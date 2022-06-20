HANOVER, N.H. — The Vermont boys and the New Hampshire girls pulled out wins at the 2022 Byrne Cup Twin State All-Star lacrosse games on Saturday.
Vermont edged neighboring New Hampshire 14-13 in the boys game, while the Granite State took the girls game in dominant fashion 21-7, in games that feature the best senior lacrosse players from the two states.
Woodstock’s Keaton Piconi led the Green Mountain State in the boys game with three goals and two assists. Burr and Burton Academy’s Karter Noyes and Emmett Edwards both scored three goals.
Rutland’s Micaiah Boyle scored one goal for Vermont. Harwood’s Jacob Green also scored once. Mount Anthony’s Hayden Gaudette and Hartford’s Tarin Prior made eight and seven saves respectively. Jacob Roy led New Hampshire with three goals.
Teammates Griffin Auch (one assist), Joshua De Franzo, Ethan Gerry and Griffin Johnson added two goals apiece. Connor Rowsell tallied one goal and one assist for New Hampshire, while teammate Colin Kimball also scored. Aidan Burns, Domenic Maldari and Kyle Zirn notched single assists in the victory.
The Granite State girls had plenty of offensive stars in their game. Rylee Bouvier had five goals and an assist, while Allison Lamphere had five goals. Elle Stevenson had four goals and three assists.
Erin McIlroy registered a hat trick in the victory, while teammate Natalie Coutu recorded one goal and seven assists. Annie Higginbotham scored twice for New Hampshire. Teammates Casey Benson and Mia Smith both finished with one goal and one assist, while Anna Aprillian added one goal.
South Burlington’s Mercedes Rozzi led Vermont with three goals. Hartford’s Caroline Hamilton had two goals and one assist.
Rutland goalie Olivia Calvin made two saves for Vermont, while Clare Andre made three and Sarah Howe stopped one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.