BARRE - Williamstown's pursuit of perfection was halted by two-time defending Division III champ Lake Region during Thursday's girls basketball semifinal.
Coach Joe Houston's third-seeded Rangers earned a shot at a three-peat by capping a wire-to-wire 35-25 victory over the No. 2 Blue Devils (20-1). Lake Region (14-6) secured a finals date with No. 1 Windsor, which coasted to a 46-26 semifinal victory over No. 5 White River (16-6). Tip-off for Saturday's championship at the Barre Aud is 7:30 p.m.
Houston's side had a tough time pulling away from Williamstwon during the defensive battle. The Rangers held the Blue Devils scoreless for the opening 6 minutes and 7 seconds, but they only had a 4-0 lead to show for their efforts. Lake Region led 8-2 after the first quarter and entered halftime in front 19-14. A 27-20 advantage after three quarters helped the Northeast Kingdom powerhouse remain comfortably ahead down the stretch.
Sakoya Sweeney paced the Rangers with eight points and 11 rebounds. She received lots of offensive help from Maddie Racine (seven points), Madison Bowman (six points, nine rebounds), Dayna Knights (six points) and Maya Auger (five points).
Paige Dwinell and Destiny Campbell both finished with eight points and 11 rebounds in the loss. Teammate Brianna McLaughlin added five points. Eliza Dwinell and Fasika Parrott contributed two points apiece for the Blue Devils.
Lake Region made three shots from beyond the 3-point line and struggled from the free-throw line, going 4 of 14. McLaughlin drained the only 3-pointer for the Blue Devils, who finished 2 of 6 from the stripe.
Paige Dwinell ripped down two early defensive rebounds to energize the Blue Devils early in the first quarter. But both teams struggled to capitalized on the offensive end.
Bowman caught an inbounds pass and slashed through traffic to open the scoring with 5:52 left in the first quarter. Racine quickly countered with two points at the other end, leading to a timeout by Williamstown. McLaughlin took a charge defensively to spoil Lake Region's next scoring attempt and then Campbell and Eliza Dwinell nabbed steals to stymie the Rangers.
Sweeney assisted Knights under the basket on an inbounds pass for two points with 2:16 on the clock. Campbell's sneaky bounce pass set up Paige Dwinell in the paint for a weak-side layup with 1:53 left in the first quarter. Knights hit a 3-pointer for the Rangers a few seconds later and then the Blue Devils missed two foul shots, resulting in a six-point Lake Region lead after one quarter.
Auger nailed a 3-pointer to kick off the second quarter, but Campbell fired back with two points on a second-chance shot. Paige Dwinell showed off her strength while grabbing a defensive board and then Parrott set up Eliza Dwinell with an inbounds pass for a catch-and-shoot jumper, closing the gap to 11-6. Racine dribbled into the lane and tossed up a runner that bounced off the glass and fell through the cylinder with 4:50 left in the first half.
Parrott dished the ball out to Campbell for an open mid-ranger jumper from the right side midway through the second quarter. Williamstown entered the bonus with 3:28 on the clock and McLaughlin went 2 of 2, slicing the Rangers' lead to 13-10. A steal and layup by Campbell made it a one-point game, prompting Houston to call a timeout.
Sweeney dropped in a pull-up jumper from the top of the key, teammate Laris Haney followed with a basket in the paint and Sweeney scored again for a 19-12 lead with 2:00 remaining in the first half. Dominant post moves by Paige Dwinell helped Williamstown end the Rangers' mini-run. Lake Region went 0 of 2 at the line, but the Rangers got the ball right back after a traveling violation by the Blue Devils. A last-second shot by Sweeney missed the mark and Lake Region headed into halftime with a five-point advantage.
The Rangers committed four fouls in the opening two minutes of the third quarter as both teams struggled to create high-percentage looks offensively. A weak-side 3-pointer by Racine was foliowed by a basket in the paint by Parrott with 5:02 on the clock. Parrott served up a steal midway through the quarter and Dwinell converted a putback, closing the gap to 22-18. A Bowman basket down low gave Lake Region a six-point lead again before the Blue Devils called a timeout.
Sweeney came out of the break and swished in a long 3-pointer. Dwinell answered with a hard-earned basket in the paint and the Blue Devils almost scored again, but a fast-break layup ricocheted off the side of the iron. Turnovers by both teams left the Rangers with a seven-point cushion heading into the final eight minutes.
Parrot found McLaughlin along the perimeter for a 3-pointer with 6:02 left to play, slicing the deficit to 27-23. A left-handed puback by Knights boosted the Rangers, but McLaughin picked the defending champ's pocket on Lake Region's next possession. The Rangers served up a defensive stop and then Bowman found an opening on the right side and dribbled in for an easy two points, extendign the lead to 31-23 with 4:40 left to play.
Following another timeout, Campbell tipped away a pass near mid-court and sprinted up for a fast-break layup. Lake Region slowed things down on its next trip up the court and Auger eventually drew a foul, putting her team in the bonus. Auger missed the front end of a 1-and-1 attempt and then a 3-point bid by the Blue Devils bounced in and out of the rim. Williamstown entered the bonus with 3:05 remaining but couldn't capitalize on the opportunity from the foul line.
Lake Region's Lillian Fateux made a foul shot with 2:35 left to play and then another long-distance shot by the Blue Devils hit the front of the rim. Sweeney added a free throw with 1:44 remaining and the Blue Devils missed the front end of a 1-and-1 chance at the line two seconds later.
The Rangers went 0 of 2 from the line line with 1:40 on the clock during a double-bonus situation. Sweeney grabbed the rebound after her second miss and Auger was fouled with 1:30 left to play. Auger went 2 of 2 for a 35-25 lead. The Rangers missed a pair of foul shots and then two Williamstown 3-point attempts fell short down the stretch.
