The American-Canadian Tour Late Models are heading to Thunder Road this weekend for another championship event.
Sunday will mark the 76th time the ACT stars compete at the Central Vermont track, with the 23rd Community Bank N.A. 150 slated to start at 1:30 p.m.
Stars like Williamstown’s Jimmy Hebert may steal the spotlight, but there will also be lot of incentive for the weekly Late Model racers to defend their stomping ground.
Although the main event doesn’t count for Thunder Road points, most of the regular Thursday racers will attempt to qualify. Some drivers haven’t been on a track in months and are eager to finally compete again. The event is also a tune-up for the Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic, which officially begins the “King of the Road” race May 30.
“It’s the opening race of the season, and it’s one of the bigger races at Thunder Road,” Fayston’s Brooks Clark said. “Maybe it’s not as prestigious to some as the Milk Bowl or Labor Day. But for me, it’s right up there. It’s an ACT Tour race, and I’d be just as happy to win it as any of the other big races.”
The weekly Thunder Road competitors have traditionally been tough to beat in ACT events. Barre’s Jason Corliss, the two-time defending “King of the Road”, has won the last three editions of the Community Bank N.A. 150. Last year, drivers who consider Thunder Road their home track swept the top six positions. Clark placed second in front of Scott Dragon, Bobby Therrien, Stephen Donahue and Christopher Pelkey.
The local dominance isn’t just a recent phenomenon, either. Nineteen of the previous 22 Community Bank N.A. 150 winners were current or former Thunder Road regulars. The last time a true outsider triumphed was in 2015 when Maine’s Brad Babb pulled off a big upset.
“In general, the competition at Thunder Road is a lot tougher than at a lot of other tracks,” Clark said. “Not to say that other tracks don’t have good competition, but I feel like everybody at Thunder Road sets themselves to a higher standard. When you go win a race at Thunder Road, it doesn’t matter if it’s a Tour race or a Thursday night: It means something.”
The weekly Late Model racers are ready for another round against the invaders. Therrien is an established titan at Thunder Road and will be among the pre-race favorites. He won the 2017 “King of the Road”, 2019 Vermont Milk Bowl and 2020 Labor Day Classic. A Community Bank N.A. 150 victory is one of the few prizes missing from his Thunder Road résumé. Clark, the 2019 Vermont Governor’s Cup winner, aims to improve by one spot on last year’s finish.
Another potential winner is perennial title contender Trampas Demers. The Shelburne driver earned victories in the Memorial Day Classic and Vermont Governor’s Cup, but he is still hungry for his first ACT Late Model Tour win. For others drivers like rookie Cooper Bouchard, simply qualifying for the event would be a huge achievement.
The ACT Tour stars will give it their all when they roll through the gates, with Hebert set to begin his title defense. He won the Northeast Classic two weeks ago at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and has lot of momentum. Securing an ACT Late Model win at Thunder Road is one of the last major items on his racing bucket list. He has recorded two runner-up finishes in the 150-lap Community Bank N.A. 150 and is eager to finally seal the deal.
Maine racer Ben Rowe is a multiple-time Pro All Stars Series champion who wants to improve on his past Thunder Road results. Young stars Derek Gluchacki, Tom Carey III and Erick Sandsmust will attempt to carry their success at other tracks over to Thunder Road. D.J. Shaw and Shawn Shallow are two drivers who will seek improved results to make up some ground in the title chase.
The Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors will round out a full card of racing. The weekend begins with the annual Car Show at Thunder Road on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. An open practice is slated for later that afternoon followed by the 2020 ACT/Thunder Road Banquet of Champions at 6 p.m.
Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. All Vermont state attendance, health and safety guidelines are in effect. The event will also be live streamed on FloRacing.
