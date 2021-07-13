It’s a record year for local athletes on the Lions Cup Twin State soccer teams heading into Saturday’s boys and girls matches at Hanover (N.H.) High School.
Judging from the final rosters, it might appear like a classic case of Central Vermont having too much of a good thing.
But according to Spaulding girls coach Rob Moran, competing with over a dozen area players is a feat that’s long overdue. Moran will serve as an assistant for Saturday’s girls clash and can’t remember another year when so many familiar faces suited up for the big game.
“The level of play around here has continuously been getting better,” Moran said. “It’s a good showing to have that many players from this area make the team. If you look at championships for Division II and Division III, you would say that the Central Vermont area has been getting stronger and stronger.”
The Montpelier boys captured their first Division II championship since 1996, while the Peoples Academy boys won the D-III crown. U-32 went all the way for the first time in the D-II girls tourney, defeating Milton, Harwood and Rice along the way.
Saturday’s girls showdown will begin at 2 p.m. prior to a 4:30 p.m. start for the boys action. There were no tryouts for this year’s match, so coaches relied mostly upon in-season performances to determine the final cuts. Teams held practices last weekend at the Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Jct.
“Vermont can compete with New Hampshire and I’m fully expecting us to win,” Moran said. “I’ve watched a few of the games over the years. And the level of play in Vermont is pretty good when you’re talking about the top athletes. When we get to match up against New Hampshire, we even step it up a little. It’s a big game and the players take it seriously. And they really look forward to being able to say that they won the Lions Cup game their senior year.”
The rivalry match began in 1975, featuring the top seniors from each state. The New Hampshire girls lead the all-time series 19-13-5. The Green Mountain and Granite State boys squads have each won 18 times while settling for nine draws. Two years ago New Hampshire earned a 3-1 girls victory before Vermont secured a 2-0 win in the boys contest. Last summer’s 45th event was cancelled due to Covid.
“The players are pretty excited about being on the team and being able to compete,” Moran said. “They are missing out on the full experience this year, which is a bummer. Typically you’re at the site for three days, so you get to meet the team. You get that experience of staying overnight, doing the training and building a bond with some of the players you don’t get to play with during the year — because you’re normally playing against them. But they’re feeling pretty lucky they get the experience. Last year the players didn’t get any of the experience. The staff did the best job they could this year to make it an experience that the girls and boys are going to remember. It took a lot of work to put it together and I’m really excited for Saturday because I think it’s going to be a great game.”
Milton’s Shawntel Burke and Mount Abraham’s Dustin Corrigan will coach the girls squad along with Moran and Enosburg’s Renee Pattee. Middlebury’s Reeves Livesay and Leland & Gray’s Chris Barton will serve as head coaches for the boys. Peoples Academy’s Angie Faraci will be an assistant after becoming the first female soccer coach in Vermont to win a championship. Mount Mansfield’s Dustin Hess will also be an assistant.
All-American CVU defender Jess Klein will be joined by Redhawks forward Josie Pecor and midfielder Olivia Zubarik on the Vermont roster. CVU went 10-1 this past fall and advanced to the final for the 11th time in 13 years.
Spaulding defender Madeline Benoit and midfielder Halle Pletzer will also compete after leading the Crimson Tide to their first playoff victory in nine years. U-32 forwards Caroline Kirby and Sasha Kennedy and defender Payton Gariboldi will give Vermont a strong Raiders’ presence at both ends of the field.
Goalie Megan Ezzo and midfielder Emma Ezzo are twin sisters who add crucial depth after making a run to the semifinals with Fair Haven. Defender Beth Poirier, midfielder Avril Desautels and forward Sam Orest will compete for 16-time champ Milton.
Defender Emma Blanck will compete for Rice, which advanced to the D-II title game for the fourth straight season. Another highly capable midfielder will be Montpelier’s Melanie Winters. The Solons’ star tucked away an 80th-minute goal against U-32 to lift her team (7-2) to a regular-season victory in East Montpelier. Hazen forward Macy Molleur will be another option in the attacking third. Last fall the Wildcats competed with only a few substitutes but still made their first title appearance since 1987.
The boys squad features a Who’s Who of Capital Division standouts, including four-year Montpelier fullback Leo-Riby Williams. The three-sport standout volleyed home the game-winning goal against previously undefeated Milton in the D-II final, sparking a 2-1 victory.
Riby-Williams and his MHS classmates had never won a playoff game before their final varsity season. The 6-foot-4 athlete scored the game-tying goal in the 79th minute to set the stage for an overtime victory over U-32 in the regular-season finale. Last winter he scored his 1,000th career point in basketball during the Solons’ D-II championship victory over North Country before helping the MHS lacrosse team defeat GMVS in the D-III final last month.
Harwood’s Hayden Adams was also selected along with Peoples Academy’s Dylan Haskins and Stowe’s Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger and Jules Gershman. All four play together with Riby-Williams at the club level for coach John Dellipriscoli on Capital Soccer’s under-19 team.
