LAKE DIVISION

GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STARS

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rob Moran, Spaulding

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Madeline Benoit, Spaulding

GOLDEN GOLVE AWARD

Khadija Hussein, Rice

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Avril Desautels, Milton

FIRST TEAM

Beth Poirier, Milton Avril Desautels, Milton Sam Orest, Milton Lily Thayer, Milton Sara Ambrose, Milton Emma Blanck, Rice Khadija Hussein, Rice Riley Powell, Rice Hannah Sheppard, Rice Maddie Goddard, Rice Madeline Benoit, Spaulding Halle Pletzer, Spaulding Sage MacAuley, Spaulding Ivan Doran, Middlebury Audrey Schnoor, Middlebury Mardi Horne, Middlebury Hannah Turner, Middlebury Hannah Kelly, Vergennes Ema Gernander, Vergennes Savannah Scodin, Mount Abraham Ellie Ginsberg, Mount Abraham

SECOND TEAM

Ana Dykeman, Milton Anna Grasso, Milton Emily Battistoni, Milton Emma Grasso, Milton Melanie Dostie, Rice Maris Lynn, Rice Olivia Waite, Rice Annecy Blanck, Rice Chloe Mattson, Spaulding Katelyn MacIver, Spaulding Rebecca McKelvey, Spaulding Emily Wilson, Spaulding, Zoe Noble, Middlebury Lia Robinson, Middlebury Sophie Larocque, Middlebury Rhys Pitner, Middlebury Sydney Wiber, Vergennes Lauren Curis, Vergennes Ella Hameline, Vergennes Kate Kosliga, Vergennes Sadie Thomas, Mount Abraham

LAKE DIVISION

BOYS SOCCER ALL-STARS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Chance Rose, Milton

COACH OF THE YEAR

Glen Button, Milton

FIRST TEAM

Chance Rose, Milton Caden Button, Milton Cooper Goodrich, Milton Zack Logan, Milton Kyle Brown, Milton Oliver Poduschnick, Middlebury Owen Connelly, Middlebury Alex Bleich, Middlebury Tucker Stearns, Vergennes Aidan Gebo, Vergennes Griffen Paradee, Mt. Abraham Branden Reynolds, Mt. Abraham PJ Bouchard, Missisquoi Corbin Schreindorfer, Missisquoi Ryan Raleigh, Missisquoi Ryan Glassford, Spaulding

SECOND TEAM

Andy Giorgio, Middlebury Henry Carpenter, Middlebury Dylan Estivill, Spaulding Isaac Overton, Missisquoi Brandon Monahan, Milton Kyler Kelley, Milton Cameron Fougere, Milton Neil Guy, Mt. Abraham Jonah Mahe, Vergennes Jonathan Willis, Vergennes Avery Husk, Vergennes

HONORABLE MENTION

Vincent Hoffman, Milton Manolis Anemikos, Milton Patrick Walker, Missisquoi Jordan Bourdeau, Missisquoi Will Vichi, Mt. Abraham Latham Lomax, Mt. Abraham Eusebio Aja, Spaulding Kent Barcomb, Spaulding Shamus Rooney, Vergennes Lucas Nelson, Middlebury Owen Lawton, Middlebury

