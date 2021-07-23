The Central Vermont 10-to-12-year-old Little League baseball team will travel nearly 3 hours and can start with a clean slate for Saturday’s opening game of the state tournament.
Coach Coby Heise’s squad will visit Bennington for a 1 p.m. showdown against the hosts of the four-team field. Essex Town and Addison County will face off the same day at 4 p.m.
The losers of the first two contests will play each other at 1 p.m. Sunday in an effort to stay alive in the double-elimination event. The winners’ bracket game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday.
Central Vermont advanced to states in dramatic fashion after the team was knocked down to the losers’ side of the District IV bracket with a 7-0 loss to Connecticut Valley. The East Montpelier-based team rallied with two outs in the seventh inning to earn a 7-6 victory over the defending champs, setting the stage for a winner-take-all finale.
Brody Stanton pitched a complete-game shutout with all the chips on the table and blasted two home runs at the plate, fueling a 7-0 payback victory. Stanton is 3-1 with 22 strikeouts and four walks following 17 innings of work on the mound. All three of his victories were shutouts. Fellow pitchers Carson Deforge, Ira Alberghini and Isidore Hochschild have also led the way.
“Ira Alberghini pitched remarkably well in our comeback win vs. Connecticut Valley, mixing in a nasty curveball and changeup to go with a very accurate fastball,” Heise said.
Six athletes are batting over .400: Stanton (.562), Gage Heise (.555), Deforge (.470), Jackson Mason (.466), Liam Weller (.454) and Jack Scribner (.428). The team’s No. 2, 3 and 4 hitters — Scribner, Deforge and Stanton — have combined for 26 of the team’s 37 RBI.
Heise’s team has outscored opponents 37-15, including 25-7 over the last three games. The players have showcased sound judgment at the plate, striking out 30 times in 166 appearances.
“Our offense comes from putting the ball in play,” coach Heise said. “We crank the pitching machine up to 80 (mph) in practices, getting the kids used to making consistent contact against faster pitching.”
The Central Vermont defense has committed six errors, including just one during the past two games.
“Our defense up the middle is outstanding, with Chase Lafaille behind the plate, Carson Deforge at shortstop, Jack Scribner at second base and Liam Weller in center field,” coach Heise said. “Lafaille is one of the best catchers I’ve ever seen at this age group. He calls a game that no 11-year-old has any business doing. He also controls the running game with a great arm.”
Heise’s team kicked off the District IV tourney with a 1-0 victory over St. Johnsbury and an 11-1 win against Barre. The squad bounced back from its loss to Connecticut Valley by rolling past St. Johnbsury, 10-0, in four innings.
The District IV champs draw from nine towns: East Montpelier, Montpelier, Calais, Middlesex, Plainfield, Marshfield, Cabot, Berlin and Worcester. The league teams are based out of East Montpelier, Middlesex, Montpelier, Calais and Berlin.
“Carson Deforge is our leader and our captain,” coach Heise said. “At practice, he’s the first to arrive and last to leave. And he puts in a ton of extra work. Nobody ever has to ask him to do extra. He just does it because he loves the game and is constantly striving to get better. His work ethic is infectious. And the other kids see what he does, how he carries himself — and take notice.”
Central Vermont will take on a Bennington side that ousted Rutland and Brattleboro in the District II tourney. The Vermont champion will advance to the New England tournament, where a spot in the Little League World Series will be up for grabs. The LLWS will take place from Aug. 19-29 in Williamsport, PA.
Eli Pike, Camden Leno, Benicio Hawkes, Payten Pecor and Mike Vitti complete the Central Vermont roster. Jason Deforge and Sven Scribner are assistant coaches.
“Our coaching staff is meticulous,” coach Heise said. “We’ve had meetings that have run until 2 a.m. in getting prepared for this. The three of us are baseball junkies who just love talking baseball and strategy. And we love watching these kids play and trying to get the most out of them. Jason Deforge is the best motivator I’ve ever worked with. He speaks these kids’ language, and is great at getting them fired up. He always knows what to say in every situation. Sven Scribner is a great technical baseball guy. He sees things that most people don’t. We’ve been talking about this team and preparing since early May. I couldn’t have two better guys to work with.”
