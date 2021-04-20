NEWTON, Mass. – The Lasell University men’s lacrosse team celebrated Senior Day on Tuesday afternoon with a 15-5 victory over Norwich in a key Great Northeast Athletic Conference clash.
The Lasers scored six unanswered goals twice in the game. The hosts held the Cadets scoreless for 24 straight minutes in the first half and for more than 22 consecutive minutes in the second half. Lasell earned a sweep of two games this season between the two schools after earning a 12-11 victory over NU 10 days ago.
Chase Kapuscienski led the Lasers with four goals and one assist, while senior Colby Buccheri tallied three goals and three assists. Junior Bash Cunningham contributed three goals and senior Andrew Fidalgo added two goals and three assists.
Junior goalie Alex Beauchemin earned the win in goal for Lasell, making a career-high 17 saves on 22 shots. He posted his 23rd career victory, tying Mark DeMieri for Lasell’s career record.
The Laser defense held Norwich to a season-low five goals, marking the Cadets’ lowest offensive total since scoring five goals in an 11-5 setback to Lasell in 2019. Senior Payden Masaracchia was Norwich’s leading scorer with 26 goals entering the game, but he was held to one goal. Fellow Cadet Jack Anzalone (19 goals this season) was held scoreless.
Lasell scored four straight goals to end the first quarter with a 4-1 lead. The Lasers notched the first two goals of the second frame to pull ahead 6-1. The teams traded two goals and the Lasers held an 8-3 lead at halftime.
Kapuscienski tallied three goals in the third quarter as Lasell exended its lead to 12-4. Buccheri set up senior Josif Giogas and junior Max Litchfield for man-up goals to start the fourth quarter. Senior goalie Nick Kandra made 15 saves on 29 shots for Norwich.
The Lasers will play their final regular-season Saturday against Rivier. Norwich will travel to play Saint Joseph’s College of Maine the same day at 1 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Keene 24, Castleton 4
CASTLETON — Collin Johnson and Chris LaBonte had two goals apiece in the Castleton University men’s lacrosse team’s 24-4 loss to Keene State on Tuesday.
The Spartans are at New England College on Thursday.
MEN’S TENNIS
NVU Lyndon 7, CU 2
STOWE — The Castleton University men’s tennis team dropped a 7-2 decision to NVU-Lyndon on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.