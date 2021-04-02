The 2021 Boys Hockey All-Star roster reveals a lot about the caliber of play in Waterbury and the Mad River Valley.
Eight Harwood players, including five juniors, were honored this week following an 8-1 boys hockey season. Coaches from across the state collaborated to create the annual list of top standouts at every position.
Finn O’Hara was named the Division II Player of the Year for coach Shawn Thompson’s squad. The junior forward was double-teamed throughout the post-season but still found a way to register seven goals and three assists during playoffs. He contributed two goals and two assists during an 8-4 quarterfinal victory over Mount Mansfield before scoring all three goal in a semifinal victory over Middlebury. O’Hara was in the zone again during the championship, notching two goals and one assist in a 5-3 loss against Brattleboro.
Junior forward Skylar Platt was a First Team selection for Harwood. He paced his team with four goals and two assists in the quarterfinal. Classmate Tyson Sylvia was named a First Team defenseman, while HU goalie Liam Guyette also earned First Team accolades.
Harwood seniors Gavin Thomsen and Jonathan O’Brien made the Honorable Mention list along with junior teammates Tanner Woodard and Jacob Green. They helped their team close out a perfect regular season for the first time in program history following victories over U-32, Hartford, Milton, Brattleboro, Burr & Burton and Middlebury. Last winter the Highlanders finished at 20-3 after skating to a 3-2 overtime victory over Milton in the D-II final at Gutterson Fieldhouse. This year’s title game was held at the BOR.
A pair of U-32 athletes were also singled out by Vermont’s coaches. Senior defenseman Greg Golonka made the Third Team, while senior forward Neil Rohan was chosen for Honorable Mention. The Raiders earned a two-game sweep against Burlington and also defeated St. Johnsbury.
BOYS HOCKEY
DIVISION II All-Stars
Player of the Year
Finn O’Hara, Harwood
Coach of the Year
Eric Libardoni, Brattleboro
FIRST TEAM
Forwards: Hunter Mason, Missisquoi; Jack Pattison, Brattleboro; Skylar Platt, Harwood Defense: Tucker Stearns, Middlebury; Tyson Sylvia, Harwood Goalie: Liam Guyette, Harwood
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Will Hauf, Mount Mansfield; Gavin Howard, Brattleboro; Jakub Mulac, Burr and Burton Defense: Ryan Gerard, Brattleboro; Steven King, Missisquoi Goalie: P.J. Bouchard, Missisquoi
THIRD TEAM
F
orwards: Dan Lanoue, Lyndon; Ethan Messier, Missisquoi; Will Taggard, Brattleboro Defense: Emmett Edwards, Burr and Burton; Greg Golonka, U-32 Goalie: Austin Wood, Brattleboro
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards: Nate Adams, St. Johnsbury; Alex Brown, Mount Mansfield; Mason Foard, Brattleboro; Nick Matteis, Lyndon; Victor Pallesvesa, St. Johnsbury; Jackson Porter, Missisquoi; Neil Rohan, U-32; Bode Rubright, Middlebury; Gavin Thomsen, Harwood; Tanner Woodard, Harwood Defense: Charlie Gates, Missisquoi; Cooper Goodrich, Milton; Jacob Green, Harwood; Dylan Miller, Lyndon; Joey Niemo, Middlebury; Jonathan O’Brien, Harwood; Isaac Overton, Missisquoi; Harrison Wheeler, Mount Mansfield Goalies: Declan Heney, Mount Mansfield; Colin MacDiarmid, Lyndon
DIVISION I
Player of the Year
Andrew Gubbins, Woodstock
Coach of the Year
South Burlington staff
FIRST TEAM
Forwards: Ryan Clark, Essex; Max Line, Essex; Garrett Micciche, Rice Defense: Joe Maher, Essex; Daehan McHugh, Rice Goalie: Jack Averill, Champlain Valley
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Tobey Cram, Essex; Charles Green, Woodstock; Matt Merrill, BFA-St. Albans Defense: Owen Benoit, BFA-St. Albans; Riley Shepard, Woodstock Goalie: Andrew Libby, Rice
THIRD TEAM
