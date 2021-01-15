The nation's top 12 up-and-coming Nordic skiers were named to the junior world championship team Friday.
Four were Vermonters, including two athletes from Waterbury.
Finn Sweet and Ava Thurston are dreaming big after starting out in the small town with just over 5,000 residents. Waterbury is known as Vermont's Recreational Crossroads, and both Sweet and Thurston have a thirst for the outdoors that lives up to their hometown moniker.
They'll be sporting red, white and blue Feb. 8-14 during junior worlds in Vuokatti, Finland. Thurston is a 17-year-old junior at Harwood who is a back-to-back state champ for Nordic. She is the three-time defending state champ in cross-country running.
Thurston was 52nd at 2020 national championships in the 10-kilometer freestyle and 40th in the freestyle sprint. Last winter the Mansfield Nordic athlete placed eighth out of 108 finishers during the 5-kilometer freestyle race at Under-18 Scandinavian Cup Championships in Sweden. She qualified 16th during the sprints and teamed up with Haley Brewster and Nina Seemann to place fifth out of 28 teams in the mixed relay.
Seemann is a former Stratton skier who currently competes for Craftsbury. She attends Lyndon Institute, giving Vermont two public school athletes who could toe the line at both junior worlds and state championships.
Sweet graduated last spring and plans to join his older sister Phoebe on the University of Vermont ski team next fall. The 18-year-old cut his teeth during SuperTour racing a year ago in Craftsbury, placing 18th in the 15k classic. He was also 33rd in the 10k freestyle and 32nd in the classic sprint. During 2020 national championships he was 79th in the sprint and 70th in the 15k freestyle.
Sweet will race alongside Vermonter Will Koch, son of Olympic silver medalist Bill Koch. The younger Koch competes for the University of Colorado and is the top-ranked U.S. skier for his age in both sprint and distance. He won five junior national titles and placed fourth twice at Scandinavian Cup races. The Peru product was 19th in the sprint during 2020 national championship and has made six SuperTour starts.
Montpelier's Brian Bushey is the first alternate for the junior worlds roster. The 18-year-old Green Mountain Valley School standout earned a pair of top-20 results at 2020 junior world championships. He was 10th in the freestyle sprint and 16th in the 10k classic race. He also held his own during 2020 national championships, finishing 50th in the 15k freestyle and 43rd in the sprint. He was 33rd during a 2019 SuperTour freestyle sprint and wound up 24th the next day during a 10k freestyle competition.
Johnny Hagenbuch, Zanden McMullen, Wally Magill and Michael Earnhart were also selected for the men's junior world championship team. Joining Thurston and Seemann will be Brewster, Kendall Kramer, Sydney Palmer-Leger and Novie McCabe. The University of Vermont's Waverly Gebhardt is the first alternate for the women.
The squad for U23 championships features West Burke's Alex Lawson and Landgrove's Ben Ogden. Lawson was a St. Johnsbury Academy standout who skis for Middlebury College. She earned top-five results in nine of 10 races last winter, placing sixth in the 5k freestyle event at NCAA Championships. Ogden is the reigning NCAA champ at UVM. He helped the U.S. relay team win back-to-back gold medals at junior world championships.
Here are 10 questions for Sweet, who grew up skiing at Trapp Family Lodge. His grandmother, Grace Sweet, was a longtime elementary school teacher at Twinfield. His mother, Andrea, was a former skier at Harwood.
TA: What's the short version of what happened at junior nationals last March?
Sweet: "We traveled out to Truckee, CA., for junior nationals. We ended up racing two of the four days of competition before everything got cancelled and they sent everybody home. I think everybody was really lucky to get out of there before it got really bad. It's kind of a miracle that no one I knew who was there ended up getting Covid."
TA: It was a strange time in the spring and summer to train with a team, but how did your club manage during that stretch?
Sweet: "Really well. We have April off from training. And then for the month of May we all just trained on our own and there wasn't any organized training at our club in Craftsbury. And June through the end of August, we had semi-normal organized training. Lots of social distancing and lots of masks, but it was a pretty normal training year."
TA: Do you do a lot of cross-country running and dryland training at the end of the fall?
Sweet: "We do a ton of roller skiing. And the Craftsbury Outdoor Center has a new paved track, so we use that a lot in the summer."
TA: After you've done U.S. nationals and some of those other big races, do junior worlds seem less intimidating?
Sweet: "I think J-worlds is a huge step. I've always raced domestically, so having this be my first international racing experience is pretty intimidating. But I'm really excited. I think I'm prepared and I don't think it's too much different from racing here."
TA: Do you think it might be a little more cutthroat in the sprints? Are there some big differences at that level, aside from the sheer speed of it all?
Sweet: "It's a whole different level of competition. I've never raced these guys, but it's the real deal."
TA: Do you know what the lineup will be for races?
Sweet: "We have a 10k individual start, a skate race, a classic sprint and then the relay. And the last race is a 30k mass-start classic race."
TA: There are six Vermonters between the teams for U23 and junior world championships. Is there just something in the Vermont water?
Sweet: "I think so. We have a huge number of people interested in the sport and there are a lot of great programs that support anybody who wants to try to excel. And so Vermont has just always been a super competitive state in skiing in the U.S. The team that gets sent from New England to junior nationals is mostly Vermonters. So it's not too surprising that the junior worlds team has a lot of Vermonters on it."
TA: Brian Bushey is the first alternate. Do you train together? Have you pushed each other just being two Central Vermonters competing at such a high level?
Sweet: "Yeah, definitely. We were teammates for a while. In the wintertime he goes to GMVS, and I ski with Craftsbury year-round. But he always trains at Craftsbury in the sometime and we've always gone to nationals together and we've done training camps in the summers together. We've always pushed each other racing and he's a great competitor and teammate."
TA: What would you or your coaches say that your strengths right now are?
Sweet: "I've been feeling good sprinting. And results-wide, from these early-season races, I've done really well in the longer skate races."
TA: Living in Waterbury and training up in Craftbsury, what would you say about the snow pack? How have the last five or so winters been in terms of coverage for Nordic?
Sweet: "It's been hard. We haven't had the early-season skiing that everyone's used to having in Vermont. But in Craftsbury, with snowmaking and more recently snow storage, we've been able to get out pretty consistently by Thanksgiving. We're always out skiing on some sort of snow by December, so it hasn't impacted us too much. But I'm sure it will continue to."
