Gorgeous playing conditions coincided perfectly with the busiest stretch of Vermont’s spring season.
Playoffs will start in just over a week and many teams are attempting to pack in four games during the narrow window. It’s been a unique season in many ways as spring athletes returned following a nearly two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Aside from the Covid protocols and limited spectator numbers, the 2021 lacrosse season has stood out because no clear front-runner emerged in any division.
The seven-time defending champ CVU boys may have the best case as the obvious team to beat. The Redhawks (11-0) are poised to lock up another No. 1 seed for the Division I post-season, but their results haven’t exactly been eye-popping. Burr & Burton, Essex and Mount Mansfield lost to CVU by three goals or less, so any intimidation factor will be diminished for playoffs. The Bulldogs have momentum following a 14-8 win over Woodstock, while Middlebury rose to the No. 3 spot in the D-I standings with an 8-6 win over South Burlington.
Rice (7-0) and Harwood (7-1) lead the D-II boys standings, but it would be difficult to fit a piece of paper between those teams. The Green Knights will host the Highlanders on Tuesday, with the winner likely to snare the top seed for the tourney. Harwood is eyeing its fourth straight trip to the final, while Rice hasn’t won a playoff game since 2015.
At first glance, Burr & Burton (13-0) appears untouchable in the D-I girls battle. But the only reason BBA held off Rutland, 7-6, was because the Ravens’ goal with 10 seconds left in regulation was called off due to an illegal stick. The two schools play again Friday in Manchester for a 7 p.m. clash. South Burlington is also in the title conversation after securing a 14-8 win over Rutland, which bounced back with an 8-3 win over Woodstock. Another contender is CVU, which notched a 16-11 victory over Essex.
The one thing most D-II girls coaches can agree on is that three teams are currently the class act. Hartford (12-0), GMVS (5-1) and Vergennes (10-1) will all be heavy favorites for the quarterfinals, but two of those teams are likely to play each other in the semis. Securing the No. 1 seed will carry extra weight this year, and the upcoming week will determine a lot. The Hurricanes defeated the defending champion Commodores, 8-6, two weeks ago. They will face off again Saturday at 11 a.m. in Vergennes. GMVS will play both teams next week.
The Hartford boys are the latest team to crash the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings, thanks to four straight victories. The Hurricanes are one of five schools with top-10 teams for boys and girls, joining Burr & Burton, CVU, South Burlington and Essex.
With visions of a sweep dancing around in some heads, here are the latest rankings:
GIRLS
1. Burr & Burton (13-0) Ten players tallied goals for BBA during an 18-2 rout vs. Brattleboro. Scoring threat Tatum Sands and goalie Lola Herzog also led the Bulldogs to a 16-7 win over Mount Anthony. The Bulldogs will face Rice on Saturday before their rematch with Rutland next week.
2. Hartford (12-0) Zoe Pheiffer leads a Hurricanes offense that’s averaging 17 goals per game. Wednesday’s 20-4 victory over U-32 reinforced Hartford’s position atop the standings. Hartford will play Stratton and Milton next week before facing the Gumbies in Fayston.
3. GMVS (5-1) The Gumbies were missing more than a dozen players during last Thursday’s 7-6 loss to BFA-St. Albans in overtime. They rebounded with a 14-2 win against Harwood and a 16-5 victory over Stowe. The Gumbies will close out the regular season vs. Colchester to cap a huge week.
4. Vergennes (10-1) Hannah Kelley and Sydney Weber helped the Commodores lock up Monday’s 11-5 victory at U-32. Vergennes scored five goals in the last five minutes of the first half to pull ahead 7-1. Hartford and GMVS have some of the premier scorers in Vermont, so the Commodores defense will have to be prepared. A date with Stowe will be the team’s final tune-up before playoffs.
5. South Burlington (8-2) A five-game winning streak speaks for itself. And the team’s only losses don’t look so bad either. The Wolves fell to Vergennes, 10-8, and were tough again at Burr & Burton during an 11-10 defeat. South Burlington will host Burlington on Saturday before traveling to play Middlebury and CVU next week.
6. Rutland (8-2) The Ravens drop a spot after falling to the Wolves. They built a one-goal halftime lead vs. Woodstock before winning by a comfortable margin. Rutland will host Brattleboro on Saturday and will take on Woodstock and Burr & Burton next week.
