HYDE PARK — The Paine Mountain boys soccer team took a hit in the Division II standings after Friday’s 1-0 loss against Lamoille.
A first-half penalty kick by Bryce Aspe gave the Lancers all the offense they needed. Lamoille outshot Northfield-Williamstown 6-3 to leapfrog the visitors in the rankings. The Lancers (3-4-1) also moved past Hartford (3-5) in a bid to lock up a first-round home playoff game.
“It was Senior Night for them and they played with energy and fire,” Paine Mountain coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said. “The first half was not good for us. We did not match their energy and played on the back foot most of the half. The second half we showed better energy and produced a couple late chances. But Lamoille’s physicality and determination kept us out. This will hurt us in the standings and make our playoff seeding a challenging one.”
Paine Mountain will travel for the playoffs with a 3-4-1 record.
BOYS SOCCER
Winooski 2, Twinfield-Cabot 0
MARSHFIELD — Emmanuel Omar and Nuru Mami scored for the Spartans, snapping the host’s string of three straight shutouts. Goalie Neil Alexander made six saves for the 7-3 Trojans and Huskies. The loss was costly for Twinfield-Cabot, which was eyeing a No. 3 seed for the Division IV playoffs and moves down to the No. 6 spot.
Stowe 3, BFA-St. Albans 0
ST. ALBANS — Jono Nissenbaum notched two goals and one assist to help the Raiders shut out the Bobwhiltes. Adrian Bryan had one goal and two assists. Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger made seven saves in the clean sheet.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peoples 3, Twinfield 0
MORRISVILLE — The Division III Wolves built some momentum for playoffs by securing their second shutout in a five-day span Friday. Peoples (2-7) will have a losing season for the first time since 1996, but that doesn’t mean the Wolves can’t still go out on top. The Trojans (3-4) were hot after back-to-back victories over Craftsbury and will seek their first playoff victory since 2011.
FIELD HOCKEY
Stowe 5, Fair Haven 0
STOWE — Reagan Smith (two goals), Natalie Doehla (one assist), Chloe Hazard and Stella Frame scored for the No. 2 Raiders during Friday’s Division III quarterfinal victory over the No. 7 Slaters.
Carly Miller dished out one assist in the victory. Vita Luckette (four saves) and Abbey Casavant (one save) joined forces in the shutout. Goalie Laurel Boutwell made seven saves for the Slaters, who trailed 2-0 at halftime. Stowe (7-1) scored three times in the third quarter and will host No. 3 Lyndon (6-2) in Tuesday’s 3:30 p.m. semifinal.
Lyndon 2, Harwood 0
LYNDON — Goals by Delaney Raymond and Jamie Fenoff guided the No. 3 Vikings past the No. 6 Highlanders in Division III quarterfinal action.
Raymond scored at the end of the first quarter following an offensive corner. Sarah Tanner noticed the assist. Fenoff doubled the lead with 12 minutes left in the third quarter. Harwood goalie Kaylee Cameron made six saves, while LI goalie Emma Newland had one save.
“Maggie Aiken, Gwyneth Clough, and Charlotte Cook all played in the midfield for us and played very strong,” Harwood coach Sophia Tretiak said. “The team is grateful that we were able to have a season and allowed to play.”
The Vikings (6-2) will travel to play No. 2 Stowe (7-1) in Tuesday’s 3:30 p.m. semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.