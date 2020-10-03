BARRE — Ryan Kuhn scored an early blow for the invaders of Thunder Road on Saturday by winning the pole for the 58th Vermont Milk Bowl.
The 19-year-old tore around the high banks with a time of 12.423 seconds during time trials and will lead the field to the Segment 1 green flag Sunday.
Kuhn, the defending American-Canadian Tour Rookie of the Year, edged fellow young gun and Tour regular Stephen Donahue by 0.005 seconds. The duo put themselves in early position as contenders for the overall win with their Saturday efforts.
Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrien and Barre’s Jason Corliss, the winners of the last three combined Milk Bowls, proved during the 50-lap qualifying races they’ll be factors again. Therrien grabbed the lead of the first “Twin 50” on lap two and prevailed to lock up the third starting position.
The race behind Therrien turned into a thriller following the third and final caution flag with 15 laps remaining. Twelve cars duked it out for the last seven transfer spots. Dillon Moltz, this year’s Midsummer 250 winner, emerged from the fracas to finish second. He will start fifth on Sunday.
Wolcott’s Marcel J. Gravel took third in a Darrell Waltrip Western Auto throwback paint scheme. Brendan Moodie, Matthew Smith, Christopher Pelkey and Brooks Clark came in fourth through seventh. Despite a right rear tire going down in the final laps, Milton’s Scott Dragon held off Joel Hodgdon for the final transfer spot.
Corliss roared through the field to capture the second Twin 50. The two-time reigning “King of the Road” started fifth and ran down Shelburne’s Trampas Demers from a long way back to take the lead on lap 35. Corliss sailed away from there to transfer into the Milk Bowl with the fourth starting position.
Demers wound up second in a caution-free race to earn the sixth starting spot in Segment 1. Northfield’s Matt White withstood some serious pressure from Tyler Cahoon to finish third. Kyle Pembroke and three-time track champion Derrick O’Donnell were fifth and sixth, respectively. Cody Blake and Ben Rowe both got underneath Alby Ovitt in the final laps to snag the final two qualifying spots.
Jim Morris, Eric Chase, Hodgdon and Ovitt were able to fall back on their time trials speeds to capture starting positions 19-22. The remaining four spots will be filled in Sunday’s Last Chance B-Feature.
The Flying Tigers and Street Stocks both had time trials and Segment 1 of their “Mini Milk Bowls.” Colchester’s Sam Caron sped to victory in the first 40-lap segment for the Flying Tigers. Caron started on the outside pole and got the jump right away over pole winner Jason Woodard.
After surrendering the lead briefly to Hinesburg’s Derrick Calkins for several circuits following a lap-10 caution for Colin Cornell’s spin, Caron took the top spot back on lap 16. Despite constant pressure from Calkins and Barre’s Cameron Ouellette, Caron won a four-lap sprint to the finish following a pair of late cautions.
Charlotte’s Rich Lowrey nipped Ouellette at the line for third in a last-lap scrum. Woodard, Jason Pelkey, Michael Martin, Cooper Bouchard, Bryan P. Wall and Matt Potter completed the top-10.
Newly crowned Street Stock Rookie of the Year Kaiden Fisher triumphed in the first 25-lap Street Stock segment. Fisher recorded the second-fastest time trial behind 2019 champion Jeffrey Martin, but he caught a lucky break early when Josh Poirier spun on the opening lap. Although Poirer was able to get back going without a caution, the lead duo caught up to him in a hurry. Fisher used the slower car as a way to get the lead.
Martin kept the heat on Fisher the rest of the event and was able to get to his outside in the final circuits with lapped cars double-file in front of the leaders. Fisher survived the charge, beating Martin to the finish line by half a car length.
Waterbury Center’s Tanner Woodard finished a distant third. Justin Blakely, Josh Lovely, Kyler Davis, James Dopp, Kyle MacAskill, Tommy Campbell and Tyler Whittemore rounded out the top-10. Both the Flying Tigers and Street Stocks will run their second and final segments during Sunday’s program.
East Montpelier’s Clay Badger came within a couple car lengths of a perfect score in the Road Warrior Mini Milk Bowl. Badger charged from 11th on the starting grid to take the lead on lap 11 of the first 25-lap segment. The quick rise to the front kept him well in front of some mid-segment carnage that took its toll on the 25-car starting field.
Badger steadily worked his way through the field in the second 25-lap segment, moving into the second spot on lap 18 with a three-wide move under Sean McCarthy and Justin Prescott. Badger ran down leader Josh Vilbrin and was on the doorstep when the checkered flag flew. The runner-up finish in Segment 2 gave him the overall win with a combined score of three points.
Prescott’s finishes of third and fifth netted him second overall after taking the initial green flag in dead last. Berlin’s Dan Garrett Jr. took third on a three-way tiebreaker with Frank Putney and Paige Whittemore. Todd Raymo, Vilbrin, Josh Kennett, Fred Fleury and Mark Beaulieu completed the top-10.
The Last Chance B-Feature for the Late Models will begin at 12:15 pm. Sunday. Opening ceremonies will follow, with the first of three 50-lap segments going green at 1:30 p.m.
The Flying Tigers and Street Stocks have the second segment of their Mini Milk Bowls. The Dwarf Cars of New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park are also making their annual trip to Thunder Road for a two-segment Mini Milk Bowl.
