly had some good, threatening players with (MacAuley and Paige Allen)," Sparks said. "We were aware of them coming in, so we had a game plan to handle them. And for the most part we did. …We had somebody watching (MacAuley). We knew how skilled she was and how speedy she was, so we did our best to contain her and she ended up with one. But I'm happy with the win."
Spaulding fullback Francesca Barney headed away a Lamoille corner kick inside the 6-yard box in the 46th minute. Essie Loomis responded with a big clearance on a Tide corner kick three minutes later. Hutchins made a tough catch in the 50th minute on a line-drive cross from MacAuely to Paige Allen. Less than a minute later, Paige Allen served in a cross from the opposite side that MacAuley one-timed wide of the target.
McKelvey denied Phoebe Loomis on a low shot in the 60th minute. Seven minutes lair Phoebe Loomis darted up the left side with the ball at her feet and unleashed a low cannon on frame. McKelvey tipped the ball off the inside post and smothered a follow-up attempt to stymie the Lancers. Spaulding's Yvonne Roberge ripped a shot off the crossbar in the 73rd minute and MacAuley lofted a second-chance shot over the crossbar.
Barney, Emily Morris, Molly Parker and Hallee Allen led the Tide defensively. Roberge, Mattson and Mollie Moran were midfield standouts in the loss.
"Lamoille played to their strengths and (Phoebe Loomis and Freeman) up top were fast and strong," Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. "Their defense played pretty well and they kept us from getting the ball in close most of the time."
Spaulding (3-3) will host defending Division II champ U-32 at 10 a.m. Saturday. Lamoille (3-4) will travel to play Lyndon at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
"(Phoebe Loomis) has speed and she really kept her head on that (game-winner)," Sparks said. "She got in 1-on-1 and we've been working really hard on shooting low and in the corners. We've been drilling and drilling that for the last week. And her last two excellent goals have been exactly that. Against PA, our previous game, it was 0-0 and she scored with three minutes left."
Last week the Lancers suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to reigning Division III champ Stowe. Lamoille stumbled to a 9-0 loss to Harwood earlier in the season before bouncing back with a 2-0 victory over the Wolves last week.
"We saw (Harwood) really early in the season and I would love to see them again because I think it would be a very different game," Sparks said. "And we actually were with Harwood for the first 20 or 30 minutes. We had some really good opportunities. And had we scored, I think it would have been a very different game at that point. But Harwood is going to be tough - there's no doubt. They're a quality, high-class team."
