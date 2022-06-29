Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke has been the picture of consistency and will attempt to earn his first victory of the season during Thursday’s Late Model competition at Thunder Road.
The Late Model, Flying Tiger and Street Stock standings remain tight heading into weekly auto racing action during Scout Night. The Late Models are coming off a double feature event last Friday, with the top four championship contenders separated by six points. Pembroke (270) holds a slim lead over Scott Dragon (268), Stephen Donahue (265) and Christopher Pelkey (264). Donahue boasts two victories during early-season racing, including a first-place finish during gthe Memorial Day Classic. Dragon has prevailed once and boosted his stock with two other top-10 results.
Pembroke is seeking his first win since last July and has cracked the top-10 during three races this season. Hinesburg’s Cooper Bouchard triumphed last week and shot up to 10th in the standings with 217 points.
Williston’s Justin Prescott continues to lead the Flying Tiger standings. He sits 12 points in front of Hinesburg’s Derrick Calkins in a division that has been unpredictable. Longtime Vermont driver Rich Lowrey earned his first win of 2022 last week and was followed closely by Rookie of the Year leader Kaiden Fisher. Williamstown’s Mike MacAskill is a two-time winner whose confidence is soaring.
The Street Stocks have been Thunder Road’s largest division in 2022, averaging fields of nearly 30 cars. After Dean Switser Jr. won the first two events of the season, mechanical issues plagued the Waterford driver. That left the door open for Northfield’s James Dopp, all-time wins leader Tommy Smith and newcomer Kyle Gravel. Taylor Hoar, Jesse Laquerre and Trevor Jaques have all been extremely competitive and are champing at the bit to earn their first Street Stock victory.
Road Warriors will return after a two-week break and there will also be Kids Rides from 4-4:45 p.m. Frank Putney sped to his first Road Warrios victory recently, while Neal Foster and Fred Fleury have also triumphed. Taylor Sayers, Jason Kirby and Bill O’Connor could also be in the mix Thursday.
Post time is 7 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults and $3 for children 12-and-under.
