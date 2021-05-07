Playing down a division doesn’t change the fact that the Harwood boys and GMVS girls are in the upper echelon of Vermont lacrosse.
Both Division II powers are fully loaded and ready to begin another title run next month. Some year’s a D-II crown may not carry the same prestige as a D-I trophy, but that’s certainly not the case in 2021.
Harwood proved as much Thursday by taking Burr & Burton to the limit during an 8-6 loss. The Highlanders competed without standout scorer Jacob Green and still threatened to force overtime against BBA, thanks to four goals by Finn O’Hara. And that’s a Bulldogs team that suffered an 8-7 loss against CVU, the seven-time defending champ in D-I.
On the girls’ side, GMVS, Hartford and reigning D-II champ Vergennes make a strong case that the bigger schools are not always better. Gumbies senior Erika Wiebe was an eighth-grader when she scored four goals in the 2017 championship, leading the ski school to a 13-10 victory over U-32. Classmate Katie Queally also found the back of the cage in that title game and returns as a sharp-shooting senior.
Molly Quinlan is an elite goalie for the Gumbies, whose 25-game winning streak ended in 2018 with a 9-8 loss to U-32. GMVS was eliminated in 2019 with an 8-7 quarterfinal loss to St. Johnsbury, which endured a 10-9 championship loss to Vergennes.
The Commodores caped one of the most impressive turnarounds in Vermont lacrosse history by piecing together a 17-0 record. They went 0-13 during their inaugural varsity season in 2017 before finishing 4-11 in 2018. Two years ago goalie Ashley Tierney did not allow any opponent to score in double figures. Her team is stingy on defense again, while Ava Doherty-Konzcal, Hannah Kelley and Sydney Weber lead a balanced attack.
Vergennes kicked off the season by defeating defending D-I champ South Burlington, 10-8. The Commodores stretched their winning streak to 22 games before Thursday’s 8-6 setback at Hartford. Zoe Pfeiffer found the back of the cage five times in the victory and reached the 100-goal milestone for her career. Jasmine Jenkins (one goal, two assists) and Sophie Howe (two assists) were also in the zone for the Hurricanes.
The Burr & Burton boys flexed their muscles while handing Harwood its first loss of the spring. Emmett Edwards recorded four goals and two assists for BBA, which also defeated Essex, Rutland, Vermont Academy and Brattleboro.
If there were ever a year when CVU’s title steak was vulnerable, this could be it. Teams like BBA and Woodstock are ready to pounce, while South Burlington is another clear-cut title contender. The Wolves were the last team other than CVU to go all the way, but that was way back in 2012. The Redhakws barely held off Essex, 13-12, on Monday. CVU was more dominant Wednesday, with five first-quarter goals by Shane Gorman sparking a 19-7 victory over South Burlington.
Here is the first edition of the 2021 Rutland Herald and Times Argus power rankings:
BOYS
1. CVU (6-0) The Redhawks scored 13 unanswered goals in Friday’s first half to rout BFA-St. Albans. Monday’s battle against Middlebury won’t be so easy.
2. Burr & Burton (5-2) The seven-time D-II champs moved up to D-I five years ago and nearly upset CVU during a 15-13 championship loss in 2019. The Bulldogs will be heavy favorites during upcoming games vs. Rutland and Brattleboro before facing a big test Thursday against Woodstock.
3. Woodstock (6-0) The Wasps rattled off four straight crowns from 1996 to 1999 but have not gone all the way since then. This year they’ve swept Mount Anthony in addition to beating Hartford, Rutland, Otter Valley and Essex.
4. Middlebury (3-1) The Tigers bounced back from a 6-5 loss to Essex by pulling out a 10-9 victory over South Burlington. The seven-time champs are set to play three games in five days with contests against CVU, Burlington and Essex.
5. South Burlington (4-2). The Wolves served up a 10-9 victory over Burr & Burton and are averaging 13 goals per game offensively. Four winnable games are on tap, with Mount Mansfield, Essex, BFA-St. Albans and Burlington on the schedule.
6. Harwood (3-1) A season-opening 13-4 victory at Hartford proves that the Highlanders have all the tools needed to make a run to the final for the fourth straight season. O’Hara and his teammates will play under the lights Tuesday for a 7 p.m. showdown at Spaulding.
7. Rice (3-0) The Green Knights have not won a playoff game in six years, but they have plenty of reasons to dream big this spring. A 14-12 victory at Spaulding helped Rice skyrocket to the top of the D-II standings.
8. Essex (2-3) The Hornets are likely to be an unfortunate first-round opponent for some unsuspecting team in the D-I playoffs. They fell to Burr & Burton, 11-10, before suffering a 13-12 loss at CVU.
9. Spaulding (4-1). Aiden Blouin and Colby Berard lead a well-rounded attack, while Jon Malnatti anchors the defense. When the Tide stay disciplined and win face-offs, they’re capable of knocking off anyone.
10. Stowe (3-1) The two-time defending champs in D-II showed signs of rust during a a 12-6 loss to Spaulding. The Raiders rebounded by defeating Milton, Mount Abraham and GMVS.
GIRLS
1. GMVS (3-0) The Gumbies have lost a total of three games since the end of the 2016 season. First-year coach Bowen Holden was an All-American goalie for Georgetown and also served as head coach for Boston College.
2. Burr & Burton (8-0) Tatum Sands scored four goals, including the game-winner, during Wednesday’s 7-6 overtime victory at Rutland. The Bulldogs also earned one-goal victories over CVU and South Burlington, led by goalie Lola Herzog.
3. Hartford (5-0) Coach Heather Hartford has lived up to her name while helping to make the Hurricanes a legitimate title contender. An 18-7 victory at St. Johnsbury was another confidence-booster for Hartford, which has never advanced to a final.
4. Vergennes (5-1) The Commodores averaged 15 points per game in their first five outings, but their offensive well dried up quickly at Hartford. Vergennes will host the Hurricanes on May 22 before visiting GMVS on May 26.
5. Rutland (5-1) Kendra Sabotka and Makieya Hendrickson power a Raiders squad filled with upperclass talent. The Raiders are ranked second in D-I after beating BFA-St. Albans, Mount Anthony, Vermont Academy, Brattleboro and CVU.
6. South Burlington (4-2) The Wolves capped a 19-0 campaign in 2019 with an 8-7 victory over Burr & Burton. Starters Lindsey Booth and Sam Crane are two of only four returners from that team, but their squad continued to make strides during Tuesday’s 13-11 win over Essex.
7. Essex (3-2) The Hornets earned one-goal victories over Middlebury and BFA-St. Albans in addition to beating CVU and Mount Mansfield. Essex is 0-3 in semifinal appearances and hasn’t recorded a winning season since 2010.
8. CVU (4-3) The Redhawks have scored at least a dozen goals in every game, fueling victories over Mount Anthony, Brattleboro, Middlebury and Mount Mansfield. Their defense was shaky during losses to Burr & Burton, Essex and Rutland.
9. St. Johnsbury (4-2) The Hilltoppers advanced to the final as the No. 6 seed in 2019 and finished at 8-8. They showcased lockdown defense recently during a 6-4 at Woodstock and a 13-6 win against Spaulding.
10. Mt. Anthony (3-3) The Patriots are riding a two-game winning streak after downing Middlebury and Stratton. They also beat Woodstock, 9-8.
