Sunday’s 58th Memorial Day Classic at Thunder Road will serve as the opening round of two championship campaigns for Late Model racers.
The 125-lap battle will kick off the 2021 “King of the Road” competition. Fourteen points-counting events are on top, ending with Championship Night on Sept. 17. With the weekly field expected to increase in size this year, the action could be tight each time out as teams aim to reach the top.
A second title will be on the line for two-time defending track champion Jason Corliss, 2017 champion Bobby Therrien, multi-time Late Model winner Matt White and 10 other drivers. All 14 events also are eligible for the American-Canadian Tour New England Late Model Challenge Cup, a new regional championship that lets top weekly racers go head-to-head.
Thunder Road is one of nine tracks participating in the inaugural Challenge Cup. Registered drivers can earn points at any of these track’s weekly Late Model events based on finishing position, field size and cars passed. A driver’s 10 best results count toward their overall total, and the Challenge Cup champion will receive a $5,000 bonus.
If a driver were to capture both the Thunder Road track championship and the Challenge Cup, they would take home $12,500 in total point fund money. At year’s end, ACT also will raffle off a new chassis from Port City Racecars/Crazy Horse Racing plus $500 product certificates from ARBodies and Five Star Race Car Bodies among eligible Challenge Cup competitors.
“It’s good for some of these local teams that don’t necessarily have the time or budget to do some Tour racing, but still want to race for additional money and an additional prize,” Corliss said. “I know we’re excited about it on our team. We don’t necessarily have much of a schedule set as far as attending other weekly tracks yet, but that’s the beauty of this program. You can get partway into a season, be heavily involved in the points chase for the Challenge Cup and decide on an off-weekend, ‘Let’s go to White Mountain or some of these other race tracks and try to win that Cup.’”
Although the other eight tracks have started their weekly racing seasons, Thunder Road racers need not worry. Even if they never venture beyond the high banks, they’ll have plenty of chances to accumulate Challenge Cup points in the “Pick 10” format. Two drivers, Danville’s Tyler Cahoon and Wolcott’s Marcel J. Gravel, have gotten a head start with trips to New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park. Cahoon sits seventh in Challenge Cup points.
For the other 11 drivers who declared Thunder Road their Challenge Cup “home track”, Sunday is round one in their regional title hopes. Also joining the mix are Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke, Barre’s Christopher Pelkey, Milton’s Eric Chase, Wolcott’s Brendan Moodie Barre’s Jim Morris, Waterford’s Andy Hill, Morrisville’s Brandon Lanphear and Hinesburg’s Cooper Bouchard.
The Challenge Cup and the start of the “King of the Road” fight are part of a full Memorial Day slate at the “Nation’s Site of Excitement.” The 125-lap Memorial Day Classic will follow a 100-lap showdown for the Triple Crown Series. A huge field of Flying Tigers are expected to attempt to qualify for the division’s biggest race of the season.
The entry list includes former Thunder Road Triple Crown champions Jason Woodard, Joel Hodgdon and Mike Martin plus 2020 White Mountain Triple Crown champion Jaden Perry. They’ll be joined by Matt Potter, Colin Cornell, Sam Caron, Brandon Gray, Kelsea Woodard and others who have enjoyed success in long-distance racing.
The Street Stocks & Warriors bookend the 8-cylinder shows with some 4-cylinder flash. More than 30 Street Stocks were on hand during opening day. Veterans Jeffrey Martin, Tommy Smith, Jamie Davis and Dean Switser Jr. will have their hands full as up-and-comers Kaiden Fisher, Luke Peters, Trevor Jaques and Haidyn Pearce continue to gain experience. The Road Warrior old guard includes Sean McCarthy, Fred Fleury, Josh Vilbrin, Dan Garrett Jr. and Frank Putney.
The action will kick off Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $40 for a family of four (two adults, two children).