7. CVU (8-4) The Redhawks are averaging over 16 goals per game. Defense was the issue during a 14-13 loss to Burr & Burton, a 17-12 defeat at Essex, a 20-14 loss to Rutland and a 16-14 setback at South Burlington. The Redhawks will host Middlebury on Friday and will finish up against Burlington and South Burlington.
8. Essex (6-3) Tuesday’s loss to CVU snapped the Hornets’ three-game winning streak. They capped a regular-season sweep over Middlebury with an 11-5 victory and will face Mount Mansfield and Burlington next week.
9. BFA-St. Albans (6-2) Beating GMVS is no small feat, even in the Gumbies were shorthanded. The Comets will carry a six-game winning streak into Friday’s contest at Colchester. They could overtake Essex and CVU in the standings if they can hold off St. Johnsbury and Spaulding next week.
10. Mt. Anthony (4-4) The Patriots control their own destiny as they seek a first-round home game for playoffs. A character-building 16-7 loss to Burr & Burton provided a quality learning experience before Friday’s showdown at Woodstock. Clashes with Brattleboro and Stratton are on tap next week.
BOYS
1. CVU (11-0) The Kings of Clutch have let some games go down to the wire, but you can’t knock the Redhawks for their ability to finish the job. They’re fresh off a 12-9 win over Mount Mansfield, 19-4 victory against Burlington and a 10-8 win at Essex. CVU will host South Burlington on Friday prior to meetings with Woodstock, BFA-St. Albans and Middlebury next week.
2. Burr & Burton (10-2) The Bulldogs survived a pair of stiff challenges while making everything else look easy during a six-game winning streak. They kicked off the string of victories by downing Harwood, 8-6. Last week’s 14-8 win over Woodstock kept BBA at the No. 2 spot in the D-I standings. The Bulldogs will visit Woodstock for a rematch Saturday before playing BFA-St. Albans and Mount Anthony next week.
3. Harwood (7-1) The Highlanders have scored in double digits during each victory. Jake Green is back from an injury to boost the attack, easing the scoring load for teammate Finn O’Hara. Harwood was in charge during a 10-2 victory over Mount Abraham before holding off Colchester, 11-8. The Highlanders will host Stowe at 1:30 p.m. Saturday before competing against Rice and U-32 next week.
4. Rice (5-0) The Green Knights have outscored opponents by an average of 16-4. Their only real test was a 14-12 victory at Spaulding. A 14-3 victory over Stowe and a 17-1 win against U-32 provided more momentum heading into Tuesday’s home gave vs. Harwood.
5. Essex (6-4) The Hornets turned some heads during a 15-9 win at Mount Mansfield and a 16-3 win over Middlebury. A 10-8 loss to CVU didn’t hurt the team’s stock entering Saturday’s showdown with BFA-St. Albans.
6. Middlebury (8-3) The Tigers notched two lopsided victories over BFA-St. Albans in addition to taking down the Wolves. A 16-3 loss to the Hornets still stings, but a victory Saturday at Mount Mansfield would provide some relief. Middlebury will face Rutland and CVU next week.
7. Woodstock (6-2) An 18-1 win over Rutland kept the Wasps’ bid to host a quarterfinal intact. Woodstock was competitive during losses to Burr & Burton and Middlebury and will get another crack at BBA on Saturday. The Wasps have games against CVU and Brattleboro next week
8. South Burlington (7-4) A 22-6 win over Rutland offered a glimpse of the Wolves’ offensive potential. A mid-season 10-9 victory at Burr & Burton was another reminder that South Burlington could easily go all the way. The Wolves will visit CVU on Friday before tangling with Mount Mansfield and Essex next week.
9. Spaulding (7-2) The Crimson Tide are poised to earn the No. 3 seed in the D-II tournament, with three highly winnable games on the horizon. The Tide took care of BFA-Fairfax, 18-12, before rolling past St. Johnsbury, 18-11. Saturday’s game at Burlington will be followed by contests against U-32 and Lamoille.
10. Hartford (8-3) The Hurricanes are gaining strength after defeating St. Johnsbury, Colchhster, Brattleboro and Otter Valley. Even if the fall short Friday vs. Rice, they’ll have a chance to make adjustments next week against Montpelier, Stowe and Milton.
