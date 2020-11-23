BURLINGTON - Former two-time America East Player of the Year Anthony Lamb signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Detroit Pistons on Monday.
The 2020 University of Vermont graduate inked a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the NBA team. The arrangement will pay out a minimum salary that allows a player to make a bonus of up to $50,000 if he is waived and remains on the franchise's G League squad for at least 60 days.
As a senior, Lamb, paced the Catamounts with 16.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He also recorded a team-high 41 blocks and produced six double-doubles.
He contributed 23 points and 13 rebounds in a 70-68 win at St. John's last November as he hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds. He also racked up 30 points at defending national champion Virginia and became the fourth player to drop 30 points on the Cavaliers at JPJ Arena during coach Tony Bennett's 11-year tenure with the team.
Lamb was named America East Player of the Year during his junior and senior seasons. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound forward was a three-time U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District I Team selection, earning Player of the Year honors in 2019. Lamb was named to the Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention Team following his junior season. He was also a member of the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Watch List.
The Rochester, N.Y., native and the Class of 2020 guided the Green and Gold to 109 career wins – the most by an America East graduating class – and a 59-5 league record. Lamb helped the Catamounts win America East crowns in 2017, 2019 and 2020, securing three All-Championship Team nods along the way.
Lamb will report to the Pistons' Training Camp next week. The 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to start Dec. 22.
