The Mad River Valley is gaining a reputation this year as a ski community with a serious lacrosse problem.
The Harwood boys will attempt to reach the Division II final for the fourth straight year, led by junior scoring assassin Finn O’Hara. Ten miles down Rt. 100, senior Erika Wiebe and the Green Mountain Valley School girls will shoot for their third title berth in four seasons next month.
Coach Russ Beilke and the Harwood boys (4-1) could be on a collision course with Rice (5-0) as the Division II playoff picture begins to take shape. Harwood suffered a 13-10 loss to Stowe in the 2017 final, earned a 10-1 championship win over U-32 in 2018 and lost to Stowe again, 9-7, in the 2019 final. Last year’s season was canceled due to Covid.
The GMVS girls had one losing season (2011) in program history, but the Gumbies fielded teams intermittently from 1999-2014. Since then it’s been a steady stream of success, beginning with a 9-2 campaign in 2015 and an 8-4 record the next year. GMVS capped a 13-0 season in 2017 and went 12-1 in 2018 after losing to U-32, 9-8, in the title clash.
The Gumbies were 9-3 two years ago under coach Lauren Ayotte. Bowen Holden is the Gumbies’ first-year coach this spring and brings along an impressive resume. An All-American at Georgetown, she went on to coach for the Hoyas, Boston College and then the U.S. National Team for a combined stretch of nearly 15 years.
“(Ayotte) did a tremendous job with the girls, especially considering the time that we have with them is short and sweet,” Holden said. “Right now we’re down about 15 players because they’re all out in Colorado at a ski camp. We play next Monday and Wednesday (vs. Harwood and Stowe), but we aren’t going to have many of those players. So it’s awesome because it gives other kids an opportunity to step up and play and get the experience. At the same time, we’re going to look like a different team probably over the course of the next week. So those are the challenges.”
The Gumbies (3-1) opened the season with a 13-2 victory over U-32, a 19-4 victory over St. Johnsbury and an 18-5 win over Harwood. They did not play for nine days before returning to action against BFA-St. Albans and suffering a 7-6 overtime loss.
GMVS will host defending champ Vergennes (5-1) on May 26 and will welcome Hartford (8-0) two days later. Wiebe and Molly Queally lead GMVS in scoring, while Whitney Hollenbeck, Parker Crawford and Carly Elsinger are also threats on attack.
“Erika’s stick skills are usually the best on the field,” Holden said. “And even though Molly and Erika tend to be the ones that are putting the ball in the back of the net consistently, we are getting everybody involved. We’re trying to ensure that everybody feels that they can be a part of it and are involved and could be a threat at any time.”
Alli Messier and Ava Comey anchor the defense along with Megan Ryan. Starting goalie Molly Quinlan is supported by backup Maxine Van Strien.
“Because it’s such a small team, everybody has an important role,” Holden said. “And everyone has to do their job for us to be successful. I’ve got someone like Julia Brophy who is just thrown into whatever position. Sometimes we throw her on defense, sometimes midfield, sometimes attack. Everybody is willing to do that type of thing and do what is needed for the team. So it’s been cool to see them embrace that, going from their individual winter sport to a spring team sport.”
Victoria Clancy, Kelly Gebhardt, Tess Hanley, Ada Jones, Bella Phelan and Norah Pride round out Holden’s roster. With Hartford, Vergennes and GMVS emerging as the clear D-II leaders, the Gumbies will make every attempt to earn the top seed and avoid a possible semifinal showdown vs. the Hurricanes or Commodores.
“Our goal is just to get a little bit better every day,” Holden said. “We’re not trying to get ahead of ourselves and think about anything beyond just the moment that we’re in. …And we’ll see what we’re capable of down the stretch when we really get challenged. But we definitely have a core group of kids that are strong and capable. And they’re, most of all, just totally soaking up everything that I’m trying to teach them.”
Here are the latest Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings:
GIRLS
1. GMVS (3-1) Wiebe may be face-guarded a lot down the road, but she has plenty of teammates who can pick up the scoring slack. Maintaining good habits will be key as the Gumbies face developing teams like Harwood and Stratton prior to showdowns against Vergennes and Hartford.
2. Burr & Burton (11-0) The Bulldogs captured their fourth title in 2010 and have lost four times in a championship game since then. They were in complete control during a 13-4 win over Woodstock, a 13-3 romp at Middlebury and a 16-6 victory at Brattleboro. They visit Mount Anthony on Saturday after beating the Patriots, 20-4, three weeks ago.
