WAITSFIELD - Two dozen Vermont youth baseball teams will all have the same big dreams during the upcoming weeks.
Squads are still testing the waters in pool play before things heat up in a hurry with elimination games. The ultimate goal is to secure a hard-earned spot in the Little Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.
Mad River Valley is hosting the District IV All-Star Tournament for players ages 10-12 at Couples Field in Waitsfield. The host squad also features players from Warren, Fayston and Moretown. Rounding out the District IV field are Barre, Central Vermont, Connecticut Valley, Lyndon and St. Johnsbury. Saturday's slate includes games at 10:30 a.m. and noon.
The District I tourney in Burlington has six teams. Colchester, Addison County, Williston, Shelburne, South Burlington and Burlington are all fighting for the top spot.
District II expanded from two to three teams in 2018 when Rutland joined Bennington and Brattleboro. All three towns will host contests this year as teams and players get acquainted with one another quickly.
The District III action will be fast and furious at venues in Jericho and Essex Jct. Nine squads are competing for one spot in the state tourney, so pitching depth will be especially important. The field features Georgia, Browns River, Fairfax, Milton, Essex Town, Lamoille, St. Albans, Northwest and Missisquoi.
District II will host the state tournament, which kicks off July 24. The Vermont state champion will advance to the New England tournament, where a spot in the Little League World Series will be on the line. The LLWS will take place from Aug. 19-29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.