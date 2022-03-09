An elite group of Central Vermont hockey standouts were selected to represent their schools during the 36th Rotary Key Bank All-Star Hockey Classic.
The event will take place March 19 at the Essex Skating Facility. The women’s game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and the men’s game will commence at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and the price includes admission to both games.
Spaulding goalie Mattie Cetin was one of the few juniors named to roster. She will be joined on the Harris Conference squad by Crimson Tide defenseman Zoe Tewksbury and forwards Bria Dill and Emily Morris.
U-32's Amanda Conger will serve as head coach of the Austin Conference side. Raider forwards Morgan Ribolini and Allie Guthrie will compete for Conger's team along with former Harwood-Northfield standout Reese Clayton, who recently led BFA-St. Albans to its 12th Division I championships.
All proceeds from this event are donated to charity by the Essex Rotary Club. Contact Jason Ruwet at 876-7147 for more information.
ROSTERS
Austin Conference
Head Coach
Amanda Conger U-32
Forwards
Reese Clayton BFA-St. Albans
Faith Reed BFA-St. Albans
Elizabeth Couture BFA-St. Albans
Jenna Powers Brattleboro
Sophia Mikijaniec Brattleboro
Julianna Miskovich Brattleboro
Mershon Sky Burlington
Sabina Brochu CVU
Clara Andre Kingdom Blades
Avery Gale Middlebury
Morgan Ribolini U-32
Allie Guthrie U-32
Defense
Sophie Zemianek BFA-St. Albans
Rachel Needleman BFA-St. Albans
Paige Moody Burlington
Grace Bazin Hartford
Nora Knudsen Hartford
Anna West Mount Mansfield Union
Goalies
Olivia Dallamura Colchester
Grace Ferguson CVU
Harris Conference
Head Coach
Courtney Barrett South Burlington
Assistant Coaches
Julia Hudson South Burlington
Katherine Pate Rutland
Forwards
Lauren Barrows Burr & Burton
Ella Gibbs Essex
Nielsa Maddalena Essex
Ada-Grace Perry Burr & Burton
Katie Craig Rice
Caroline Banks Rice
Izzy Crossman Rutland
Hope Brunet South Burlington
Sofie Richland South Burlington
Bria Dill Spaulding
Emily Morris Spaulding
Sofia Yates Woodstock
Naomi Edele, Missisquoi
Defense
Ashley Stempek Essex
Haley Stefaniak Missisquoi
Emma Schaarschmidt Rice
Elise Lidstone Rutland
Zoe Tewksbury Spaulding
Skylar Haley Woodstock
Goalies
Kelsan Carter Essex
Mattie Cetin Spaulding
