The pipeline for an up-and-coming U.S. Nordic program runs straight through the heart of Vermont.
Montpelier’s Brian Bushey and Waterbury’s Ava Thurston and Finn Sweet earned nominations last week to participate in a training camp with the U.S. Ski Team.
The Central Vermonters were among eight cross country athletes selected from the East region to join members of the national team for workout sessions in Park City, Utah. The country’s top development athletes are named each year to the National Training Group, which also includes representatives from Alaska and the Central and West regions.
Bushey, Thurston and Sweet qualified based on results from a 3,000-meter run and the Canadian Strength test during Regional Elite Group competition. Each athlete’s current FIS ranking was also considered prior to final selections. Sweet skis for the Craftsbury Green Racing Project, Thurston competes for Mansfield Nordic and Bushey races for the Green Mountain Valley School.
Last winter Bushey, Thurston and Sweet were named to the U.S. squad for the Under-18 Scandinavian Championships. Earlier this month Thurston claimed her third straight individual Division II cross-country running championship while racing for Harwood. Last week she led the Highlanders past two-time defending New England champ CVU during the Meet of Champions.
"Ava's running definitely helps her skiing," Harwood XC coach John Kerrigan said. "She's running on her high school cross-country team, and you look at all these other girls that are roller-skiing. And they're getting elite training with specific coaches and they pay thousands of dollars a year and there's lots of technical work. And she's just running cross-country, which is a basic thing that many kids have the opportunity to do. And she's smoking all the other skiers."
Craftsbury Nordic standouts Nina Seemann and Quincy Massey-Bierman were also nominated to the National Training Group along with Sofia Scirica, Adam Carlisle and Sam Murray.
Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins headlines the U.S. Team along with former Middlebury College star Simi Hamilton. Peru product Sophie Caldwell is also on the “A” Team, joining Hailey Swribul, Rosie Brennan, Sadie Bjornsen and Massachusetts skier Julia Kern. The “B” Team features Landgrove skier Katharine Ogden in addition to Gus Schumacher, Kevin Bolger, Logan Hanneman and Scott Patterson.
Development Team skiers Kendall Kramer, Sydney Palmer-Leger, Novie McCabe and Maine’s Sophia Laukli were all members of the silver medal relay squad at 2020 junior world championships. Luke Jager, Johnny Hagenbuch and Landgrove’s Ben Ogden teamed up with Schumacher for back-to-back relay victories at junior worlds.
Hannah Halvorsen is on snow again for the “D” Team after missing last season. She was hit by a car and suffered head, back and knee injuries. Hunter Wonders, JC Schoonmaker and Noel Keeffe round out the development squad.
“Needless to say, this year was the most atypical season of preparation that cross country team has had, with athletes mainly training at home in their smaller club groups,” U.S. coach Chris Grover said in a statement. “Given this limitation, it’s impressive to see the level of fitness that many athletes have attained this fall, smashing personal records on time trials and local events. I have no doubt that when the team gets their snow-feet underneath them this winter, they will have some extraordinary results.”
