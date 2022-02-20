ESSEX - All-around winner Evelyn LaCroix recorded one of the most dominant performances ever by a Central Vermonter while leading Montpelier to a third-place showing during Saturday's gymnastics state championships.
LaCroix's overall score of 38.4 points was good enough to hold off St. Johnsbury standout Lizzy Jones (37.375) in the individual competition. The up-and-coming MHS star recorded a 9.5 on vault, a 9.75 on bars and a 9.775 on floor to prevail in all three disciplines. She wound up fourth on beam with a 9.375 after recording a perfect 10 on beam recently during a late-season showdown against Harwood.
"Evelyn had an amazing meet," Montpelier coach Shannon LeBoeuf said. "She got her season-high scores on both bars and floor. And she had one of the best connections of the season on her back handsprings on beam."
Essex captured top team honors by piling up 139.125 points. The Hornets were followed by runner-up St. Johnsbury (133.525) and Montpelier (132.6). Megan Stevens finished eighth in the all-around for Essex with a score of 34.375. She was eighth on vault with an 8.45. Teammates Leah Frisbie placed fifth on vault (8.6) and fourth on floor (9.5). Essex's Anna Pringle Corcoran placed sixth on vault (8.5) and third on bars (9.4). Anna Pringle Corcoran wound up second on beam (9.5) and eighth on floor (9.4). Emily Moll-Celis was fifth on beam (9.3) for Essex
Montpelier's Eva Stumpff was eighth on beam with an 8.825. She was followed by teammates Aquinnah Fleischer (8.05), Ariy Little (8.025), Mallory Supan (7.2) and Payton Lamberti (6.45). Stumpff finished with an 8.25 on vault, while Little recorded an 8.05. Lamberti (7.8), Supan (7.7) and Fleischer (7.6) were also strong for the Solons.
Stumpff (7.75), Lamberti (6.35), Little (5.8) and Supan (5.45) contributed points for MHS on bars. Stumpff scored a 8.9 on floor and was trailed by Fleischer (8.625), Little (7.775), Supan (7.45) and Lamberti (7.0).
"The team worked really hard this past week, in particular to clean up and polish their routines," LeBoeuf said. "Although bars started off a bit rocky for us, they were able to turn it around for the other three events. We had a goal in mind for states and surpassed it, getting our highest score of the season by over a point. The energy really carried through and showed in their routines."
Stumpff walked away with an all-around score of 33.725. Little (29.65), Supan (27.8) and Lamberti (27.6) gave the Solons enough balance to earn the final spot on the podium.
"I feel incredibly lucky to work with a team that works so hard and still has so much fun at what they do," LeBoeuf said. "Each of these girls has a special place in my heart and I can feel accomplished knowing that maybe I helped them to achieve some goals in the sport."
Hazen's Lydia Hall (31.95) and Emily Molleur (30.075) also excelled in the all-around competition. The top Central Vermonters also included Stowe's Julia Biedermann (30.8), Randolph's Kiki Kenyon (27.5), Harwood's Miranda Rayfield (26.9) and Randolph's Jessie Johnston (26.5).
