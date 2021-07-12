BARRE — The 42nd Vermont Governor’s Cup hits the high banks of Thunder Road this Thursday, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series star Ryan Preece will take on both the local Late Model stars and several high-profile invaders who are relishing the chance to compete against one of the country’s brightest motorsports talents.
Preece has earned victories on both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series. He will be the latest high-caliber NASCAR name to come to Thunder Road. He joins a list that includes NASCAR Cup champions Kyle Busch and Tony Stewart plus Clint Bowyer, Christopher Bell, Ken Schrader, Kenny Wallace and David Ragan over the past 20 years.
The appearance by Preece will also have a local angle. The Connecticut native was a championship-winning Modified racer, so he gained respect and a degree of fame in the region before he ever turned a lap with one of NASCAR’s top three series.
“It’ll be a good opportunity to run against him,” driver Ryan Kuhn said. “He’s one of the few who’s really earned his way into NASCAR from hard work. A lot of people look up to that, and we try to get as many opportunities to race against people like that as we can.”
Kuhn, a former American-Canadian Tour Rookie of the Year and last year’s Vermont Milk Bowl pole-sitter, is one of the regional racers taking advantage of that opportunity. As a current Kulwicki Driver Development Program finalist, Kuhn knows that a good run against a talented field could open doors for his racing career. The 20-year-old has been putting the work in lately to elevate his team for the Governor’s Cup and for the rest of the Northeast season.
“I’m feeling good (about Thursday),” Kuhn said. “We’re playing with some stuff, and I think our program is getting a lot better. We did some testing, and we’ve gotten it to the point where we can tweak on the car, be really good, and hopefully not have to worry about making too many adjustments — just go in there right out of the box and be fast.”
Preece will also have to contend against a weekly Late Model field that rates as one of the most competitive in the country. In six points-counting features, 16 drivers have secured at least one top-five finish. Only two racers — points leader Jason Corliss and title contender Trampas Demers — have finished in the top-10 of every feature. Those racers are just as excited to race against Preece, knowing they only get so many chances to be on the same track as a “big-time” racer.
The Vermont Governor’s Cup will take place during a crucial stretch for the track championship battle. With 150 laps this Thursday and the double-point Midseason Championships the following Thursday, a lot can change in just eight calendar days.
Although Corliss has a 38-point lead over Christopher Pelkey, that advantage is anything but safe. Including qualifying, a Late Model driver can earn up to 245 total points over the next two events. That means Pelkey, Demers, Stephen Donahue, Tyler Cahoon and the rest of the top-10 are still legitimate championship contenders.
The Governor’s Cup winner will join a prestigious list of past champions that includes Dave Dion, Joey Kourafas, Robbie Crouch, Joey Polewarczyk Jr. and Nick Sweet. At least five former Governor’s Cup champions — Corliss, Demers, Scott Dragon, Brooks Clark and Cody Blake — are expected to try and earn another crown this year.
The Flying Tigers and Street Stocks will offer some thrills of their own on the undercard. The Tigers continue to be the one of the most competitive support division in North America. The top 11 drivers are separated by 43 points, with Middlesex driver Logan Powers at the top of the heap. Seven features have resulted in seven different winners and 15 different podium finishers, giving nearly everyone reason to believe this could be their year.
The Street Stocks title battle is between Kaiden Fisher, 2014 champion Tommy Smith and a list of contenders including Kyler Davis, Luke Peters and Jamie Davis.
