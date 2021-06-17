Jed Kurts will graduate from U-32 on Friday with a jaw-dropping list of athletic accomplishments under his belt.
And just when it seemed like the senior couldn’t set any more milestones, he spent his final week of high school attempting to break another record.
Kurts arrived at the Canadian border in North Troy on Tuesday afternoon after hiking the 273-mile Long Trail in 7 days, 7 hours, 50 minutes and 10 seconds. He recorded his progress on Strava in an effort to establish the fastest known time in the under-18 age category.
After enduring four years of brutal varsity workouts in three sports, Kurts was well-prepared for a mission that entailed covering roughly 35 miles per day. He said the wheels started to fall off a bit during a rainy final stretch, but the North-to-South journey was mostly smooth sailing.
“It’s fun now,” a bare-footed Kurts said a few hours after finishing. “I got my ice cream. I got my sandwich in — I’m good.”
Kurts had internet access at least once a day on the supported trek, allowing him to share details of his travels with friends and family while making his way along the oldest long-distance hiking trail in the U.S. He logged at least 33 miles during each of the first six days while getting some rest at shelters near East Arlington, Landgrove, Rutland, Warren, Duxbury, Stowe and Lowell.
He tackled the easier terrain early before things quickly got tougher and tougher. His Day 6 vertical gain of roughly 11,338 feet was the most challenging, and things didn’t get easier during a rain-soaked Day 7. Although Kurts was constantly on the move, he took in some nice views near the top of Stratton (3,940 feet), Killington (4,326 feet), Mount Abraham (4,016 feet), Mount Ellen (4,081 feet), Camel’s Hump (4,081 feet), Mount Mansfield (4,393 feet) and Jay Peak (3,853 feet).
Kurts will graduate will nine team championships at U-32 after going a perfect 3-for-3 during his senior year. He led the cross-country running team to an unprecedented fifth straight crown before fueling a boys and girls Nordic skiing sweep for the third straight season. He also helped the Raiders sweep in track and field, giving longtime coach Mark Chaplin his 50th team championship.
Kurts cracked the top seven at the cross-country running state meet the past three years. He placed fourth as a sophomore (17:53.9), fourth as a junior (17:38.5) and seventh as a senior (17:43.6). He is a two-time individual state champ for Nordic and placed second at states on three occasions. He was a relay, long-distance and pole-vaulting standout for a track and field program that captured its seventh crown in eight seasons.
Here are a handful of questions for Kurts, who’s trading his running wardrobe for cap-and-gown attire Friday:
TA: How did it work out tracking your mileage for the under-18 fastest known time?
Kurts: “I was trying to submit a record and make it as official as I can. And then I saw that it said, ‘Send a Strava link.’ And so I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I better get Strava.’ Because I’d never had it in the past. And a lot of family was following along, so that was cool.”
TA: Can you describe the end of track and field season? Fitness-wise, did that help?
Kurts: “I definitely would not have been as confident going into it if I hadn’t just come out of track. And just having won three sports in a row — it’s awesome. And I didn’t get injured at all when I hiked the trail — increasing my mileage instantly and doing all that work. So that says a lot about the training over time.”
TA: For people know absolutely nothing about the Long Trail, how would you describe it them?
Kurts: When the Green Mountain Club was first building it, I think they were a little lazy and they wanted to string as many stream beds together as they possibly could throughout the whole state. My joke is, ‘Which came first? The stream bed or the trail?’ It’s also well-known as the toughest (trail). I talked to a bunch of AT through hikers and they were all like, ‘Yeah, this section of the AT really sucks.’ And that was the southern nice section.”
TA: Over the eight days, did it go from easy to hard? Or was it mixed — with Camel’s Hump and Mt. Mansfield and that stuff?
Kurts: “It was probably about the same effort throughout. But the first few days I was just trying to figure out what I was capable of. And I figured out that I could hike for 12 or 14 hours a day and then go to sleep and be fine to do it the next day. At first I was worried that I was doing too much and then I would just taper off, but it was OK.”
TA: How about food and other things you brought with you?
Kurts: “I was eating a lot of protein bars. I had a backpack and I had my ultra-light quilt that my friend Hans (Krokenberger) lent me. And his sleeping pad as well. And just a couple water bottles on the side of my pack. It worked pretty well. I drank a lot of water. And it was cool because you could just stop at any little stream and just drink water through the filter.”
TA: Did you go for a swim or soak your feet or anything like that?
Kurts: “I would try to wash my legs every evening at the shelter — at the water source — just so I didn’t have to feel gross. But I didn’t go for a swim the whole time, so I’m looking forward to the shower.”
TA: Had you planned it where you had a goal to hit certain shelters at the end of each day?
Kurts: “I would do it as I went. I used Guthook Guides, which is the best hiking app ever. So I would look and say, ‘OK, I’m trying to hit a little over 30 to high 30s miles a day.’ And then I’d find the shelter that was on the high end of that — and then make that my goal. And I would often end up hiking until 10:30 or 11 (p.m.).”
TA: Were you sharing shelters with some other folks at times?
Kurts: “It’s great — it’s not awkward. You’d kind of think it might be, but then you get there and everyone is just out there, having the time of their life.”
TA: Did they know that you we’re just a normal hiker?
Kurts: “They would say, ‘Where are you going? Where are you coming from?’ And I’d say, ‘Yeah, I did 35 miles today.’ And they’d be like, ‘Oh, wow.’ But I didn’t try to brag too much.”
TA: Were there some trail fairies where people would give you some goodies?
Kurts: “There were a few trail angels. There was one guy on top of Killington named Tallson that gave me some food. I talked to him for probably 45 minutes, which was the longest break I had taken. He was a good dude and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m going into Rutland tomorrow. Here’s some food.’”
TA: Were mice or any wildlife a problem when you were trying to sleep?
Kurts: “Not really. And I wasn’t too worried about bears because I double-bagged all my food and I was cold packing, so I didn’t have trash that smelled like food or anything. I double-bagged it, rolled it up, put it in my backpack and hung it out of the way.”
TA: Was there an average night of sleep?
Kurts: “The average night was probably sleeping until 5 or 5:30. And I would pack up and then go. But it really depended on when I went to bed.”
TA: And was it a mix between a slow slog and other times when you’d let your legs go?
Kurts: “I tried to run the downhills in the second part of each day. So I tried to do a bit of running each day, and that worked pretty well. It was good to change it up. It felt good actually.”
TA: Mentally, where there some times it felt really bad?
Kurts: “(Monday) was pretty rough. It was the first rainy day I had to hike in and my feet were just soaked all day. It was just a lot of mileage and it seemed like it would never end. But Sam Clark and Tzevi Schwartz joined me and did 30 miles with me. And they did 16 with the day before, so they helped me through that. It was really nice to have guys along. I was a little burnt out, but it was good see those guys and hike with them. And just to talk and keep things interesting and just keep things moving.”
LONG TRAIL RECAP
