NORTHFIELD — Summer may be winding down but the Central Vermont Runners race calendar will be heating up during the next three weeks.
Northfield’s annual Labor Day Weekend festival kicks off Saturday with a 5-kilometer race and 1-mile kids’ run. The 5k race starts at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Northfield and will be followed by the 1-mile kids run at 10:30 a.m.
Last year’s 5k winners were Montpelier’s Seth Jackson (17 minutes, 8 seconds) and Jericho’s Megan Valentine (20:27). This year’s CVR event will also serve as the Vermont Senior Games Association state championship 5k road race and 5k power walk. VSGA gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the fastest runners and walkers in each five-year age group for competitors ages 50 and older. The Northfield 5k is a qualifier for the 2023 National Senior Games, which will be held in Pittsburgh next July.
The early registration deadline is Thursday. For detailed race information and to register online, visit cvrunners.org. Race-day registrations will also be accepted, beginning at 8 a.m. Race proceeds support Vermont-based youth and senior running programs.
The Groton Forest Marathon, 15K and 10K Trail Run will take place Sept. 10, beginning at Boulder Beach State Park.
The marathon will begin at 7 a.m., while the 25k competition starts at 9 a.m. Racers in the 10k division will head out at 10 a.m. The cost for pre-registered participants is $80 for the marathon, $60 for the 25k and $40 for the 10k. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 9 and race-day registration will be available from 6-10 a.m. Individuals can also register in person on Sept. 9 from 4-7 p.m.
The new 10k course features 1,100 feet of elevation gain. This course includes the summit of Little Deer with views of Lake Groton. This course is about 75% technical single track and 25% dirt road.
Racers covering 25K will face 3,200 feet of elevation gain and will hit the summits of Big Deer, Little Deer and Owls Head. This course is roughly 50% technical single track, 25% multi-use trail and 25% dirt road.
The long course will test marathoners’ stamina with 5,000 feet of elevation gain. This course is approximately 60% technical single track, 10% multi-use trail and 30% dirt road. In addition to Big Deer, Little Deer and Owls Head, this course includes loops around Kettle Pond and Osmore Pond. For more information: contact Mark Howard at howardms@gmail.com
The Sodom Pond Run on Sept. 21 will send runners along a 4-mile loop in Adamant. The action begins at 6 p.m. near the Adamant Coop, with pre-registration open until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 19 and race-day registration taking place from 5-5:45 p.m. at Fixer Upper PT. The cost is $8 for those who register online and $10 for participants who register in person.
Awards will be handed out to the top overall male and female finishers and the top two male and female finishers in each age group. For more information, contact Tim Noonan at carrnoonan@comcast.net.