3. Hartford (8-0) Life has been a breeze for the Hurricanes, who clobbered Milton, 19-3, and shut out Brattleboro, 16-6. The defense was unstoppable during Wednesday’s 16-0 victory over Lamoille. Hartford has outscored opponents by an average of 16-4 and will return to action Friday at Harwood.
4. Vergennes (5-1) The Commodores proved their mettle with a season-opening 10-8 victory at South Burlington and a recent 16-5 win over U-32. They will carry the momentum from a 12-4 win over Stowe into Saturday’s game at Milton.
5. Rutland (7-1) The Ravens suffered a 7-6 loss to Burr & Burton but are still on track to secure the No. 2 seed in D-I after defeating Spaulding, 17-10. Kendra Sabotka and Ady Kinsman have been hot for Rutland, which earned an 18-10 victory over Mount Mansfield on Thursday and will visit South Burlington on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Ravens will meet against May 28 in Manchester.
6. South Burlington (6-2) The Wolves took over the No. 3 spot in the D-I standings with a 12-4 win over Middlebury and a 16-14 victory at CVU. They lost to Vergennes and Burr & Burton by a combined three goals. South Burlington will host Rutland for a pivotal clash Saturday.
7. Essex (5-2) The Hornets are fighting for a top-four spot in the D-I standings along with South Burlington and CVU. They made some headway with an 8-3 victory at Mount Mansfield and a 14-3 win at Burlington. Next up is Middlebury on Friday.
8. CVU (5-4) The Redhawks could be a dangerous quarterfinal opponent if they remain in the middle of the D-I pack. They won their third straight by routing Burlington, 18-5, before suffering a 16-14 loss to South Burlington. CVU visits Mount Mansfield on Friday after beating the Cougars, 14-4, last week.
9. Mt. Anthony (4-3) The Patriots are battle-tested after taking on CVU, Rutland and Burr & Burton. They excelled at both ends of the field during a 14-5 victory over Brattleboro and will face BBA again Saturday.
10. BFA-St. Albans (2-2) The Comets could make a strong case that they’re better than their record after losing to Rutland and Essex. If a 14-7 victory over St. Johnsbury and an 8-7 win over GMVS is any indication, BFA will be a nightmare to face in the first round of D-I playoffs. The Comets will visit Rice on Monday.
BOYS
1. CVU (8-0) The seven-time defending D-I champs have outscored opponents by an average of 15-7. After trouncing Middlebury, 12-3, and Rutland, 17-12, CVU will return to action Saturday vs. Mount Mansfield.
2. Burr & Burton (6-2) The Bulldogs enjoyed some target practice during a 16-3 victory at Rutland and a 23-0 win at Brattleboro. They beat Woodstock, 14-7, on Thursday and will travel to play Otter Valley on Monday.
3. Harwood (4-1) The Hiighlanders move up three spots after turning heads with a 14-6 victory under the lights at Spaulding. HU will visit Mount Abraham on Saturday.
4. Rice (5-0) The Green Knights are seeking their first title in a decade and are fresh off a 17-3 win at Milton and a 17-5 victory at Mt. Mansfield. Rice will host Stowe on Friday and has outscored opponents by an average of 17-5. 5. Essex (4-3) The Hornets make a big move up the rankings following a 21-1 win over Burlington and a 12-6 victory against South Burlington. Essex has advanced to at least the semifinals 11 of the past 13 seasons and will host Middlebury on Saturday.
6. Middlebury (5-2) The Tigers drop down a few positions after suffering a 12-3 loss at CVU. They bounced back by defeating Woodstock, 7-6, and rolling past Burlington, 16-2.
7. Woodstock (6-2) The Wasps have never had a losing season, dating back to 1993. And they’re not likely to let a one-goal loss to Middlebury get in their way of extending that streak. Woodstock will host Rutland on Saturday.
8. South Burlington (6-3) A 12-6 loss to Essex knocks the Wolves down a few pegs. They barely beat Mount Mansfield, 11-9, before sealing a 16-9 victory over BFA-St. Albans. The Wolves will host Burlington on Friday.
9. Spaulding (5-2) The Crimson Tide pulled out an 8-7 victory at Hartford before falling short against Harwood. In order to secure a potential home quarterfinal, Spaulding will have to stay sharp all four quarters of each game. The Tide will visit BFA-Fairfax on Friday.
10. Stowe (4-1) The 2017 and 2019 champs kicked off the week with a 14-8 win over St. Johnsbury. The Raiders have allowed an average of nearly eight goals per contest and will attempt to hand Rice its first loss Friday.
