LAKE DIVISION
GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STARS
COACH OF THE YEAR
Rob Moran, Spaulding
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Madeline Benoit, Spaulding
GOLDEN GOLVE AWARD
Khadija Hussein, Rice
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Avril Desautels, Milton
FIRST TEAM
Beth Poirier, Milton Avril Desautels, Milton Sam Orest, Milton Lily Thayer, Milton Sara Ambrose, Milton Emma Blanck, Rice Khadija Hussein, Rice Riley Powell, Rice Hannah Sheppard, Rice Maddie Goddard, Rice Madeline Benoit, Spaulding Halle Pletzer, Spaulding Sage MacAuley, Spaulding Ivan Doran, Middlebury Audrey Schnoor, Middlebury Mardi Horne, Middlebury Hannah Turner, Middlebury Hannah Kelly, Vergennes Ema Gernander, Vergennes Savannah Scodin, Mount Abraham Ellie Ginsberg, Mount Abraham
SECOND TEAM
Ana Dykeman, Milton Anna Grasso, Milton Emily Battistoni, Milton Emma Grasso, Milton Melanie Dostie, Rice Maris Lynn, Rice Olivia Waite, Rice Annecy Blanck, Rice Chloe Mattson, Spaulding Katelyn MacIver, Spaulding Rebecca McKelvey, Spaulding Emily Wilson, Spaulding, Zoe Noble, Middlebury Lia Robinson, Middlebury Sophie Larocque, Middlebury Rhys Pitner, Middlebury Sydney Wiber, Vergennes Lauren Curis, Vergennes Ella Hameline, Vergennes Kate Kosliga, Vergennes Sadie Thomas, Mount Abraham
LAKE DIVISION
BOYS SOCCER ALL-STARS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Chance Rose, Milton
COACH OF THE YEAR
Glen Button, Milton
FIRST TEAM
Chance Rose, Milton Caden Button, Milton Cooper Goodrich, Milton Zack Logan, Milton Kyle Brown, Milton Oliver Poduschnick, Middlebury Owen Connelly, Middlebury Alex Bleich, Middlebury Tucker Stearns, Vergennes Aidan Gebo, Vergennes Griffen Paradee, Mt. Abraham Branden Reynolds, Mt. Abraham PJ Bouchard, Missisquoi Corbin Schreindorfer, Missisquoi Ryan Raleigh, Missisquoi Ryan Glassford, Spaulding
SECOND TEAM
Andy Giorgio, Middlebury Henry Carpenter, Middlebury Dylan Estivill, Spaulding Isaac Overton, Missisquoi Brandon Monahan, Milton Kyler Kelley, Milton Cameron Fougere, Milton Neil Guy, Mt. Abraham Jonah Mahe, Vergennes Jonathan Willis, Vergennes Avery Husk, Vergennes
HONORABLE MENTION
