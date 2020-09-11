LOUDON, N.H. — Five months after triumphing in a virtual event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for American-Canadian Tour racers, Ryan Kuhn is on the pole for the real thing.
The defending ACT Rookie of the Year earned the first starting spot in Friday’s qualifying round for Saturday’s Full Throttle 75 at “The Magic Mile.”
Kuhn, the winner of the Speed51 Northeast eClassic this past April, came from the eighth starting spot to finish fourth in the second qualifying heat. This earned him a plus-4 ranking under ACT’s “plus-minus” qualifying system along with two other drivers.
New Hampshire drivers Wayne Helliwell Jr. and Bryan Kruczek posted the highest plus-minus qualifying values. Helliwell charged from 12th to third in the first qualifier for a plus-9, while Kruczek posted a plus-6 after holding off Dillon Moltz to win the second heat.
But both drivers already have an ACT feature win this year, so they can start no higher than 10th in the main event. As a result, it will be Kuhn leading the field to the green after winning a tiebreaker with Derek Gluchacki and James Linardy. Kuhn also topped the day’s only practice session.
Part of Kuhn’s success came from the good fortune of avoiding some opening-lap carnage in the second qualifier. Michael Lindquist tangled Jesse Switser while battling for the lead on the backstretch. Jamie Aube, Christopher Pelkey and Woody Pitkat were all innocent victims of the resulting crash and are hard at work fixing their cars for Saturday’s 75-lap main event.
Mark Jenison ran into trouble before qualifying began. Jenison’s Ford lost a rear end during the practice session and he missed the heats. The veteran will start at the rear on Saturday after making repairs.
The two top title contenders had strong days of qualifying. Points leader Jimmy Hebert won the first heat from the pole, adding four points to his lead over D.J. Shaw. However, Shaw will take the green flag in fourth on Saturday, compared to Hebert’s 12th starting spot.
The rest of the top-10 in the starting line-up is full of notable names. Multi-time PASS champion Ben Rowe, 2018 ACT Rookie of the Year Dylan Payea, top-five Thunder Road Late Model driver Marcel J. Gravel and former Thompson Speedway winner Tom Carey III all earned single-digit starting spots. Recent Midsummer Classic 250 winner Moltz will start 13th, while Bobby Therrien, the winner of the most recent ACT Late Model Tour event, is posted to roll off 21st.
ACT LATE MODEL TOUR
NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY
FULL THROTTLE 75
STARTING LINE-UP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.