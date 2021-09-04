MONTPELIER - The Montpelier girls soccer team struck first but Sophie Larocque and Middlebury had the last laugh during Saturday's 2-1 payback victory.
The Tigers tucked away two goals in the final seven minutes, avenging last year's playoff loss against the Solons. Hannah Turner capitalized on a breakaway in the 74th minute before serving in a 78th-minute corner kick that led to Larocque's game winner.
"It was just fighting through that mental toughness," Larocque said. "You have to make a choice: Are you going to keep going or not? And I think we all decided to keep going."
Goalie Julia Bartlett made six saves for the Tigers, while Montpelier keeper Bella Wawrzyniak stopped five shots. The Solons opened the scoring in the 50th minute after Sienna Mills delivered a corner kick from the right side. Bartlett lowered her hands to block an initial shot, but Carlson beat her mark outside the left post and used her left foot to fire a second-chance bid past the diving keeper.
"(Mills and Carlson) are athletic and they're always going to be able to create chances for us, so it's really getting them in the best positions we can," first-year MHS coach Justin Geibel said. "And I think that the system we build around them is really important. I'm excited to see what they can do, especially when we start thinking about making them the most dangerous they can be. …They both have the ability to hold up the ball and get others involved. So as we figure out the system around them, they're going to be able to get the ball into wide places and get others involved. I think every team is going to be a little scared of them, no matter what. So that works to our favor."
Mills went to work quickly in the first half, showing off her raw speed and fancy footwork to generate scoring chances along the flanks. She served in a dangerous corner kick in the 12th minute, resulting in a far-post shot that was just wide of the target. Turner kept a close watch on the Solons speedster and focussed on being alert and not overcommitting to a tackle.
"We tried to stay on the balls of our feet and try not to let her get past us - which is something we still need to work on," Turner said. "But I definitely think it got better as the game went on."
Turner hammered a shot left of the frame in the 20th minute and then teammate Lily Dame sparked a counterattack up the right side two minutes later. Back-to-back saves by Wawrzyniak denied the Tigers and kept things scoreless.
Montpelier's Anika Turcotte attempted to set up Carlson for a breakaway at the other end, but the Solons were offside by a hair. The Solons kept the pressure on the Tigers' back line, but central fullbacks Ivy Doran and Zoe Noble responded with crucial clearances.
Bartlett stopped a 20-yard left-footed shot by Montpelier's Grace Nostrant in the 34th minute. The Tigers were fortunate to head into halftime locked in a scoreless draw after a Solons shot in the 38th minute hit the crossbar.
"Everyone gave it their all at all times and our defense was stellar and super composed," Larocque said. "We were just able to work on a lot of things we've been doing in practice - and I think it turned out really well."
The Tigers kicked off the second half with a 20-yard shot by Lily Lapiner that flew inches over the iron. Montpelier survived a free-kick attempt by Mills in the 49th minute but paid the price a minute later when the Solons junior set up Carlson for a point-blank finish.
"We just tried to bring more awareness to (Mills) because we were recognizing how fast she was and how talented she is," Larocque said. "So we just tried to really focus in on that and keep her out of the box."
Middlebury earned a free kick from just outside the penalty area in the 64th minute, but the shot was too low to make it over a wall of Solons. Turcotte tracked back on defense and made a timely tackle outside the right post in the 68th minute, blocking a shot by Lapiner.
Some miscommunication by the Solons inside the penalty area nearly allowed the Tigers to pounce in the 72nd minute. Fortunately for MHS, Anja Rand sent the ball into the other half of the pitch with a forceful clearance.
Middlebury caught the break it needed in the 74th minute, with Turner running toward a through balled played just over the center line. She wedged in front of her defender and kept her cool while racing toward the left post. Wawrzyniak attempted to close down the shooting angle by taking a few steps toward the ball, but Turner used her left foot to curl a low shot inside the near post.
"I've been in a lot of situations like that," Turner said. "Last year I was put in that situation so many times where I got a ball and it was just me and the goalie. So I guess over the past year I've just been able to find the composure and aim for the corners and keep it low."
According to Larocque, Turner's goal was a huge breakthrough for a team that struggled to score during recent seasons. The Tigers didn't advance to the playoffs in 2019 and finished 1-6-2 last fall.
"That one really got us hyped up," Larocque said. "And then we were like, 'OK, we've got this. We're hungry and we've got this win.' Because we've had a lot of losses in our past seasons and we're just trying to bring it back this year."
The prospect of extra time became more and more likely entering the final three minutes. But Middlebury wasn't quite finished.
The Tigers earned a corner kick from the right side, with Turner taking the honors. Lia Robinson got a head on the ball near the penalty stripe, directing it to the feet of Rebecca Orten at the top of the 6-year box. Orten used her shins to settle the ball, spun around and assisted Larocque for a one-time left-footed shot.
"Lia got a header," Larocque said. "And we had been practicing corners, just getting it in. I got a good strike on it and it went in. …We've been working on just running the ball into the goal any way we can."
Middlebury (1-0) will host Enosburg at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before facing Otter Valley and Fair Haven for additional non-league games. The Tigers will play two games apiece against Rutland, Mount Abraham, Rice, Vergennes and Milton.
"Over these past few weeks of our preseason, I can really tell a difference that people have been making in their skill level," Turner said. "A lot of people have been improving so much and you can tell that out on the field."
Montpelier (0-1) will host Randolph at 6 p.m. Friday.