“High school teams that have players that are playing at a higher level in the off-season, you can tell which ones are probably going to advance just by looking at how many players are playing club,” Moran said. “The high school teams where players aren’t playing in the off-season, you can definitely see a difference in the level. And the same can be said for basketball, hockey. I’m the type of coach that appreciates the three-sport athlete. You’re gaining different skills and using different muscles and knowledge for each sport. But the number of players that are specializing in a sport is growing fast. Capital, Nordic and Far Post are riddled with players from all around who have dedicated their time to that sport and to getting better. We’ve had a lot of girls sign up for Capital this year and it’s a good resource for helping people develop their skills and learn the game.”
Milton All-American Chance Rose headlines the crew of D-II athletes after finishing his varsity career with 23 goals and 19 assists. The three-year captain helped the 10-1 Yellowjackets outscore opponents 52-6 last fall.
Stowe ousted Milton during the 2019 semifinals before winning its eight consecutive crown. Schaefer-Geiger recorded 15 clean sheets in goal that season for the 17-0-1 Raiders before earning six shutouts in 2020. Gershman is a central fullback who helped Stowe record 45 shutouts during the last four years. The Raiders (8-2) went undefeated in the Capital Division in 2020, outscoring opponents 21-5 before the start of playoffs.
Adams was a four-year varsity contributor for the Highlanders, who went a combined 45-10-3 during his career. He tallied 20 goals and 23 assists at the varsity level. Last years’s 8-3 campaign ended with some tough luck, as HU suffered a quarterfinal loss against Montpelier following two rounds penalty kicks.
There are three Division IV players on the Twin State roster in addition to a pair from D-III. Five D-II players will compete alongside 14 D-I standouts. Sam Hogg and Jake Manley were selected from D-I Burlington, which went all the way as the No. 5 seed.
Proctor’s Conner McKearin is likely to be a key offensive weapon after tucking away 18 goals last fall and helping the Phantoms go a combined 23-5-2 the past two years. One of McKearin’s fiercest opponents from the 2020 championship will be his teammate this weekend. Izaak Park was a four-year starting center back for Twin Valley, which secured its second straight championship. Park was 55-6-1 with the Wildcats over the course of four years.
White River Valley’s Carder Straddon is another D-IV star who made the cut. The No. 13 Wildcats entered the post-season tourney with a 1-5-1 record, but a trio of goals by Straddon fueled upset victories in the playdowns and quarterfinals.
Leland & Gray’s Riley Barton buried more than 60 career goals and is the top scorer in program history for the D-III school. Peoples Academy goalie Dylan Haskins led his team to its first D-III title in nine years. He served up eight shutouts as a senior and helped the No. 4 Wolves (9-3) outscore playoff opponents 16-0.
VERMONT GIRLS ROSTER
Caroline Kirby, U-32 Midfielder Payton Gariboldi, U-32 Defender Sasha Kennedy, U-32 Forward Jess Klein, CVU Defense Josie Pecor, CVU Forward Olivia Zubarik, CVU Midfielder Olivia Moore, Colchester Goalie Madeline Benoit, Spaulding Defender Halle Pletzer, Spaulding Midfielder Avril Desautels, Milton Midfielder Sam Orest, Milton Forward Beth Poirier, Milton Defender Emma Ezzo, Fair Haven Goalie Megan Ezzo, Fair Haven Midfielder Souma Mitra, Essex Midfielder Willa Clark, Mt. Mansfield Midfielder Kendra Sabotka, Rutland Forward Payton Karson, Burlington Midfielder Melanie Winters, Montpelier Midfielder Emma Blanck, Rice Defender Savannah Scrodin, Mt. Abe Defender Sophie Burns, Enosburg Midfielder Hannah Kelly, Vergennes Midfielder Macy Molleur, Hazen Forward
COACHES
Shawntel Burke, Milton Dustin Corrigan, Mt. Abraham Rob Moran, Spaulding Renee Pattee, Enosburg
VERMONT BOYS ROSTER
Dylan Haskins, Peoples Goalie Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger, Stowe Goalie Sam Hogg, Burlington Defender Duncan Chamberlain, Burr & Burton Defender Kevin Lyon, Essex Defender Chance Rose, Milton Defender Leo-Riby Williams, Montpelier Defender Jules Gershman, Stowe Defender Izaak Park, Twin Valley Defender Will Paulson, BFA-St. Albans Midfielder Ben Sampson, CVU Midfielder Henry Bijur, CVU Midfielder Hayden Adams, Harwood Midfielder Riley Barton, Leland & Gray Midfielder Adrien Monks, Mt. Mansfield Midfielder Conner McKearin, Proctor Midfielder Gardner Auchincloss, St. Johnsbury Midfielder Tommy Zschau, St. Johnsbury Midfielder Jake Manley, Burlington Forward Adolphe Alfani, Colchester Forward Stefan Digangi, Essex Forward Will Hauf, Mt. Mansfield, Forward Tommy O’Leary, South Burlington Forward Carder Stratton, White River Forward
Coaches
