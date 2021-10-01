ORLEANS — A backbreaking goal by Robert Bowman actually came off the Lake Region senior’s back in the 48th minute of Friday’s 3-1 boys soccer victory over Spaulding.
The Rangers scored twice in a two-minute span to build a three-goal lead, with Bowman contorting his body at the last second to score on an Aidan Poginy assist. Jacob Inkel and Carter Montgomery also contributed goals in the victory. Lake Region keeper Jayden Choquette made seven saves as his team snapped a four-match losing streak despite missing five starters.
“We’ve had a midseason injury slump, but what the boys did today was great,” Rangers coach Darcy Leblanc said. “The possession through the middle of the field is what we’ve been working on. And our shots on goal, we’ve been having a little bit of difficulty actually getting it into the net. We’ve been plugging away at that during most of the practices and it showed. A little over 50% of our shots were on goal today.”
Ryan Glassford scored for the Crimson Tide in the 56th minute off a pass from Jonathan Jesmonth. Spaulding keeper Matthew Redmond delivered another strong performance while stopping 20 shots.
“Their goalie is a sophomore,” Leblanc said. “So as far as his career goes, he’s going to have a decent run. I think you can build a program off of that type of defense, with him in the back. He’s going to end up a real good leader, especially in the next couple years.”
Lake Region attempted to score on a corner kick in the 7th minute, but Spaulding’s Averill Parker booted the ball out of the penalty area. At the other end Glassford uncorked a 20-yard volley that sailed wide of the left post.
The Rangers pulled ahead in the 11th minute following some nice hold-up play by Poginy near the penalty stripe. The junior midfielder eluded a pair of Tide defenders and threaded the needle with a pass to Inkel, whose one-time shot flew into the back of the net.
“Those two definitely work well together,” Leblanc said of Poginy and Inkel. “They’re best friends, they show up at practices together and they find each other really well on the field.”
Spaulding attempted to equalize in the 15th minute when Cole Baitz’s 40-yard free kick headed toward Glassford outside the far, left post. Choquette stayed a half-step ahead of the Tide by rushing out and intercepting the pass before it could reach the Tide striker. The Rangers defense caught a break four minutes later when Spaulding’s Camden Burke kicked the ball just over the iron.
Poginy was well-positioned during a right-to-left cross in the 20th minute, but he couldn’t finish a scoring bid on the weak side. Redmond blocked a low strike by Lake Region’s Liam Oliver in the 25th minute and then beat Inkel in a mad dash to reach the rebound. Glassford burst up the right side a few minutes later during a counterattack and blasted a shot wide of the mark. Glassford nearly set up Burke for a far-post header in the 33rd minute, but the two couldn’t fully connect.
“(Glassford) always gives us some confidence and good plays and stuff to work on,” Redmond said. “He’s quiet. But when he says stuff, it really means something.”
Spaulding’s bid to tally the equalizer suffered a major blow in the 46th minute when the Rangers sparked a quick transition up the middle. Montgomery beat a few Tide defenders and dribbled all the way to the top of the 6-yard box before poking the ball across the goal line.
“(Montgomery) has played defensive center half most of his career here and that was his first varsity goal,” Leblanc said. “That right there is what we were looking for right off the bat when we came out of halftime. We said that we needed to put a couple more up just to give us a little bit of breath. Because (the Tide) were coming in and they were making some challenges on our goal. And (Choquette) is actually not our starting goalie — that’s one of my halfbacks, with my starting goalie being out. So our discussion during halftime was: Let’s get some more balls in the net.”
A Spaulding penalty allowed Lake Region to add an insurance goal less than two minutes later. Poginy took the 30-yard restart from the left side and served a curling ball toward a swarm of players in front of the net. Bowman received the pass at an awkward angle but crouched down and used his back to send a deflection across the goal line for a 3-0 advantage.
“We’ve got guys that can put it right at the 6 coming in and we’re crashing at the right time,” Leblanc said. “Robby is a big kid that’s not going to get knocked over easily, so he is somebody that can plow through pretty good.”
Spaulding made it a two-goal game again when Jesmonth pushed the ball up the right side, creating a footrace between Glassford and a Rangers defender. Glassford reached the ball outside the near post, turned and hammered a high shot into the left corner of the goal.
“We came out in the first half playing a little flat and let them control the game and we got ourselves back on our heels,” Spaulding coach Jay Baitz said. “We talked about it at halftime and got them fired up to clean up their touches and put it together as a team. We started to play better in the second half with a little more intensity. And in the last five minutes we definitely started to get more shots in there. We just have to learn how to put it on the net.”
Redmond stood tall during back-to-back Lake Region corner kicks in the 70th minute. The Rangers dropped a few players back to help out defensively at the end, stymying the Tide’s best offensive efforts.
“We have some injuries and some sickness right now, so I was very limited in what I could sub and where we played,” coach Baitz said. “Some kids were playing in different positions that they’re not used to, but they stepped up. And for the last five minutes it was just the rotation of kids where they clicked together for a little while. But (Lake Region) packed it in to try and hold us off.”
Redmond finished with 20 saves. Parker, Jesmonth, Cole Baitz, Carter Dayton Ellison Fortin and Seth Almond excelled defensively.
“We’ve been pretty good with our cohesiveness and we’re starting to get a lot better together through the last few years,” Redmond said. “And we’re actually coming close, unlike the years past.”
Spaulding (0-8) opened the season with a 3-1 loss to Division I Mount Mansfield and was also in close battles with Randolph, Paine Mountain and U-32.
“(Spaulidng) had a great game against U-32 and I think that their record doesn’t really show what kind of group they are and how they’re actually playing,” Leblanc said. “It is tough to come out and lose one here and one there, but the team itself is pretty strong. (Cole Baitz) was rifling shots from midfield.”
Lake Region (2-6) will travel to play Peoples Academy at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Spaulding will host Harwood the same day.
“It’s a good group of kids and they’re pretty resilient,” coach Baitz said. “They get frustrated, and that shows up sometimes in the play. But then they settle back down and they keep wanting it. They’re hungry for a win, so we’re going to get it. It’s coming.”
