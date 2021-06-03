Things continue to shuffle and shake in the American-Canadian Tour New England Late Model Challenge Cup standings.
For the third straight week, Gerry DeGasparre Jr. sits atop the rankings. The Rhode Island driver is one of several racers to emerge as a serious contender for the $5,000 top prize. Most of the top-10 positions in series changed hands over the past two weeks, and more movement is expected during the next few days.
With Thunder Road opening its weekly Late Model season Friday, some of the region’s best drivers will attempt to make their mark after a delayed start. The Memorial Day Classic, which was rescheduled after rain this past Sunday, will give local racers a chance to move up the ladder. More than a dozen registered Challenge Cup racers are expected for Friday’s 125-lap showdown, including Jason Corliss, Bobby Therrien, Marcel J. Gravel, Brendan Moodie and Cooper Bouchard.
The “Pick 10” format of the Challenge Cup means that Thunder Road’s regulars are very much alive. But they’ll have to pass DeGasparre to reach the top spot. The seven-time Seekonk Speedway champion has 139 points after four events. His most recent effort was a victory in the track’s Triple Crown series on May 22. He netted 47 points, thanks to a full field and seven points for passing other cars.
The Late Models of White Mountain Motorsports Park are also stepping up with strong early-season results. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. is up to second in Challenge Cup points, trailing DeGasparre by three pints. The White Mountain Late Model overall leader picked up 32 points this past Saturday. Renfrew started 12th and finished sixth in a 100-lap event, moving him past Alby Ovitt for the runner-up position.
Seven White Mountain Motorsports Park racers are now in the top-10 of the Challenge Cup standings. The Memorial Day weekend played a big role in their raise, as White Mountain was the only participating Challenge Cup track to hold a Late Model feature event. Seekonk did not have a Late Model event scheduled, while six other tracks were rained out. Thompson Speedway’s next event is June 16.
The White Mountain brigade took full advantage. Jeff Marshall moved up to third in the Challenge Cup standings, while Ovitt slid to fourth after a mid-race steering issue. Eight-time White Mountain track champion Quinny Welch, who won the May 22 feature, completes the top-five.
Danville’s Tyler Cahoon sits sixth in Challenge Cup points and second in White Mountain points. Seekonk racer Mark Hudson sits in seventh. White Mountain rookie Kasey Beattie is eighth, followed by Ryan Morgan. Graniteville’s John Donahue climbed to 10th by winning White Mountain’s SpringBoard 100.
This coming weekend has a full slate of Challenge Cup-eligible events. New Hampshire’s Claremont Motorsports Park and Lee USA Speedway also have Late Model Sportsmen events on Friday where registered drivers can earn Challenge Cup points. At Lee USA, double features are on the card after last week’s rainout.
On Saturday, four more tracks have Challenge Cup events on the docket. Racers can collect points at White Mountain Motorsports Park, Seekonk Speedway, New London-Waterford Speedbowl or Monadnock Speedway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.